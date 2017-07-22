Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne join Ant Man and the Wasp
#SDCC2017: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' casts Michelle Pfeiffer https://t.co/nrZ2JmA6cz pic.twitter.com/icGaXlEVd6— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 23, 2017
More Ant-Man: Hannah John-Kamen playing villain Ghost, Walton Goggins also in it. Laurence Fishburne is Bill Foster! #sdcc— Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) July 23, 2017
Michelle is joining the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp and will be playing Janet Van Dyne. Laurence Fishburne has also joined the cast as Bill Foster. Hannah John-Kamen is Ghost, a villain. Walter Goggins' role is unknown.
