Zedd & Liam Payne Get Low on GMA

I'm just so bored with everything he's doing Reply

Thread

Link

i think it's just that picture but that's an uncanny resemblance they have Reply

Thread

Link

How is this 23-year-old man looking like the same age as David Beckham at 42. Reply

Thread

Link

Those dudes look alike. Took me a second to figure out who was who. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh... Wow! Fuck, I couldn't date someone who looked like me omg.



A lot of good looking men I'm seeing on that page, though 😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw a twitter rumor that he's doing a video of LILO 2.0 bella Thorne and I need it not to happen or I will officially lose all hope and drop him. Reply

Thread

Link

Wait... he is going to do a video with her in it or he is going to parody her? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whoops WITH Bella not of Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what do you mean? he's going to do a "i always needed a father" video? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

excuse you for not mentioning alessia cara in this post Reply

Thread

Link

they both look so rough damn Reply

Thread

Link

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let's go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let's go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I'm up for the climb



Reply

Thread

Link

That gif. Lmfao😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes 😻😻😻 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Certified bop Reply

Thread

Link

I had high hopes for liams solo efforts initially...



Too bad it's all trash so far.. he had potential Reply

Thread

Link

I want to say he looks skinny but then that would require me to acknowledge I've actually paid enough to posts about him to accurately remember his appearance. 😭 OP, he needs your tender loving care! Reply

Thread

Link





He's ripped lately Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





person what drunk googles you always wearing? you think every lil white guy is "ripped." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nasty put some clothes on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I forgot what I was initially gonna say cause I'm so frustrated about those stupid Amazon "You won!" pages coming up 😡 Reply

Thread

Link

Cute couple. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm just here to ask if anyone can ID that jacket he's wearing? I want it. Reply

Thread

Link





[ SPOILER ] jk bb Lime's stylist has been giving him some nice jackets to wear. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Totes my aesthetic rn. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

givenchy (http://www.barneys.com/product/givenchy-hooded-zip-front-jacket-505171478.html?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&cmpgntype=pla&campaignid=345505875&adgroupid=36259914871&product_partition_id=259295582598&product_id=00505051714826&cmpntype=pla&campaign=[PLA]%20-%20Givenchy%20-%20Tier%202&adgroup=Givenchy%20-%20Mens%20-%20Clothing%20-%20Coats22&k_clickid=f0113fc3-18b1-496a-80aa-79405741648f&gclid=Cj0KCQjwktHLBRDsARIsAFBSb6wXjniZCykbidaa5eOpnL0wxh0vbOa7TZLyXOlIULIzRbHXmB7nqpwaAlYjEALw_wcB) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link