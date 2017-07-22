Harry Potter; DH1

Youtuber, Jake Paul gets Dropped from Disney Channel




- Backstory: Jake Paul, brother of Logan Paul has recently been getting into legal trouble with his neighbors
-Makes reckless videos for the views including stunts that put his roommates in danger
- Was recently in the news for being a super bad neighbor and disturbing the peace
- Claims that Disney and his team decided mutually to part ways with a show he is a star of called Bizaardvark (aka he got fired)
- Was allegedly damaging the Disney brand

