i feel like i need to watch the movie again before i can truly give my opinion. i saw it once when it was released and thought it was just ok.. definitely not something i was dying to see again. Reply

It was ok but not anything great. Rami gave a terrific performance. There was just so much happening and I never really connected to the story.



To be fair, I was very tired when I saw it but not much about it makes me really want to rewatch it? Reply

Of tertiary relation: The Mr. Robot offsite at SDCC was insanely crazy. The puzzle was annoyingly hard to solve. Reply

I wanted to like it more that I did, it was kinda all over the place. Rami was good and the movie looked great. Reply

Rami should do a comedy next Reply

