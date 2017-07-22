"Thor: Ragnarok" SDCC Trailer
Watch the brand-new #ThorRagnarok trailer that just debuted at #SDCC in Hall H! pic.twitter.com/eFEYGpyDXL— Thor (@thorofficial) July 23, 2017
Also, a new poster!!! :D
and this is a trailer. its so good.
Also, whoever edited these trailers and chose the music... A+
:') :'(
srsly tho I can't wait for this, I lost interest in spiderman but this will be fantastic
Finally the Thor movie we deserve (tho I still adore the first one)
- I am 100% here for more Loki & Thor scenes
- Seriously tho why is Thor's hair so awful?
I am hf talking Hulk, fluffalo looking confused, Cate looking magnificent, Thor/Hulk shenanigans
nhf hiddles, he looks dehydrated in the face
what does Loki remind me of...?
Ah!
i need gifs of that shirtless scene
this looks fun af i'm so ready to dress like an 80s nightmare at midnight
edit: Can I just say, I have a serious thirst for Taika.
