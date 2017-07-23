Supergirl to SuperCorp fans "NOT GONNA HAPPEN" leads to twitter backlash
-SuperCorp is a popular ship consisting of Supergirl and Lena Luthor (comparable to Once Upon a Times SnowQueen)
-During the interview the cast is asked to come up with a song for the season which leads to cast addressing SuperCorp w/Jeremy singing "THEY'RE ONLY FRIENDS! THEY'RE ONLY FRIENDS!" with Melissa backing him up
-Jeremy notes how he will get destroyed for debunking SuperCorp
-Melissa and Katie were surprised by SuperCorp being shipped, Katie is used to the undertones from other shows but never saw it here
-Katie adds that this is all art and everyone can interpret the characters different ways
-Twitter erupted in anger leading to Jeremy to apologize
Lmao, Katie remembers all that Arthur/ Merlin. I miss that show :(
All "I'm sorry if you feel shitty because of me but you made me feel worse because you're mean about my homophobia which was a ~joke cos I have gay friends" teas.
He's cancelled.
also, if you (jeremy jordan) think your fandom is actually made up of kids, maybe you should make sure your behavior doesn't mock said kids. if you think your fandom is actually made up of kids, maybe you shouldn't mock their sexuality.
but he's a super great ally. SUPER GREAT.
There's so much online hate aimed at actors/actresses over stupid ships from shows/movies, it's insane. This possessive ownership BS is crazy.
that being said, his first ~apology~ was condescending, self centered, and ignorant so based on THAT and not his original little sing song comments, im gonna say he brought it on himself and IDC if ppl are mad at him lol.
omg lmao
Nnn
The white guy really ruined this show. I loved the first season. More of the Danvers sisters less of everyone else.
(But also, a small part of me is just like 'lol' because I'm a salty as fuck James/Kara shipper and I don't get to be happy then no shippers do!!!)
edit: i posted this before even seeing his shitty apology lmao how predictable
OH
HARRY/HERMIONE
DUH!!!
HOW COULD I FORGET?
Jo Rowling called them 'delusional' and they lost their shit.
also, i'm so tired of being queerbaited
I guess it depends on what is asked, imo it's better to say flat out no than tease fans with something that will never happen
Besides really at the end of the day as long as shippers don't cross the line who cares what they ship. And yes I realize there are some that cross the line.
there was no reason for him to apologize just for saying they are just friends which is the truth.
How an actor feels has no impact on who I ship/dont ship/characters i wish death upon etc.
I personally keep waiting for his character to come out to kara but im not gonna cry if he says/sings/screams its never gonna happen.
This is just being over sensitive because they pointed out Supercorp was never gonna happen.
I'm not in the Supergirl fandom but are Lena/Kara shippers the Supernatural or 1D level of obsession?
Anyway, this reminds me that Kara has better platonic chemistry with the women than romantic chemistry with all the men combined.
@ these 50/50 comments lol
#TeamNobody!