Star Trek: Discovery at SDCC 2017. New trailer, 1st gay Trek character, closer look at props







Panel highlights:
- Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) is the first openly gay Trek character and Wilson Cruz will his love interest!
- Says they're sticking to canon and the writers debate it daily. Everyone are fans of the show.
- Jason Isaacs says his character is the most fucked up Star Trek villain so far
- Queen Sonequa says the show has always been diverse and if you're a fan but not of that aspect you've missed something.
- The klingons on the show will be speaking klingon with subtitles!!
- Faun king Doug Jones' character Saru has cloven feet and the character is 6'8".
- 15 eps altogether. Half will premiere 24th September and the other half in January 2018.
- Jeff Russo announced as the composer (previous credits include Fargo and Legion)
- lots of praise for Sonequa
















There's a gallery at Comic Con with costumes and props from Star Trek Discovery.


Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Star fleet uniforms

Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Captain's uniform

Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Medic's uniform

Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Klingon uniform

Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Mekleth prop

Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Comm prop. Flip phone realness



Related-ish, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine alumni Alexander Siddig is also at the con (to promote Gotham) and OP lives



He also found the time to stop by the Nintendo stand to try out the Switch. Ever hear the DS9 bts story that the producers thought he were on drugs because he'd come in all pale and tired when really he'd been up playing Nintendo all night?





