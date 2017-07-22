ONTD Original: A look back at "All The President's Men"
What seemed like a minor, botched break in at the DNC headquarters ultimately became one of the biggest political scandals in the history of the United States. A coverup that involved the POTUS and U.S. Intelligence agencies, two small time reporters in Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward broke the scandal wide open. There are a few similarities between Watergate and Russialago. While our current scandal is 1,000 times worse, here's a look back at the film "All The President's Men" in the midst of our current constitutional crisis #Russialago.
[🎥🎥🎥🎥]1. The Washington Post almost scraped the work of Woodward and Bernstein.
Editors wanted to give the story to big time reporters because Woodward had only been working there nine months. There was also a fear of being in danger as many were not reporting on it and White House staffers called the story a "compulsion". It is something that is also happening today in which anything anti-Trump is being dubbed "fake news" and a "witch hunt" by the president himself.
2. Woodward and Mark Felt aka Deep Throat
Woodward had used Mark Felt as an anonymous source in the past and contacted him regarding Watergate. The two constantly met up in a parking garage late at night and used the New York Times newspaper as a way to communicate out of fear of being watched. Woodward and Bernstein run into some trouble after Hugh Sloan denies testifying against Haldeman, Nixon's chief of staff, despite previously saying yes to the two men. Felt later confirms that they were right and Haldeman masterminded the break in. Felt also warns Woodward later on that he and others are being watched and their homes have been bugged.
3. The U.S. Intelligence agencies and President Nixon were part of the cover up
The cover up was less about the slush fund and more about hiding the covert operations of the entire U.S. intelligence committee. Nixon was a knowing participant and agreed to the entire operation. And much like Nixon, it is quite obvious that the current President was well aware that his campaign colluded with Russia to defeat HRC.
4. Attacks on the media
45 years after Watergate, Redford wrote a op-ed for the WaPo. Redford states that the truth is in danger again. Redford goes on to say that much of the country is divided along with Congress. He also states that, like Nixon, Trump consistently attacks the media in order to cast doubt on their legitimacy.
5. "These are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand"
The President's men were are not the smartest and the cover up was messy. No one taught them that you never leave a paper trail. This is one of the other similarities between the two scandals, this administration isn't filled with the smartest people you will ever meet. Don Jr released his own emails and basically outed himself in the subject line while you have lawyers checking in on social media when they are about to head into covert meetings.
6. Robert Redford's influence on the book
Robert Redford overheard about the break in while promoting his film "The Candidate". He became fascinated with the story and followed the work of Woodward and Bernstein. He tried to get in contact with the two journalists to buy the rights and they thought it was a prank by the Nixon administration. Woodward and Bernstein were still working on the story as it was still unfolding. Redford impacted the book by telling the two to lay the story out piece by piece instead of writing about what was discovered.
7. They found a conscience
The story unfolded over the course of 26 months while this scandal feels like it's been 84 years. Eventually, the country was put before party and both congressional Democrats and Republicans got together. Due to politicians actually doing their job, Nixon resigned even though he initially refused to. The Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General resigned over Nixon's request to fire the special prosecutor.
source
B) I clearly need to see this movie.
C) I'm still mad that Deep Throat didn't turn out to be two teen girls who walked the President's dogs.
Still pressed she was snubbed over melancholia
Same with All the President's Men. It has special resonance NOW, but was good even then. Unfortunately the press now is a bunch of corporate fucksticks. And there is Faux destroying the very idea of the fourth estate.
So this film might depress you because we've fallen so far, but still, good on its merits.
If you want to get all '70s movie political paranoia.
lol the prev. president was aware of it too
obama ain't shit for that
One of my favorite aspects on Watergate was how they literally just stumbled into this incredible story. Woodward was sent to dig around at the arraignment of these criminal geniuses but no one realized until he got there that this wasn't a break-in of the local Democratic party, but the DNC. So his interest was piqued but that turning point was when the judge randomly asked McCord what his employment history and he responded that he was a security consultant at some private firm but he had only been in the position for a few years and was previously part of the CIA. Woodward could like barely hear this conversation taking place but when McCord say "CIA" he actually gasped out loud and said, "HOLY SHIT!"
I love how Twitter Richard Nixon library (official) will occasionally troll the fuck out of Agent Orange nonsense I mean it's just glorious.
Also, Jason Robards is a damned national treasure in that movie. LOVE.