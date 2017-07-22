

OP, you are truly...

That gif kills me. Reply

I love The War on Drugs but he really does sound so similar to Bryan Adams.



Also this is pretty much how I listen to my discovery weekly playlist on Spotify lol. I'll know in like 10 seconds if I'm interested. It drives my gf nuts because with certain songs I'll end up liking it and being like "oh I should've taken more time" lol. /csb



Right now I'm excited for the new Everything Everything album. I am loving their new song.







Edited at 2017-07-23 02:32 am (UTC)

sometimes I get insulted by the songs that Spotify puts on my discover weekly playlist lol. They keep trying to make me listen to YACHT! Also I wish the new release radar thingy wasn't only available on Friday. Reply

Same. Sometimes I feel like Spotify is shading tf outta me with the stuff they recommend from the algorithms. There's actually a really interesting article here on how they do it if you're ever curious https://qz.com/571007/the-magic-that-ma kes-spotifys-discover-weekly-playlists-s o-damn-good/ Reply

lol mte. i'm like legitimately offended at some of their suggestions. Reply

My aunt is drunk af passing around tequila shots and took my phone away. No puedo. 😂 Reply

guy on the right looks like Jason Lee + Ryan Reynolds



I'm so bad at keeping up with new music... I like the new Nine Inch Nails. And the new album from The Black Angels but that came out a few months ago now 😣

i love this.



i'm bad at keeping up with new music, though, i only listen to my favorite bands' new stuff. the last one i heard was the man and it's been on repeat ever since. can't wait for their new album and tour dates, man. Reply

Dancing to live mariachis and still making posts? Bless! Reply

my parents are side eyeing the fuck outta me and my cousins at the table. My dad:



"Cabron ya! Qué haces tanto mirando tu teléfono. Pon ese iPhone away!"



😅 Reply

Lol tú papá. Mejor disfruta tu michelada, wey Reply

I'm enjoying this Alex Cameron song tbh







Also listening to SZA and a bit of Lorde Reply

speaking of Alex Cameron - BFlow is featured in his upcoming album. has that came out yet I'm curious how that turned out? 🤔 Reply

Love this. Been jamming to Fetish by whisper queen Selena Gomez, Witness by Katy Perry, and Computer Boy by Poppy



Edited at 2017-07-23 02:56 am (UTC)

wow I looked up whisper queen and there were no results? then I finished reading... Reply

Link









holy shit there was no reason for that image to be that big w/ how low quality it is wtf



Edited at 2017-07-23 03:01 am (UTC)

lmao their reaction to that major lazer song. same tbh. Reply

I love how Steve Aoki and Beth Ditto are so relentlessly positive when they guest, but The Killers have zero issues with saying how they really feel.



"They got a sound!" lmao, he kills me. I love watching Brandon hate music. He's right tho, it all sucks and it's all the same shit. Reply

OP, you're the best <3 Reply

lmao bflow is so lovely when he's shading other people Reply

what happened to his face? old age? he used to be so cute... Reply

he yt + weight loss + age.



he has his moments tho. personally i think the longer hair ages him too. Reply

wat? I think he looks 10000000x better now Reply

That's what Brandon looks like now? That's what he sounds like?



Maybe it's the simple clothing but I feel like I wouldn't recognize him if he came up to me on the street and started talking.



I love Micheladas!! It's the only way I like beer 😎



The last one was so funny too. *hears nickelback* nice guys... great guys... Reply

They don't make good enough music to be this snobby tbh, Reply

