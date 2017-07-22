Caitlyn Jenner is under fire for calling Aerosmith’s “Dude Looks Like a Lady” her theme song




- Caitlyn posted a pic with Steven Tyler on Instagram. Writes caption saying “Dude Looks Like a Lady” is favorite song.
- Says song is especially meaningful and a personal anthem
- Caitlin is being called irresponsible for the statement on Twitter because of implications of the lyrics

