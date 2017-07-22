Sorry to the usual Wynonna Earp poster. <3



Anyway, figured this was coming when they teased big news the other day. So glad we're getting a third season! Reply

"LOL, sorry I stole your post (it won't happen again)"- direct quote, 2 weeks ago







You also stole the S2 renewal news, just own up to not giving a shit and stop fake apologizing. - direct quote, 2 weeks agoYou also stole the S2 renewal news, just own up to not giving a shit and stop fake apologizing. Reply

holy shit, i didn't expect another pickup. way to go, wynonna earp! Reply

OT but Tom Welling joining Lucifer is random as hell as they announced today Reply

AHHHH EARLY(ISH) RENEWEL!!!!



YAY Reply

OMG YAS! Reply

nice, i still have to catch up tho Reply

Is Jeremy gonna be a regular? Reply

YEEEEEEEEEEEES Reply

I haven't watched this, but it's on Netflix - so is it worth giving a shot? From the promos I see during Killjoys & Dark Matter I can't tell if it'd be any good. Reply

I'd say give it a shot. Keep an open mind, it is more campy than Dark Matter/Killjoys. Reply

I didn't think I was going to like the show, but I fucking love it.



I appreciate how they portray the women on this show. They aren't helpless and dependent on the guys. They are badass, smart, independent, and funny. And the guys are amazing too.



It's definitely campy, but really addicting too. Reply

Woohoo!! Loving this season so far. Reply

I'm so excited. I love this show. Reply

Yay! I haven't seen last night's episode so I'm gonna peace out this post now! Reply

Yessssssssszxzxssxssssss



Reply

