gigi's mud color lipstick.... help me god



that abbey lee interview is legendary imo

lol it is atrocious but somehow still the least atrocious thing in this post

I really don't like small sunglasses tbh

YES, Mte! I really don't understand why they are all the rage~ with these models tbh...

Me neither. They don't even perform the essential function of blocking sun very well.

they keep trying to make it happen but I'm sticking with my oversized idc

Kendall was wearing a pair the other day that were like the optical equivalent of the tiny cellphones in Zoolander, and all they did was emphasise whatever she's been doing to her face.

It's definitely the big sign that the 2000s are starting to come back



And I am furious

mte they make peoples faces look huge

I love em buti got a tiny head

I hate that they're making a comeback but maybe it means i can finally sell my early 00s oakleys



Edited at 2017-07-23 01:36 am (UTC)

hailey baldwin doesn't look very tall for a model

she's not a model

as much as it pains me I'd say the work she's done more than qualifies her.

http://www.imgmodels.com/model/new-y ork/women/17097



(disregard if u were just being snarky)

excuse you she has one guess campaign

IMG lists her as 5'7.5" which means she's probably 5'6" if that lol

The 4th pic is not Kesha??

musicismybuddha98 lmao

bella looks good since she has gained some weight

Wait she has? Since VSFS you mean? Because she's still super, super thin. Especially in other photos of her recently

where do you even start here

perfect gif

can you believe these girls are considered "fashionable" and make a living as "models" wtf. the only real model these days is my puerto rican queen (https://www.fashiongonerogue.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Joan-Smalls-Vogue-Japan-September-2017-Cover.jpg)



Edited at 2017-07-22 09:52 pm (UTC)

Link









idc if this shit is in teeny bopper magazines but why do I gotta see these chicks in grown peoples' magazines??? IDGI Joan's selfies look better than the "it models'" actual photo shoots. I mean....idc if this shit is in teeny bopper magazines but why do I gotta see these chicks in grown peoples' magazines??? IDGI

this is literally tragic.gif

omfg

Gigi is the only one that even looks close to a model and that's reaching, your honor

Kendall looks like she has no idea what to do with her arms.

That cover is everything

lol paris (i mean all of them do but...) looks ridiculous. leave that hippie shit in LA.

I'm seeing those tacky Gucci t-shirts everywhere right now and idgi.

The only way to win this contest is not to try in the first place, so I'm gonna vote for Paris Jackson.

bella looks way healthier lately. good for her tbh 👌🏻

Awful from top to bottom.

I don't get how Paris leaves the house in those clothes. I would feel ugly.

she's very naturally pretty so that probably makes up for it lol



I honestly think it's motivated mostly by the desire to annoy people, though. The more ppl comment on her clothes, the shittier she dresses.

