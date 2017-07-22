Black Panther Cast @ SDCC

Lupita always looks stunning and absolutely kills with her wardrobe choices Reply

Danai looks gorgeous <333



This is such a fantastic cast I could do it without Michael B Jordan tho Reply

Sigh I was kicking myself when they first dropped the trailer, like OMG why did they have to make him look so good in this. Why couldn't they make him look as trashy as his personality :( Reply

goddammit, what's the issue with his personality?? @universe is nobody decent?? Reply

I smell a massive flop Reply

Of course you do 👌🏽 Reply

i get that you're a racist and replying is futile, but marvel hasn't ever had a flop since they started the mcu 9 years. they arent going to start now. this movie is going to be a hit.



Edited at 2017-07-23 04:58 am (UTC)

Y'all said that about Ghostbusters, too.



Carry on dreaming sis. Reply

TEAAAARS OF JOY AND PRIDE! Captain Marvel set in 90s and the villains will have the Skrullls. Nick Fury has two eyes. @brielarson pic.twitter.com/Jtq8cMDjfh — Captain Marvel News✨ (@CaptMarvelNews) July 23, 2017





Edited at 2017-07-23 04:47 am (UTC) Does this mean she won't be joining Infinity War?

Sooo..how is Brie gonna be in IW which takes place 20+ years later? Does she not age or something? Reply

isnt she half alien? kree specifically? Reply

dude what

......................

are they trying to sideline her and give her a one-off film because i will be SO pissed, also that would be such a dumb move after WW smashed.



on the other hand i am HERE for Skrulls, finally!! Reply

Maybe she'll be in a flashback scene. Or time travel, maybe? Or it'll be another Capt America type situation where they find her body floating in space? Reply

I am so happy for them, and I know this is gonna be a huge hit! I need that wig footage everyone is talking about



I also consider Spawn the first black superhero movie tho, and I'm glad they greenlit the remake so we can have a Spawn proper



Edited at 2017-07-23 04:59 am (UTC)

easily my fave cast of anything and it's coz they black Reply

marvel please take pity upon us and release the wig clip soon please, i need it



this cast is so beautiful, ESP danai, we are not worthy. please break out from this role, you are wasted on twd Reply

I just read the synopsis of the footage and WHY IS THIS COMING OUT IN FEBRUARY fuck youuuu marvel I WANT IT NOW



and chadwick mmmm ever since fringe yas Reply

because black history month. corny but it also gives this movie plenty of time to stay number one, since February isnt a big blockbuster month. itll open big and stay big Reply

I meant it's so far awaaaaaaaaay Reply

It's not coming out until February?? I guess I should have paid attention to the release dates. I totally thought we were getting this later this summer ): Reply

you can blame spidey for that. Reply

We never get Marvel movies during my birthday month, lemme have this. Reply

ugh i cant waaaait, i love t'challa and i'm so so so happy that his movie is being done fucking right Reply

I already have plans to go see this with my homies. And I say that havent paid to see a movie in very long time. I've been illegally streaming for years but I will pay to see this. It's important. Reply

If I have the extra money I will try to buy more than one ticket opening weekend, you are right about how important this is. Reply

omg I love how happy they look and how much they're having fun together Reply

Will this movie make sense if I haven't seen other Marvel movies? This looks cool as hell but all I've seen is Iron Man, Avengers, and the first half of the first Captain America. Do I need to see any others? Which of the others are worth seeing?



Like I also really want to see Logan but I've only seen half of Wolverine (was that the name of the movie? The one with Ryan Reynolds in it) and literally no other X-men movies ever since I have no idea what order I should watch them in Reply

Yes it will make sense to you its a stand alone Black Panther movie, Civil War gives an introduction but it seems like the bases of him coming to kingship will be covered in the movie





the one with Ryan Reynolds is Deadpool Reply

No no Ryan Reynolds was definitely also in one of the Wolverine movies. He wasn't the main character but I'm pretty sure it was him Reply

Lol you can probably find MCU summaries on YouTube so save yourself from watching them formulaic



The wolverine movie w deadpool was xmen origins wolverine



If you gonna watch the xmen movies it goes like this: xmen, x2, the last stand, first class, days of future past, appocalips. There's also the wolverine movies but they suck except for Logan. Anyways don't pay too much attention to what is the order of the xmen movies because the continuity is fucked up and even fox don't even seem to care so why would we? Reply

Yeah the plot doesn't really contain any other superheroes as far as we know rn other than Black Panther and his lore so it should make perfect sense. He's introduced in Captain America 3 (Civil War) so you can watch that but it doesn't really feature any important plot-point that you need to know before this.



I'd rec watching the next two Captain America films tho, the second one especially really stands out in comparison to your basic marvel movie. The Guardians of the Galaxy are also pretty fun. Haven't seen Logan but I'm pretty sure it stands alone so you don't need to watch any X-men movie. You can watch xmen 1 (2000) and 2 (2003) since they're referenced in Logan and focus on him tho. They're good while X3 is...not that good and the new movies are essentially prequels so they either don't feature him except in tiny fanservice scenes or they're unimportant. Reply

michael b. jordan, heart be still Reply

