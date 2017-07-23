July 23rd, 2017, 02:44 am helyanwe89 Trailer for Stargate Origins SourceI like Stargate, but like with Star Trek, there's no way I'm paying for a streaming service in order to get one show. Tagged: sci-fi, television, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2727 comments Add comment
[Spoiler (click to open)]since they are stuck on the ship they have special stones that switch their minds with people who also have the stones back on earth so the government or scientists can visit the ship and ship people can visit family on earth.
But what ends up happening is people fuck their significant others using these military volutenteers bodies. So you are left wondering did these people agree to have their bodies used that way? Do they know after that their body was used for sex? It's never talked about.
In one episode the stones malfunction and two guys keep having their minds switch back and forth. the guy on the ship jumps into the body of the guy on earth mid-fucking ship guys ex-wife w/o the exes knowledge. She's never told after.
a scientist dying downloads her mind into another womans head forever taking over her body all so she can finally fuck the guy she's in love with.
I wonder what the show would be like in the age of twitter backlash.
wow. i never watched it because i was butthurt they were cancelling atlantis but OMG.
(I apologize to anyone who liked the show but I... didn't.)
I'd love a new, SG-1 type series but 10 minute episodes doesn't give me much faith it'll be anything good.
I am not here for all these places trying to do their own streaming services, you are like asking people to pirate at that point. Put shit on netflix or hulu at least, come on now.
Unless the hope is that this series will generate enough interest in the franchise to justify a new, full TV series, cause I'd accept nothing less than Sam Carter as the person in charge of Stargate Command.
keep it.