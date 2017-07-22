Caitlyn Jenner is under fire for calling Aerosmith’s “Dude Looks Like a Lady” her theme song

of all the fucking things to criticize her for



shes speaking for herself Reply

Thread

Link

I agree, she has the right to enjoy the song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, she deserves to be called out for tons of things, this is not one of them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly. i mean we could write a book of the bullshit things she's said and done.



this one ain't an issue. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? There's more than enough to criticize her for, this is isn't one of those things. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That song is transphobic and downright dangerous to trans women. Of course she should be criticized for liking it and promoting it.



And she should be criticized for all the other dumbfuck things she says/does too



And just because "she's speaking for herself" doesn't mean she shouldn't be criticized. Like wtf is your logic. I didn't know that people speaking for themselves shouldn't be criticized Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the song is about a cisgendered man, not transwomen. what is transphobic about it? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Dangerous? lmao go to bed Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





I mean, I remember when that song came out, and always assumed it was referring to the trend in rock stars of that era looking very feminine. example: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I agree. I can't stand the bitch, but no one should be forced to stick to someone else idea of what being anything is. Whether you're are straight, gay, bi, trans, man, women, black, white, in the public eye or not..... Let people be their own representation of themselves. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i mean, didn't she kill someone? this is so minor. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Totally Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

let a bitch live Reply

Thread

Link

Uh oh. There's no good way to comment on THIS ONE. Reply

Thread

Link

can she just go away Reply

Thread

Link

Idk maybe it could have been something she kept more to herself but I can also see how that song could be empowering for her as someone who is constantly still called 'Bruce' etc. Look at how Tokyo Toni lashed out at her. Like there is nothing you can say about the way I look that I can't say myself.....if that makes sense...... Reply

Thread

Link

People still say this? 🤔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr? i thought that word was officially replaced with snickers...*side eye* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That user likes to troll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why yes, yes they do. It's a word in the dictionary. Look it up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shouldn't steven tyler be getting called out for actually writing the song? i hate caitlyn but this is stupid af Reply

Thread

Link

I was just reading the lyrics and I don't get what's wrong with them, so to speak.



Seems like he goes in a bar, goes back stage, hot chick turns out to be a man, don't judge a book by its cover, they do stuff, have fun, idk seems tame, but maybe I'm missing something.



Edited at 2017-07-23 02:41 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because 99% of the time when you hear that song in a movie or tv show, it involves "Look at that really ugly chick! Oh wait, that's just a dude in a dress! He's only doing this for a bet. This will be sooo funny when some straight guy mistakenly hits on him or he gets to sneak into the women's locker room." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not my point, I already get that the song is offensive. My point is why is Steven Tyler not getting called out? He's the one who wrote it? No one says shit to him about this. But instead people are attacking a trans women who would actually be the brunt of the joke of this song (she's chosen to embrace the meaning of the song tho for her own reasons and idrc if she does). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate this bitch but this is a reach and should have never left tumblr. Reply

Thread

Link

She's problematic for so many reasons, but I don't think defining how her gender works for herself should be one of them? Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao she's allowed to like whatever music she wants rme Reply

Thread

Link

I always misheard the lyrics to that song as a kid. Reply

Thread

Link

I always thought he was talking about himself, since they wore makeup and ladies clothes. I didn't read the lyrics until recently. I never listened to Aerosmith and only knew the chorus LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always thought the chorus was "Doin' it like a lady." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i honestly thought it was about him until this post cause i can never tell what half the lyrics in aerosmith songs are and i honestly never care enough to look them up. oh well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought he said "do this like a lady" for the longest time

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

middle aged white women trying to be woke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i cant stand her whatsoever but i mean she's allowed to like the song and if she found it empowering at various points in her life that's her experience.



“I said to Steven, ‘I have had some really, really tough times in my life. ... Every once in a while I would ... sneak out in the dark and drive around. And I always used to take your song, ‘Dude (Looks Like a Lady)’.”



Jenner further explained to Kimmel that “Dude (Looks Like a Lady)” became something of a personal anthem for her, “driving around in my little car with my little CD in there, whippin’ up the tunes and stuff. ... It made me feel good.”



Reply

Thread

Link

With this context, it sounds even more harmless.



Let's just hope she didn't kill anyone in those drives tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if she likes it, then whatever. Reply

Thread

Link