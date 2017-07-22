Kylie Jenner is the new face of Beats' Balmain collab + sells Calabasas home for over $3mn
.@KylieJenner sells Calbasas starter home for $3.3 million https://t.co/A95yLW1RWh pic.twitter.com/lhsuSzLhz9— Variety (@Variety) July 8, 2017
· Kylie purchased the 6 bed, 6.5 bath, 5,1000 sq ft in 2015 for $2.6 million and spent a couple months turning it into Kardashian glam hell. She owns 3 other homes in Hidden Hills, including one purchased for $4.5 million which, having been renovated, is currently listed for $5.4mn
source 1 2 3 4 5 6
Edited at 2017-07-23 12:29 am (UTC)
(but no rly what are the best over-the-ear headphones. its been a few years and my beats are starting to go.)
V-Moda M100 and above are amazing. I own V-Moda M100s personally.
Not over the ear but I love my Bose QC 30s for the gym. I can hardly feel them when working out.
$$ tho
This can't be her. It can't be.