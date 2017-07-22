Oh, it's gross-out horror? I saw this online and was curious. I'll probably watch Phoenix Forgotten tonight. Reply

this movie legit sounds disgusting Reply

Can't wait to watch this. Reply

I stan Flying Lotus so I'm excited but this could really end up either disgustingly entertaining or an incoherent pile of crap and I'm worried it's the latter. At least I'm sure to love the soundtrack... Reply

Gonna watch for the new music from Aphex Twin and Thundercat. Reply

a friend who knows flylo told me he hooked up with kimbra Reply

what does this mean?

flyinf lotus had sex with kimbra, flying lotus is dating kimbra, flying lotus is producing for kimbra or some combination of the aforementioned?



sidenote: i've noticed kimbra gets a lot of random mentions in the comments of posts, but very few posts actually about her... Reply

The music is the only reason for me to watch. Honestly I hate horror movies that are just "let's see how gross/gory we can be" and it looks like that. What other reason is there to have a sex scene with a boil??? Kinda try hardy Reply

the description for this movie sounded so disgusting and i've seen serbian film, and all the other "extreme" gross films, i just hate these types of movies because they never have anything to say.



Edited at 2017-07-23 01:54 am (UTC) Reply

Yeah, I'm going to have to pass on this movie. Reply

could that interviewer be any more dull lmao she just sat there straight-backed, blinking.



anyway i want to see this omg Reply

I thought this would be right up my alley. I'm a fan of him, his music, and experimental film (and have a high tolerance for nasty shit). But I saw this at the New York premier and it's just meaningless garbage. and there's a vile, very off putting extended rape "joke" that really makes me question how he thinks about things. Would not recommend. Reply

