Caitlyn Jenner is under fire for calling Aerosmith’s “Dude Looks Like a Lady” her theme song
Caitlyn Jenner is under fire for calling Aerosmith’s “Dude Looks Like a Lady” her theme song https://t.co/f8YE3JiUHF pic.twitter.com/YBRzNeExuZ— one Vox (@oneVoxdotcom) July 20, 2017
- Caitlyn posted a pic with Steven Tyler on Instagram. Writes caption saying “Dude Looks Like a Lady” is favorite song.
- Says song is especially meaningful and a personal anthem
- Caitlin is being called irresponsible for the statement on Twitter because of implications of the lyrics
Source
shes speaking for herself
this one ain't an issue.
Right? There's more than enough to criticize her for, this is isn't one of those things.
And she should be criticized for all the other dumbfuck things she says/does too
And just because "she's speaking for herself" doesn't mean she shouldn't be criticized. Like wtf is your logic. I didn't know that people speaking for themselves shouldn't be criticized
Totally
Seems like he goes in a bar, goes back stage, hot chick turns out to be a man, don't judge a book by its cover, they do stuff, have fun, idk seems tame, but maybe I'm missing something.
Edited at 2017-07-23 02:41 am (UTC)
“I said to Steven, ‘I have had some really, really tough times in my life. ... Every once in a while I would ... sneak out in the dark and drive around. And I always used to take your song, ‘Dude (Looks Like a Lady)’.”
Jenner further explained to Kimmel that “Dude (Looks Like a Lady)” became something of a personal anthem for her, “driving around in my little car with my little CD in there, whippin’ up the tunes and stuff. ... It made me feel good.”
Let's just hope she didn't kill anyone in those drives tho