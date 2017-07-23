That ending was like Damn, Rachel!



So glad the grossness with Kira didn't happen. Reply

Rachel gouging out her eye was disgusting D: Reply

HOLY SHIT THIS SHOW.



That final scene is making me wanna die. EYE HORROR IS NOT OK



Actually like this show in general has SO much body horror. It fucks with me.



Scott and Cosima's reunion was sweet at least. Alison and Donnie were also amusing. I also actually like Mark and Gracie so um hope things work out for them? Reply

Even without reading the comics I kind of knew everything that was showed with younger Rachel but Tat killed it episode went so fast.



That last scene with the camera holding on her just bleeding in the chair gah so good.



Great to see Leekie and his balding.



Ira :/ Mark & Gracie better not screw it up



I downloaded the episode and there was an actual preview for next week and comic book shop guy was rapping and there was a party with Sarah and Cosima and Delphine there. Maybe Alison, too. It was strange, like way too happy for this show haha.

That eyeball scene was so intense. Also it was just nice to see so many clones in one episode. Sometimes I feel like the only one left watching this awesome show, so these posts are nice.



yeah, i was gonna say, there WAS a preview at the end of the ep with footage. but it was all contained to the party, which was weird. i think the only other scene was siobhan and ferdinand in her house pointing guns at each other. Reply

whatever stream i watched had a promo of them all partying? maybe a dream? Reply

I've added it to the post. They're at Felix's art show. Reply

based on the trailer being a big happy party, including a cute shot of mrs s and sarah, and then a random scene of mrs and ferdinand pointing guns at each other, i'm thinking mrs s might die.



i'm assuming at least someone big is going to die by series end, and my thoughts have been between sarah, helena, and mrs s (and rachel, but she's more of a villain, regardless of this ep so that's not really gonna be the big emotional death if she dies, so i think it'd be someone on top of that).



i'm expecting someone to make a big sacrifice, but i think they'd want to let helena be with her babies and sarah with kira, and it'd definitely be something mrs s would do. they've also really been building up her relationship with sarah the past couple seasons, and they've been so consistent and steady this season, it'd be a huge blow :( Reply

Mrs S can't die, she's the glue that holds it all together!!!!!



Hope it's Delphine Reply

