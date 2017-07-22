senait

Kylie Jenner is the new face of Beats' Balmain collab + sells Calabasas home for over $3mn









· Kylie purchased the 6 bed, 6.5 bath, 5,1000 sq ft in 2015 for $2.6 million and spent a couple months turning it into Kardashian glam hell. She owns 3 other homes in Hidden Hills, including one purchased for $4.5 million which, having been renovated, is currently listed for $5.4mn













source 1 2 3 4 5 6
Tagged: ,