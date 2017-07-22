Seth NASCAR

Charlize Theron returns to TV to guest star on The Orville; new SDCC trailer for the show



*They are keeping her role under wraps, but basically Seth asked and she said sure.

*There's a long-ish interview with the cast at the source if you wanna hear about the other characters.

*They also dropped a new trailer at SDCC for the show during the show's panel:



Source 1, Source 2
Tagged: , , , ,