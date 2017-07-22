Wynonna Earp renewed for third season!
#WynonnaEarp Renewed for Season 3 https://t.co/pkuE6p5vvp— TVLine.com (@TVLine) July 22, 2017
During the panel at SDCC today, it was announced the show is coming back for a third season.
Anyway, figured this was coming when they teased big news the other day. So glad we're getting a third season!
YAY
I appreciate how they portray the women on this show. They aren't helpless and dependent on the guys. They are badass, smart, independent, and funny. And the guys are amazing too.
It's definitely campy, but really addicting too.