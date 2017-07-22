SyFy's "Krypton" To Introduce A Few Major Superman/DC Characters
.@SYFY's #Krypton to Feature Brainiac, Adam Strange & More @DCComics Favoriteshttps://t.co/ajddpDHIe9 pic.twitter.com/vOuWLyGd92— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) July 22, 2017
At the SDCC panel it was announced that the characters of Doomsday, Brainiac, Hawkwoman & Adam Strange would make appearances on the show.
Geoff Johns said the show will jump between the present and the past from centuries ago and will involve some kind of conspiracy to prevent Superman from arriving at his destiny.
Krypton will air sometime in 2018
She better not bring Hawkman with her.