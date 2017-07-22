Robot Chicken 'Walking Dead' Special Preview: 'Look Who's Walking'
This two-minute preview video was released at San Diego Comic Con yesterday. The half-hour special is slated for this upcoming season on Adult Swim.
Chandler Riggs (Carl) confirmed on Reddit that the TWD cast voiced their own characters for this.
It includes past characters like the Terminus gang and Merle (Michael Rooker) singing (Someplace in this nightmare world/Is someone who thinks the same way/That chicks are dumb/And racism's fun/And saying the 'n' word is okay).
The part about JDM's infamous 'dip' made me lol, but I kind of hope Rick will be more the focus and not Negan.
source
i like it when actors come back to voice themselves on parody shows. its cute.