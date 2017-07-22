ONTD Original: A look back at "All The President's Men"

1. The Washington Post almost scraped the work of Woodward and Bernstein.

Editors wanted to give the story to big time reporters because Woodward had only been working there nine months. There was also a fear of being in danger as many were not reporting on it and White House staffers called the story a "compulsion". It is something that is also happening today in which anything anti-Trump is being dubbed "fake news" and a "witch hunt" by the president himself.



2. Woodward and Mark Felt aka Deep Throat

Woodward had used Mark Felt as an anonymous source in the past and contacted him regarding Watergate. The two constantly met up in a parking garage late at night and used the New York Times newspaper as a way to communicate out of fear of being watched. Woodward and Bernstein run into some trouble after Hugh Sloan denies testifying against Haldeman, Nixon's chief of staff, despite previously saying yes to the two men. Felt later confirms that they were right and Haldeman masterminded the break in. Felt also warns Woodward later on that he and others are being watched and their homes have been bugged.



3. The U.S. Intelligence agencies and President Nixon were part of the cover up

The cover up was less about the slush fund and more about hiding the covert operations of the entire U.S. intelligence committee. Nixon was a knowing participant and agreed to the entire operation. And much like Nixon, it is quite obvious that the current President was well aware that his campaign colluded with Russia to defeat HRC.



4. Attacks on the media

45 years after Watergate, Redford wrote a op-ed for the WaPo. Redford states that the truth is in danger again. Redford goes on to say that much of the country is divided along with Congress. He also states that, like Nixon, Trump consistently attacks the media in order to cast doubt on their legitimacy.



5. "These are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand"

The President's men were are not the smartest and the cover up was messy. No one taught them that you never leave a paper trail. This is one of the other similarities between the two scandals, this administration isn't filled with the smartest people you will ever meet. Don Jr released his own emails and basically outed himself in the subject line while you have lawyers checking in on social media when they are about to head into covert meetings.



6. Robert Redford's influence on the book

Robert Redford overheard about the break in while promoting his film "The Candidate". He became fascinated with the story and followed the work of Woodward and Bernstein. He tried to get in contact with the two journalists to buy the rights and they thought it was a prank by the Nixon administration. Woodward and Bernstein were still working on the story as it was still unfolding. Redford impacted the book by telling the two to lay the story out piece by piece instead of writing about what was discovered.



7. They found a conscience



The story unfolded over the course of 26 months while this scandal feels like it's been 84 years. Eventually, the country was put before party and both congressional Democrats and Republicans got together. Due to politicians actually doing their job, Nixon resigned even though he initially refused to. The Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General resigned over Nixon's request to fire the special prosecutor.