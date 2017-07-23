Siren

Supergirl to SuperCorp fans "NOT GONNA HAPPEN" leads to twitter backlash



-SuperCorp is a popular ship consisting of Supergirl and Lena Luthor (comparable to Once Upon a Times SnowQueen)

-During the interview the cast is asked to come up with a song for the season which leads to cast addressing SuperCorp w/Jeremy singing "THEY'RE ONLY FRIENDS! THEY'RE ONLY FRIENDS!" with Melissa backing him up

-Jeremy notes how he will get destroyed for debunking SuperCorp

-Melissa and Katie were surprised by SuperCorp being shipped, Katie is used to the undertones from other shows but never saw it here

-Katie adds that this is all art and everyone can interpret the characters different ways

-Twitter erupted in anger leading to Jeremy to apologize






