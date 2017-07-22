WESTWORLD SEASON 2 TEASER PREMIERED AT SDCC!!! (Coming back in 2018)
Journey back to #Westworld in 2018.— Westworld (@WestworldHBO) July 23, 2017
Watch the Season 2 Trailer that played during the Hall H #WestworldSDCC panel at #SDCC2017. pic.twitter.com/y6WER4SK3Z
SCREAMING!
Dying @ that shot of Maeve and Sizemore returning to Westworld and being like "..."
I'll need to do a rewatch though since I've already forgotten things and by the time 2018 comes around I won't remember anything.
fuck no @ sizemore lmaoooooooooooo
Im actually shocked this years CC has shit I care about: Twin Peaks, Kingsman 2, and this
Do have to wonder how long they can keep the series running unless there's a soft reboot.
I'm rolling @ Maeve's wtf face.
(hot take: this deserved all its emmy noms)