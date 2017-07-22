July 22nd, 2017, 07:06 pm helyanwe89 Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer Source Tagged: stranger things (netflix), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 235235 comments Add comment
All the kids are such amazing actors as well. I hope they all grow up to be well adjusted future Oscar winners.
besides who can make the christmas lights scene as raw jfc
My friends and I still joke about how OTT and awful she was in it. It didn't help they gave her the worst lines to boot. Like, when the police find his bicycle, and she's immediately like, WAS THERE BLOOD or whatever. What kind of mother?! Oh my god... cracks me up.
this is how you use an iconic pop song in a trailer properly, cc: all those annoying ass suicide squad promos last yr
why is this subtitled?
scariest part was that Reagan sign
cos some people need them? props to them for this, every vid/trailer/teaser should have them.
because most people watch videos on mobile with no sound and it helps boost performance and completion rate of them when there's subtitles.
Take notes, trailer making people who always go for that same inception song or whatever that instrumental is.
3 minimum.