So as a fan of Stargate, what is this and why should I care? Reply

Thread

Link

i never watched the original stargate but i did watch stargate atlantis (which was fun) and stargate universe (could have been good if it wasnt for the constant rape storylines) Reply

Thread

Link

The first few seasons of SG1 are fun, although they haven't aged great last time I watched a few episodes. Never saw Universe. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Universe was them taking Stargate super serious. nothing fun about it. Scientists and the military get stuck on a ship with no way to get back to earth and have to figure out how to survive and get along. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That sounds not super terrible, but I ain't here for constant rape storylines, as you mentioned... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] since they are stuck on the ship they have special stones that switch their minds with people who also have the stones back on earth so the government or scientists can visit the ship and ship people can visit family on earth.

But what ends up happening is people fuck their significant others using these military volutenteers bodies. So you are left wondering did these people agree to have their bodies used that way? Do they know after that their body was used for sex? It's never talked about.



In one episode the stones malfunction and two guys keep having their minds switch back and forth. the guy on the ship jumps into the body of the guy on earth mid-fucking ship guys ex-wife w/o the exes knowledge. She's never told after.



a scientist dying downloads her mind into another womans head forever taking over her body all so she can finally fuck the guy she's in love with.

I wonder what the show would be like in the age of twitter backlash.











The show wasn't bad but all those questionable scenes (which are never acknowledged as rape) made the whole thing weird to watch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That...is some messed up stuff to just gloss over in a show. O.o Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHATTTTTTTTTT



wow. i never watched it because i was butthurt they were cancelling atlantis but OMG. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are those the same stones used in Season 9 and 10 to deal with the Ori? (My only SG icon left, not directed at you.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll never understand why they went on a ship IN SPACE and didn't prepare for the worst scenario possible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, did you actually watch the show? They were on a base in space and when under attack the Dr played by Robert Carlyle dialed another gate than Earth to test his theory, and that gate happened to be on the ship. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only made through one episode of Universe. It was awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like to think of Universe has what happened when one night the Stargate writers decided to binge Battlestar Galactica and they all of a sudden decided Stargate had to be dark and edgy but none of them actually had the writing capability to do this in a way that worked.



(I apologize to anyone who liked the show but I... didn't.)







Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agree with OP. I love all things SG (and ST), but it's ridiculous how hard they're making these shows legally accessible. :/ What service will it be streaming on? Reply

Thread

Link

I looked it up and apparently the episodes are only 10 minutes long and only available on the new website Stargate Command :/



I'd love a new, SG-1 type series but 10 minute episodes doesn't give me much faith it'll be anything good.



I am not here for all these places trying to do their own streaming services, you are like asking people to pirate at that point. Put shit on netflix or hulu at least, come on now. Reply

Thread

Link

I am still so pressed aboout SGU being cancelled. Nty. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still bitter over Elizabeth, so here is to hoping this and all future Stargate endeavors flop. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. What they did to her was a travesty and SG can fuck right off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I stopped watching SGA towards the end, didn't really like it much after Elizabeth left and they could never really get the team to feel right again. Like as much as I loved Sam in Sg-1 she did not belong in SGA full time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't even get me started on that. I am forever pressed about that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty much. I thought she had a lot of potential as a leader. "Condemned" was a hell of an episode. I ended up making a fan video years ago for her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly, I'm not really sure about the point of origins. The Stargate was found in the 1920's or so but it wasn't until HBIC Samantha Carter came along in the 90's that they actually got it working (excepting at least one instance of time travel).



Unless the hope is that this series will generate enough interest in the franchise to justify a new, full TV series, cause I'd accept nothing less than Sam Carter as the person in charge of Stargate Command. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah no. and i say this as someone who LIVED for the stargate film, and sg-1, and atlantis.



keep it. Reply

Thread

Link

that trailer was some ad hoc nonsense. Reply

Thread

Link