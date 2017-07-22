Yas now that's a fun poster Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

now thats a cool poster Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FREAKING AWESOME! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need to do a Happy Endings rewatch! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the composition <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this looks amazinggg! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so beautttiiffullll! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need to own this so bad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

easily the best poster the MCU's had Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

reminds me of fruit roll ups!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow that's an awesome poster!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg yessss Please let the IMAX poster be as amazing like this so I can have one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Always put Loki in the corner. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Best Marvel poster I've seen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't stop staring at it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a marvel poster...that...doesn't suck???? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i love the aesthetics for this movie lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty poster! Here for Cate! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm all about that synth music. And the technicolor. And talking Hulk. Reply

Thread

Link

THIS IS A VILLAIN



and this is a trailer. its so good.



Edited at 2017-07-23 01:47 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

yesssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tessa Thompson and Cate Blanchett look so badass. I can't wait!



Also, whoever edited these trailers and chose the music... A+ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They are going to show a Black Panther reel now.Its not going online. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) July 23, 2017



:') :'( :') :'( Reply

Thread

Link

goddammit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

praying for that to leak! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RUDE. I'm reading a live blog but it doesn't do it any justice, obvs :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's only so much of my mind I can get blown at once, so I can live without that for now. Plus it's not out until Feb, so it'll just make the wait seem longer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm wet



srsly tho I can't wait for this, I lost interest in spiderman but this will be fantastic Reply

Thread

Link

I NEED THIS NOW Reply

Thread

Link

slay, taika, slay Reply

Thread

Link







Finally the Thor movie we deserve (tho I still adore the first one) Oop at me just trying to post this but yesssFinally the Thor movie we deserve (tho I still adore the first one) Reply

Thread

Link

I miss Thor's glorious hair but I'll accept cool lightening eyes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I enjoyed the first one too don't know why many dislike it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

because it was boring and dumb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first one was fun. Although, I did go into it with very low expectations. It holds up during rewatches. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA, I enjoyed the first one. I'm sad that Kat isn't in the movies anymore tho :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think people actively dislike the first one, only the second. I think they're both fine, but this one looks fucking insane in a good way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was just forgettable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck yessss Raiden Thor is best Thor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

- I hate Thor's hair

- I am 100% here for more Loki & Thor scenes

- Seriously tho why is Thor's hair so awful? Reply

Thread

Link

I am shocked bc I love his hair :O but I also wouldn't mind the original long hair either tbh!



Edited at 2017-07-23 02:06 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bish I posted this too goddamn youuuuuu







I am hf talking Hulk, fluffalo looking confused, Cate looking magnificent, Thor/Hulk shenanigans



nhf hiddles, he looks dehydrated in the face Reply

Thread

Link

Yassss Thor my favorite!!! Aww Banner! Can't wait for this! Reply

Thread

Link







what does Loki remind me of...?

Ah!

It looks fun. I really like the 80s aesthetics.what does Loki remind me of...?Ah! Reply

Thread

Link

armie hammer must be stopped Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Weren't we having fun here? Why? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

barf 4 ever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what did we do to deserve this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MY EYES!!! The goggles didn't help. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

welp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not a Thor fan but this looks fuuuun Reply

Thread

Link

taika is god-status



i need gifs of that shirtless scene Reply

Thread

Link











this looks fun af i'm so ready to dress like an 80s nightmare at midnight THIS IS ALL I'VE THOUGHT OF TODAY TBHthis looks fun af i'm so ready to dress like an 80s nightmare at midnight Reply

Thread

Link

he is too much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YESSSSSSSSSSSS TAIKA!!!!!!!! ♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaooo I saw this and I just love him, no words





edit: Can I just say, I have a serious thirst for Taika.



Edited at 2017-07-23 01:56 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's gorgeous. he and ruffalo both have those salt and pepper curls godddddd Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I want to eat him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the one true king taika! all hail! (now get me that what we do in the shadows sequwl, bitch!) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I want to lick his entire body, tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This fucking dork. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He hawt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I AM THISTY KING TAIKA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this goofy prince Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yessss love it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link