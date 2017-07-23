Supergirl to SuperCorp fans "NOT GONNA HAPPEN" leads to twitter backlash

Katie is used to the undertones from other shows



Lmao, Katie remembers all that Arthur/ Merlin. I miss that show :( Reply

Thread

Link

RIP Merlin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis you should include Jeremy's offensive fake-ass 'apology' in your post!!



All "I'm sorry if you feel shitty because of me but you made me feel worse because you're mean about my homophobia which was a ~joke cos I have gay friends" teas.



He's cancelled. Reply

Thread

Link

his use of "kids" in his apology was so eyeroll worthy. and, of course, he made himself the victim.



also, if you (jeremy jordan) think your fandom is actually made up of kids, maybe you should make sure your behavior doesn't mock said kids. if you think your fandom is actually made up of kids, maybe you shouldn't mock their sexuality.



but he's a super great ally. SUPER GREAT.



Edited at 2017-07-23 05:38 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

smh and to think I was rooting for him. You had me fooled with that voice of yours, Jordan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

obesseive shippers are entiltled brats and this goes for any show. he didn't need to apologize. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, it is getting kinda bad. In my day, we just turned to fanfic when shows or books didn't give us what we wanted, not take it out on the actors who probably had nothing to do with decisions like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agree 100 percent. He said nothing wrong. It's not gonna happen, that's not what the show is about or what the characters about and what he said wasn't offensive. I'm so tired of people blowing something up out of nothing, based on their entitlement.



There's so much online hate aimed at actors/actresses over stupid ships from shows/movies, it's insane. This possessive ownership BS is crazy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah my friend messaged me because she was all mad, and wanted me to be mad too or something? I watched the video and told her she was being oversensitive. Like, it'd be one thing if they made fun of the actual lesbian couple on the show somehow, but this was just 'eh'. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA, I dont think he said anything homophobic...I mean, he's on the show so if thats not the direction the showrunners are going he's just casually saying it.



that being said, his first ~apology~ was condescending, self centered, and ignorant so based on THAT and not his original little sing song comments, im gonna say he brought it on himself and IDC if ppl are mad at him lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i struggle to see how this is homophobic, i mean if someone (or a character) isnt gay, saying it isnt homophobic. i mean if a character isnt gay its just simply NOT gay. obsessive shippers are weird (and low key) scary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao at people "erupting into anger" because their delusional shipping preferences weren't validated by the actors. Get a life you fucking virgin nerds



Edited at 2017-07-23 05:33 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

omg lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol agreed. this is cringey as fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I agree Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everything about this is embarassing all around lol. their fandom flipping out for not getting their ship supported, and his completely OTT responses to it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol that was harsh. I think the shippers knew it wasn't gonna happen but they could have been nicer when shutting it down.



The white guy really ruined this show. I loved the first season. More of the Danvers sisters less of everyone else. Reply

Thread

Link

Shippers are fucking cray. Reply

Thread

Link

The song was 'way harsh, Tai'. There's a middle ground between singing a song taunting the shippers and being coy and queer baiting shippers.



(But also, a small part of me is just like 'lol' because I'm a salty as fuck James/Kara shipper and I don't get to be happy then no shippers do!!!) Reply

Thread

Link

why don't all these actors/show runners/whoever put their effort into debunking het ships the same way they always do gay ones ? it's not like there aren't active het shippers for all kinds of media but they're left to carry on shipping while they're laughing at people for daring to think that characters might be bi/gay or even just wishing they were. but they'll turn right around and say how much they "love the lgbtq fans" or whatever shit they say



edit: i posted this before even seeing his shitty apology lmao how predictable



Edited at 2017-07-23 05:37 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Het ships that arent gonna happen in these type of shows usually arent as strong/vocal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm trying to come up with het ships with big/obnoxious followings that are in the 'never gonna happen' category. The most obnoxious het shippers are Olicity (imo) and obviously they happened LMAO. If Arrow had done a song like this re: Olicity, I would have gotten so much life. INSTEAD THEY BECAME CANON ;_; Um... the Emma Swan/Captain Hook shippers are pretty extra too, but obvs they were canon.



