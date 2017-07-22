Giving me a Critters/Night of the Creeps/Invaders from Mars '86 vibe.



Edited at 2017-07-22 11:08 pm (UTC) Reply

I am SO here for this! Reply

Looks like will has a bigger role this season and I am all for that mike and eleven longing...so sweet! Reply

Where's Barb though. Reply

she dead Reply

Thread



LMFAO Reply

Thread



mte lol



a dead and cancelled meme Reply

Thread



Emmy campaigning. Reply

I had assumed she probably won't be seen again tbh and was just dead. Reply

Thread



in the grave where she belongs Reply

who the fuck cares Reply

I just had to google her bc I couldn't remember who tf she was tbh Reply

Thread



She ded Reply

Thread



im still so bitter wino didn't get the emmy nom Reply

same Reply

Thread



I love how extra she was, she seemed completely stripped of any vanity. I hate how people gave her shit for her performance, they're so used to perfectly polished moms on tv they don't even realize just how fucking real and on point winona was. Reply

I totally agree. She was great.



All the kids are such amazing actors as well. I hope they all grow up to be well adjusted future Oscar winners. Reply

she was perfect Reply

Thread



Loved her. Winona is amazing Reply

Thread



exactly!!



besides who can make the christmas lights scene as raw jfc Reply

Thread



She didn't?! Omfg. Reply

Thread



lol, I liked her but she isn't as good as the other actress nominated, specially Keri Russell and Elisabeth Moss. Reply

I can't believe she didn't and Barb did Reply

me too she was the heart of the show Reply

Thread



Real life? People liked her performance?



My friends and I still joke about how OTT and awful she was in it. It didn't help they gave her the worst lines to boot. Like, when the police find his bicycle, and she's immediately like, WAS THERE BLOOD or whatever. What kind of mother?! Oh my god... cracks me up.



Edited at 2017-07-22 11:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread



omg im HYPED



this is how you use an iconic pop song in a trailer properly, cc: all those annoying ass suicide squad promos last yr Reply

This looks so fun - here for it! Reply

oops I can't tell Mike and Will apart



why is this subtitled?



scariest part was that Reagan sign Reply

oops I can't tell Mike and Will apart



lol same



oh well. Reply

Thread



is that the first two white boys?? bc i agree i thought he was talking to his clone or s/t Reply

Thread



I can't either, up until last week I thought will was the one on the new IT movie lol Reply

Thread



omg mte wtf theyre twins Reply

Thread



lol that was me during the first ep Reply

Thread



I had to stop and ask myself if they were brothers lol Reply

Thread



a+ casting tbh i totally thought they were brothers irl Reply

Thread



They are pretty similar, but Will hair makes him look nerdier, which is adorable. Reply

Thread



why is this subtitled?



cos some people need them? props to them for this, every vid/trailer/teaser should have them. Reply

Thread



ia but there should be an option to turn them off Reply

Thread



Me neither. Are they irl brothers? Reply

Thread



why is this subtitled?



because most people watch videos on mobile with no sound and it helps boost performance and completion rate of them when there's subtitles.



XOXO,

your ONTD social media professional Reply

Thread



easier to understand if you're hard of hearing..... or esl Reply

Thread



I'm intrigued Reply

damn, I was not ready for how FLAWLESSLY used Thriller was in this trailer.



Take notes, trailer making people who always go for that same inception song or whatever that instrumental is.





Edited at 2017-07-22 11:16 pm (UTC) Reply

MTE. I got chills. Reply

Thread



I remember for years when people kept using the soundtrack from The Island for every fuuuuucking thing practically ugh Reply

Thread



Thriller was PERFECT in this I sort of freaked out Reply

Thread



Agreed. When it started I was like "OOOOOOOOH!" And then it just came in so smoothly. Reply

Thread



MTE Reply

Thread



ia Reply

Thread



YES! this trailer is fantastic Reply

Thread



RIGHT! This was a really great trailer, I thought I was over Stranger Thigns, but it did it's job and made me excited afain for itr Reply

Thread



it gave me goosebumps. Reply

Thread



I CAN'T WAIT. i hope this is the final season tho so they don't drag it out. Reply

It will go on no longer than 5 seasons.

3 minimum. Reply

Thread



That shady video still. Reply

I'm R E A D Y. Reply

Saw this in Hall H and was giddily shaking in my seat the whole time--the bass pickup in the "This Halloween" card pumped me up more than any trailer in recent memory Reply

