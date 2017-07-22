Black Panther Cast @ SDCC
We Are The World! #Wakanda #SDCC2017 pic.twitter.com/PLL5iYEX8J— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) July 23, 2017
The incomparable @andyserkis and the brilliant @DanaiGurira #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/rCZp7pR2bw— Louis D'Esposito (@louisde2) July 23, 2017
Danai talking about her character & wakanda makes me feel so much love pic.twitter.com/iN1RNJEVJQ— ㅤ (@poedamcron) July 23, 2017
"The world is ready." - @DanaiGurira on the first black superhero film #SDCC2017 #SDCC pic.twitter.com/M364lmZNGv— Variety (@Variety) July 23, 2017
Honestly, my favorite part of he #MarvelSDCC panel?? #BLACKPANTHER! They were having so much fun. This movie is gonna be special. pic.twitter.com/YZzgNb70Ai— Hybrid Network @SDCC (@HybridNetwork_) July 23, 2017
It's going down in Hall H, baby! #BlackPanther @Marvel #SDCC2017 pic.twitter.com/tjiv0B3AmT— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) July 23, 2017
CAN'T WAAAAAAAAAAAAIT
This is such a fantastic cast
I could do it without Michael B Jordan tho
Carry on dreaming sis.
......................
are they trying to sideline her and give her a one-off film because i will be SO pissed, also that would be such a dumb move after WW smashed.
on the other hand i am HERE for Skrulls, finally!!
I also consider Spawn the first black superhero movie tho, and I'm glad they greenlit the remake so we can have a Spawn proper
this cast is so beautiful, ESP danai, we are not worthy. please break out from this role, you are wasted on twd
and chadwick mmmm ever since fringe yas
I already have plans to go see this with my homies. And I say that havent paid to see a movie in very long time. I've been illegally streaming for years but I will pay to see this. It's important.
Like I also really want to see Logan but I've only seen half of Wolverine (was that the name of the movie? The one with Ryan Reynolds in it) and literally no other X-men movies ever since I have no idea what order I should watch them in
the one with Ryan Reynolds is Deadpool
The wolverine movie w deadpool was xmen origins wolverine
If you gonna watch the xmen movies it goes like this: xmen, x2, the last stand, first class, days of future past, appocalips. There's also the wolverine movies but they suck except for Logan. Anyways don't pay too much attention to what is the order of the xmen movies because the continuity is fucked up and even fox don't even seem to care so why would we?
I'd rec watching the next two Captain America films tho, the second one especially really stands out in comparison to your basic marvel movie. The Guardians of the Galaxy are also pretty fun. Haven't seen Logan but I'm pretty sure it stands alone so you don't need to watch any X-men movie. You can watch xmen 1 (2000) and 2 (2003) since they're referenced in Logan and focus on him tho. They're good while X3 is...not that good and the new movies are essentially prequels so they either don't feature him except in tiny fanservice scenes or they're unimportant.
