Star Trek: Discovery at SDCC 2017. New trailer, 1st gay Trek character, closer look at props

"The media could not be played"



Well fuck you too.



Anyway I'm really excited for this!!! Reply

Fixed OP, it works now! Reply

Like, I really wanna watch this - Anthony Rapp? Wilson Cruz? - but I already pay for cable, Netflix, Hulu, Prime, SeeSo, HBO Now... I am not paying for another thing.



edit 1: Oh wait it's on Netflix?? I am so confused. So is this different from the CBS one?!?



edit 2: Not different than the CBS one, and is gonna be on a CBS app in the US :/ :/ :/ Just put it on Netflix everywhere, assholes!!



Edited at 2017-07-22 10:42 pm (UTC) Reply

lol! yeah, netflix for the world, cbs for murrika :D Reply

any mirrors/youtube links yet? videos not working Reply

Is he the first gay character though? Reply

Like, out and open and not an ambiguous alien or re-born symbiont... yeah Reply

Oh thank God it's gonna be on Netflix. Like hell I was buying CBS's app or whatever. Reply

It's not going to be on Netflix for the US and Canada... Reply

Uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuugggggg gggggggghhhhhhhhhhhhh Reply

The one time I'm glad for our shitty Caribbean Netflix Reply

Bless indeed. Reply

Wish the video worked! Reply

Updated the OP, it works now <3 Reply

Keegan & Jordan are gonna have to break out a Star Trek version of this



Oh fuck sorry yall I embedded the tweet with the euro trailer cos I couldn't watch the US one, lemme amend Reply

Eh, they should suffer a bit because they unleashed Trump upon the world. Reply

Link





Watch the explosive trailer for the next chapter of the Star Trek franchise. #StarTrekDiscovery premieres Sept 24. https://t.co/f8pFoW6oyS pic.twitter.com/GxojITSRNz — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) July 22, 2017 This video works Reply

@1:26... oh shit. rip michelle yeoh's character? Reply

Link

Doesn't work for me :( Reply

Link

I've seen the two reboot movies, but I never had any interest in the show. This looks really good though... I'll give it a try. Reply

Wait Netflix???



I wont have to pirate this after all bc there was no way in fuck I was paying for CBS Reply

No, CBS in the states, Netflix for the rest of us. Sorry for the confusion :) Reply

Link

I

AM

SO

EXCITED



That trailer looks amazing Reply

ANYWAY! I love the trailer. I love the costume design. Right now it does feel more like Trek than JJ Abrams wanksplosionverse even though it's a prequel. I am excited! Reply

Looooving the look of the uniforms.



Still bitter about the fact that this isn't a post-Voyager set series tho. Reply

Ik I'm mad about the timeframe too. It would've been amazing had it taken place either right after Voyager, or 16 after the last episode so there'd be a real-time difference. That way we could get so many cameos. And all the history and species already established could be explored more, and the regions of space... they've limited themselves so much :/ Reply

Link

mte Reply

Link

mte, i wish this wasn't a prequel



like someone else in the last post said, the franchise needs to stop orbiting tos already Reply

Link