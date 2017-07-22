SyFy's "Krypton" To Introduce A Few Major Superman/DC Characters

I thought it was all going to be in the past? Reply

They probably realized no1curr about Clark's grandpappy or some such. Reply

on one hand, i'm reluctant to trust goyer. on the other, this sounds fucking awesome. Reply

So they're going the Gotham route of "we dont even trust ourselves to create an interesting origin story with original characters to add to canon, so lets bring characters people will watch"? Reply

I'm always curious how SyFy stays in business with their ratings Reply

Well, good luck with that. Reply

Hawkwoman



She better not bring Hawkman with her. Reply

Can't DC just give me a good Superman movie instead of this nonsense gdi. Reply

That kinda made me excited for this show. Sounds a big confusing with the present day stuff mixed in. Reply

Well... Im intrigued Reply

Goddammit, why not just make an Adam Strange show! Reply

