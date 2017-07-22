Piper and Leo

Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne join Ant Man and the Wasp







Michelle is joining the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp and will be playing Janet Van Dyne. Laurence Fishburne has also joined the cast as Bill Foster. Hannah John-Kamen is Ghost, a villain. Walter Goggins' role is unknown.

