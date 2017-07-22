Charlize Theron returns to TV to guest star on The Orville; new SDCC trailer for the show
How Seth MacFarlane got Charlize Theron to be on The Orville https://t.co/vWd5K3JoU3— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 22, 2017
*They are keeping her role under wraps, but basically Seth asked and she said sure.
*There's a long-ish interview with the cast at the source if you wanna hear about the other characters.
*They also dropped a new trailer at SDCC for the show during the show's panel:
Source 1, Source 2
But why didn't they just make a show of Galaxy Quest?
This show is just a crass attempt at the same thing.
Also, Guy and Sgt. Chen
edit: ok, that's not fair, i know better at my age. They really could just be friends.
Edited at 2017-07-23 02:49 am (UTC)
i am secretly attracted to seth mcfarlane, drag me ontd
and then he spits on your back.
idk id be cool with it if he sang to me afterwards.
nah gorl that voice, easy on the eyes, super into the promotion of science I'm right there with you
I am gonna watch this for a) seth b) it looks more star trek than star trek