Star Trek: Discovery at SDCC 2017. New trailer, 1st gay Trek character, closer look at props
Watch the explosive trailer for the next chapter of the Star Trek franchise. #StarTrekDiscovery premieres Sept 24. https://t.co/f8pFoW6oyS pic.twitter.com/GxojITSRNz— Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) July 22, 2017
At the edge of war and history. #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/EeUlqzIyC0— Star Trek: Discovery (@StarTrekNetflix) July 22, 2017
Panel highlights:
- Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) is the first openly gay Trek character and Wilson Cruz will his love interest!
- Says they're sticking to canon and the writers debate it daily. Everyone are fans of the show.
- Jason Isaacs says his character is the most fucked up Star Trek villain so far
- Queen Sonequa says the show has always been diverse and if you're a fan but not of that aspect you've missed something.
- The klingons on the show will be speaking klingon with subtitles!!
- Faun king Doug Jones' character Saru has cloven feet and the character is 6'8".
- 15 eps altogether. Half will premiere 24th September and the other half in January 2018.
- Jeff Russo announced as the composer (previous credits include Fargo and Legion)
- lots of praise for Sonequa
Check out the delightful @SonequaMG & the cast of @startrekcbs in the @EW #SDCC studio. pic.twitter.com/BuJxXMuWpV— Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) July 22, 2017
"We truly are so grateful to be here, to be part of this legacy" says @SonequaMG pic.twitter.com/VRuh5ko4xW— Star Trek (@StarTrek) July 22, 2017
The @startrekcbs cast looks ready to boldly go where no man has gone before. 🖖 #SDCC #ETComicCon pic.twitter.com/yOfFELbu3m— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) July 22, 2017
ComicCon realness with #jasongorn and @heyshazad #StarTrekDiscovery #sdcc pic.twitter.com/KOAh7H49Bf— Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) July 22, 2017
There's a gallery at Comic Con with costumes and props from Star Trek Discovery.
Star fleet uniforms
Captain's uniform
Medic's uniform
Klingon uniform
Mekleth prop
Comm prop. Flip phone realness
Related-ish, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine alumni Alexander Siddig is also at the con (to promote Gotham) and OP lives
'Twas a fun night. 😈 #WBSDCC #Gotham #SelinaKyle #RasAlGhul pic.twitter.com/yeXovu0Rnf— Camren Bicondova (@camrenbicondova) July 22, 2017
He also found the time to stop by the Nintendo stand to try out the Switch. Ever hear the DS9 bts story that the producers thought he were on drugs because he'd come in all pale and tired when really he'd been up playing Nintendo all night?
Anyway I'm really excited for this!!!
edit 1: Oh wait it's on Netflix?? I am so confused. So is this different from the CBS one?!?
edit 2: Not different than the CBS one, and is gonna be on a CBS app in the US :/ :/ :/ Just put it on Netflix everywhere, assholes!!
I wont have to pirate this after all bc there was no way in fuck I was paying for CBS
