July 22nd, 2017, 08:03 pm theqinra Flying Lotus On His New Feature Horror Film, 'Kuso' Meredith Graves chats with Flying Lotus on his first feature film, 'Kuso', and why film critics are labeling it as one of the grossest horror movies of all time.Source 2 Tagged: black celebrities, film, film - horror, music / musician, music / musician (rap and hip-hop) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1313 comments Add comment
flyinf lotus had sex with kimbra, flying lotus is dating kimbra, flying lotus is producing for kimbra or some combination of the aforementioned?
sidenote: i've noticed kimbra gets a lot of random mentions in the comments of posts, but very few posts actually about her...
Edited at 2017-07-23 01:54 am (UTC)
anyway i want to see this omg