OH



HARRY/HERMIONE



DUH!!!



HOW COULD I FORGET?



Jo Rowling called them 'delusional' and they lost their shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

popular het ships become canon while popular gay ships get dismissed. like the poster above i'm trying to think of a popular het ship on tv that never happened. there's definitely ships that only became canon because the fans wanted it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you mean show runners care beyond their two token gay or bisexual characters? HEAVEN FORBID. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia, there's a point to be made about fan's entitlement when it comes to actors, but it really rubs me the wrong way when the notion of a character being bi is apparently lol-worthy, wtf

also, i'm so tired of being queerbaited Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well Sophie Turner and Kit Harington were pretty emphatically NOPE at the questions about Jon/Sansa



I guess it depends on what is asked, imo it's better to say flat out no than tease fans with something that will never happen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we'll....they're not getting together... how do you get offended by that? Reply

Thread

Link

whats that gif? Reply

Thread

Link

SuperCorp manip via google Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ohhh its not real? i was like im about to start watching supergirl Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

People know they are not getting together. It was the way he said it that was rude. Also I guarantee any het ship on the show would not have been singled out like that.



Besides really at the end of the day as long as shippers don't cross the line who cares what they ship. And yes I realize there are some that cross the line. Reply

Thread

Link

shippers can be fucking nuts. shipper wars and writers pandering to ships can be the worst. i gave up long ago following fan reactions on twitter/tumblr because of it. i'll even avoid some posts here for that same reason.



there was no reason for him to apologize just for saying they are just friends which is the truth. Reply

Thread

Link

He didn't just say it, he gleefully sang, yelled and clapped at the impossibility of an f/f couple getting together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you. I think things would have been a little different if he had said honestly that he did not think the ship would happen but he took such fun in saying that a f/f ship was not happening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





What a monster! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

not to mention that based on the op's description he just brought it up out of nowhere himself. he gets asked to sing about the season and his first thought is to make fun of fans for liking a femslash ship Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and? idc if he wrote a broadway musical about it. he's entitled to his opinion (or in this case stating a fact) like any other fan is.



How an actor feels has no impact on who I ship/dont ship/characters i wish death upon etc.



I personally keep waiting for his character to come out to kara but im not gonna cry if he says/sings/screams its never gonna happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were singing season two? It wasn't "impossibility of a f/f couple" getting together that made this funny to them, it was the specific couple, come on. You're acting like there isn't already a canon lesbian couple on the show -if they joked about breaking them up and pairing one member with an annoying dude, or killing one off or something, I could see the outrage.



This is just being over sensitive because they pointed out Supercorp was never gonna happen. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Shipping turns people rabid, it really does. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like people are missing the point that this wouldn't happen with a het ship. you might get groans and complaints and changing the subject with het ships, but you wouldn't get a song literally mocking the ship and its fans. Reply

Thread

Link

Exactly. Her ships get treated so differently which if you ask me is just plain wrong. It's almost like they treat the het ships and their fans with kid gloves. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think they treat them differently because they see het ships as being valid simply for being het. but when you mention subtext between two people of the same sex it's like the fans are crazy and delusional because these two people are the same sex so it will NEVER happen. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah, you arent wrong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well when there are lots of fans of a het ship that ship usually becomes canon at least once. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There's saying "They're friends and not a romantic relationship" and moving on and being annoying about shutting down a ship. This is the latter. His apology is so eye roll worthy.



I'm not in the Supergirl fandom but are Lena/Kara shippers the Supernatural or 1D level of obsession?



Anyway, this reminds me that Kara has better platonic chemistry with the women than romantic chemistry with all the men combined. Reply

Thread

Link





@ these 50/50 comments lol @ these 50/50 comments lol Reply

Thread

Link



#TeamNobody! Mte! Idk how to feel about this, shippers are definitely crazy but that condescending apology ugh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link