The Flash Season 4 SDCC Promo + Casting News
Clifford Devoe/Thinker is season 4 villain. Neil Sandlands will play him. Gypsy's father will appear and be played by Danny Trejo. #TheFlash— Mae Abdulbaki @ SDCC (@MaeAbdu) July 23, 2017
Kim Engelbrecht will play The Mechanic, Thinker's right-hand woman.
One funny audience question was from someone who just caught up on Netflix and was still confused how savitar could even exist and Candice immediately started like girl don't question it, just let it go lol. everyone was pretty much saying the same thing and Todd finally said it's a long complicated answer but let's just say time travel and that's why time travel won't be in S4 (not sure if he was joking or not on that point though lol)