July 23rd, 2017, 03:02 pm winter_lace Next Week on Orphan Black Source 1Source 2Um. Holy shit Rachel.
So glad the grossness with Kira didn't happen.
That final scene is making me wanna die. EYE HORROR IS NOT OK
Actually like this show in general has SO much body horror. It fucks with me.
Scott and Cosima's reunion was sweet at least. Alison and Donnie were also amusing. I also actually like Mark and Gracie so um hope things work out for them?
That last scene with the camera holding on her just bleeding in the chair gah so good.
Great to see Leekie and his balding.
Ira :/ Mark & Gracie better not screw it up
That eyeball scene was so intense. Also it was just nice to see so many clones in one episode. Sometimes I feel like the only one left watching this awesome show, so these posts are nice.
i'm assuming at least someone big is going to die by series end, and my thoughts have been between sarah, helena, and mrs s (and rachel, but she's more of a villain, regardless of this ep so that's not really gonna be the big emotional death if she dies, so i think it'd be someone on top of that).
i'm expecting someone to make a big sacrifice, but i think they'd want to let helena be with her babies and sarah with kira, and it'd definitely be something mrs s would do. they've also really been building up her relationship with sarah the past couple seasons, and they've been so consistent and steady this season, it'd be a huge blow :(
Hope it's Delphine