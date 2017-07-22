Charlize Theron returns to TV to guest star on The Orville; new SDCC trailer for the show

I'm like so here for this.



But why didn't they just make a show of Galaxy Quest? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so bitter we never got another film/show :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously! Galaxy Quest is one of the best parody movies about space EVER.



This show is just a crass attempt at the same thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

theres no point without alan, and tim allen is a dick now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Give me a show just about the aliens!



Also, Guy and Sgt. Chen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Guy, you have a last name Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DO I?! DO I?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so they are def fucking right? Reply

Thread

Link

Who Seth and Charlize? No, she's dating Halle Berry's ex. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isnt Seth gay? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope not. We don't want him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hmm! I have a "my friend on a bike" story about my college friend who works in TV production in LA. I vaguely remember him telling me he was once introduced to Seth and Seth's boyfriend. This was years ago, though, so maybe I'm misremembering. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Woah, wut? I thought he dated Amanda Bynes back in the day... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So they've been fucking on and off?



edit: ok, that's not fair, i know better at my age. They really could just be friends.



Edited at 2017-07-23 02:49 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

None of that was remotely funny Reply

Thread

Link

i am secretly attracted to seth mcfarlane, drag me ontd Reply

Thread

Link

ugh im super attracted to him. he seems like the kinda guy with a super thick beer can cock that he just aimlessly thrusts into you like a jackhammer.



and then he spits on your back.



idk id be cool with it if he sang to me afterwards. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can I buy pot from you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh gorl I've only smoked pot once in my life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ooof, there's a lot that needs to be unpacked here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah gorl that voice, easy on the eyes, super into the promotion of science I'm right there with you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im so glad im not alone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am publicly attracted to seth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I am here to shame all of you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we deserve the shame Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As long as you know Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





You rang? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like how i got the biggest shame gif, because i started this thread Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't like their Western but I like that they seem to have a blast working together and decided why not for this show (even if it's just a guest appearance). Reply

Thread

Link

This looks like a way better Star Trek show than Discovery. Reply

Thread

Link

you aren't wrong, but I'm just still bitter that discovery is a prequel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

EW is such a flop, they're pals



I am gonna watch this for a) seth b) it looks more star trek than star trek Reply

Thread

Link

This just looks like they're trying to remake Galaxy Quest to me, tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

That trailer wasn't funny to me at all, but I love the aesthetics! I miss when shows looked like this. Reply

Thread

Link