Youtuber, Jake Paul gets Dropped from Disney Channel

i had a little kid tell me at work today she wants to be a youtube superstar when she grows up and i was like please aim higher hon



tired of these fratass white boys acting like assholes and getting paid for it, fuck off Reply

Thread

Link

I told my sister I would stop talking to her kids if they became YouTubers lmao (they are young children) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao ikr. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lord. Remember when it was a thing on 80's & 90's tv shows to have an episode about "Meet my friend the former singer /actor / athlete. He's here to tell you about becoming broke when your career suddenly ends. Stay in school!" RIP those days Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg this is the first i've heard of this but it sounds amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





yeah, my students are all over these youtube stars + Kylie Jenner and I'm like Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg I came in here to comment about a similar thing. at work the other day some little kids were watching some douchey videos on the computer and a little girl was like "oh it's Jake Paul!!" and ran over to watch. I was like wait so THAT'S Jake Paul?? and kids actually know who this guy is???? ANYONE actually knows who this guy is outside of ontd? wild. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's weird that this is a common thing. my friends 5 year old daughter also says she wants to be a youtuber when she grows up :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yup some of my friends who are a few yrs younger than me are striving to become instafamous.



Edited at 2017-07-23 09:01 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

distributing the peace



he should be rewarded for that! jk Reply

Thread

Link

right? where's this bros nobel peace price? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao. Bye yt bitch.



this post is missing the this bitch tag tbh.



Edited at 2017-07-23 02:51 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I like how the "yt" in your post can account for both uses this time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What. Does it mean Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jake Paul really reaffirms that white dudes can be anything. Reply

Thread

Link

it's just sad that for the most part they choose to be entitled, selfish, misogynistic, racist assholes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They could do so much with the power they do have but instead they choose to be fucking awful. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fact that he calls his fans "Jake Paulers"... The narcissism/lack of creativity tbh Reply

Thread

Link

LOL at people calling themselves 'Jake Paulers' .....Lana's 'fuckers' are way classier Reply

Thread

Link



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8D3uG0u 2__o



He's a fucking tool. watch this video to gain all of the background and shit he's done the past weekHe's a fucking tool. Reply

Thread

Link

I was going to post the H3 vid where they talk about him going to Post Malone's house. Crazy! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not watching a H3 vid, but I'll take your word for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rme Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why don't you like H3? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What's wrong with h3? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that "if jake paul gets fired, i'll send everyone who rts this $200" tweet made me laugh Reply

Thread

Link

literally who Reply

Thread

Link

idk maybe it's a sign I'm old or whatever but I know none of these youtube people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought Logan Paul was an instagramer, I'm honestly just so confused. The only youtubers I know are communitychannel, Jenna Marbles and Superwoman 🤔 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I honestly have no idea who any of them are - I only watch Katya/Trixie's show and this endearing guy who did a reaction video to Formation that was amazing. I would not even know YouTubers were atually super successful if it wasn't for them getting posted about on here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me neither. if it wasn #t for ontd i wouldn #t even know there was such a thing as a professional youtuber. i #m still baffled that people actually earn money whit that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watch a lot of ~youtubers and I still don't know who this guy is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i count it as a blessing, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i never heard of him or his brother until the whole news story. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg. my fucking thoughts exactly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol right? Idk these people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only other place I heard about this was on Inside Edition lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. Never heard of this dude until the last post about him, lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hadn't heard of him until I saw the news story. And then it just made me want to drive to LA and punch him in the face. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ur lucky u don't know who he is



just some basiq dude not worth knowing about Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO - this is what happens when you think you're untouchable but go and piss off the very people who have more money/power than you in the same industry. Reply

Thread

Link

Few days ago I didn't know this guy



Now I'm cackling at his misfortune.



The fact that his fans are called "Jake Paulers" just adds up to his mediocrity. Reply

Thread

Link

He was legit on set like 2 days ago filming himself doing the Halloween episode too. His ass got fired. Especially during the middle of production. He is the definition of a fuck boy. Reply

Thread

Link

"mutually" parted ways, sure. Reply

Thread

Link