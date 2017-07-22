Kylie Jenner is the new face of Beats' Balmain collab + sells Calabasas home for over $3mn

lmfao right. i wanna die Reply

u guys are just JEALOUS. I'm selling my 10th house soon. Reply

angelita WHO Reply

i can't even afford a new mattress 😥 Reply

I wish I had the $$$$ to invest in property! Reply

That interior is giving me anxiety. Reply

Seriously I weirdly feel the same way. And it has zero personality. The only thing I kinda like is the spiky gold mirror. Reply

that decor really is trash lol Reply

Starter home? Ugh I hate this family. Reply

what's with the american horror story bathrooms Reply

The ring around the mirror is upsetting Reply

It fits the Jenner/Kardashian levels of gauche / tacky-ness



Edited at 2017-07-23 12:29 am (UTC) Reply

and i can barely afford an apartment on my teacher salary Reply

I don't understand why someone her age would want multiple homes Reply

She's probably bored. Reply

real estate is a good investment (even if we're in a bubble again) Reply

truth. the k klan has been in the game for a minute now, and kris knows what to do with their money. Reply

MULTIPLE HOMES IN THE SAME AREA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

I really only like her kitchen. I plan on buying a home, but of course not soon (thanks student debt!) but if I have to remodel, almost all my money will be going to the kitchen. I don't care about anything else lol. Reply

If I were to buy a home my #1 concern would be parking. It's a big issue in city living lol. Reply

Kitchens and bathrooms are where it's at. I want an oasis in my bathroom. Reply

Kitchens and bathrooms sell homes Reply

That decor is absolutely awful. I want that pool though. Reply

starter home, huh. Reply

Make sense, her face is fucking beat. Reply

get some starter taste Reply

selling my beats now



(but no rly what are the best over-the-ear headphones. its been a few years and my beats are starting to go.) Reply

Bose is really good. I have beats for like a day and then returned them cause I don't think the in ear worked for my ears and it was uncomfortable. Reply

Sony MDR-7506. You'll buy these, and then you'll never have to buy another pair. They sound great and last long as fuck! Reply

Thanks for this! Reply

If you're willing to spend $$ for quality, I recommend Shure. If money's a factor look in their lower-priced lines (their professional studio monitors can run super-expensive) and consider looking at sets a generation or so old for price breaks, but sound-wise I've been using Shure for both over-ears and earbuds for years, and I haven't found a clearer, more complete soundscape to compare for similar prices. Reply

Sony makes some really great ones.

V-Moda M100 and above are amazing. I own V-Moda M100s personally.

Not over the ear but I love my Bose QC 30s for the gym. I can hardly feel them when working out. Reply

AKG, Audio Technica, some of the Sony MDR models. They're not particularly stylish like Beats though. Grado headphones have a good reputation and have wood accents that some people like. But they have an open design that leaks sound and will annoy your neighbors. This website has a big list that will let you filter by price and several other aspects. Reply

i just bought sennheiser headphones a few days ago. i hear they're rly good



$$ tho Reply

i will look into all these suggestions ty ontd!!!!!! Reply

I have some audio technica that are really good Reply

nightmares for real Reply

This can't be her. It can't be. Reply

You can see the injection site for her lip fillers Reply

Nah. I think that's just chapping. Lip fillers have a zillion injection sites, not just one Reply

Parent

rip big ang :'( Reply

