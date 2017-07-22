Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne join Ant Man and the Wasp

Get that Marvel and DC money Lawrence! Reply

SCREAMING ABOUT MICHELLE. I love her so much and am so fucking excited about this! Amazing about Laurence too. Reply

Omg!! #CaptainMarvel is set in the 90's and the #Skrulls will be the villains!! So ready for @brielarson to embody this role. pic.twitter.com/zCcL8b6Y5k — Jim Phan (@JimPhan91) July 23, 2017





Edited at 2017-07-23 01:11 am (UTC) ahhhhhhh everything is so exciting omg <3333333333 Reply

set in the 90's



????? Reply

they kinda messed up with not starting with her since she lowkey is the leader of the avengers haha Reply

how is it going to start in the 90s when there has been literally NO mention of her in any of the marvel movies wtf Reply

In the 90s? I guess marvel is coming for Fox's inconsistent timeline. Reply

imma assume she spends all her time offworld until now because where the fuck has she been lol Reply

The 90's?? Why do that when it just creates a bunch of massive continuity errors? Reply

YESSSSS

THEY BETTER INCLUDE SOME MUSIC FROM THE SPICE GIRLS Reply

that's fantastic casting for janet 👌🏽 Reply

Does this mean there isn't something preventing DCEU and MCU to share the same actors or is that just on Marvel's part? Reply

akdsj michelle!



the skrulls will be in captain marvel!!!! Reply

i am here for anything that provides us a pfeiffernaissance Reply

mte Reply

whatever happened to laurence fishburn's daughter? Reply

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/art icle-4463620/Moment-Laurance-Fishburne-d aughter-pees-DUI-arrest.html Apparently getting a DUI and pissing herself during the arrest and saying it was Trump's fault she couldn't pass the sobriety test? Reply

oh my Reply

oh.... my god Reply

Shame on you, squirtle Reply

I liked Ant-Man a LOT more than I thought I would, so I am HERE for this sequel. Reply

Yesss Walton Reply

I really want to see Hannah rock the hell out of that villain role. Reply

I got so excited when I saw her name :D Reply

same; it was hard watching her on Killjoys after seeing her be evil on The Tunnel. she's good at it lol Reply

STOP why did I immediately wonder about her too when I saw his name Reply

i saw a gif of her squirting the camera way back when and i havent been the same since Reply

I guess she got arrested two months in March (video leaked in May though I guess) ago for a DUI? I just found a 22 minute video of her arrest where she apparently pisses and blames failing the test on Trump







Edited at 2017-07-23 01:18 am (UTC) Reply

Queen Chippy D! Reply

hft casting Reply

i'll always be in the doona bae for janet van dyne camp but this is... acceptable. Reply

In a completely different series sure but in this one? that wouldn't work at all Reply

