Channing Tatum Gives Updates on Gambit; Eyed For Dark Universe's Van Helsing
Channing Tatum Says ‘Gambit’ Getting A ‘Rethink’ Thanks To ‘Deadpool,’ ‘Logan’ https://t.co/AsxyAMUFOg pic.twitter.com/oILscghU6g— Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) July 22, 2017
-He doesn't know what's happening with Gambit's solo film. Says Deadpool and Logan's successes have led to a "rethink" of the film (aka development hell and probably never going to happen).
-THR is reporting that Universal is eyeing Tatum to play Abraham Van Helsing in their Dark Universe. The project is currently in development, with the script being rewritten by Dan Mazeau.
ONTD, do you think Channing Tatum is too bloated to be a lead actor?
If they could actually do their stories right and get good actors for it I would die happy.
I was thinking while reading this, why should he get a movie before Rogue? Storm and Rogue are def my top two to get their own movies.
You could still have Gambit in a Rogue movie, and then I would understand doing a Gambit solo after that. But Gambit before even talking about a Rogue movie? Nah.
When I had Marvel Unlimited for a couple months, I ended up binging on a bunch of X-Men comics, and I fucking loved Rogue. She has such rich history and story, it'd be really great to see someone who really loves the character adapt her to screen.
Rogue makes me cry in the comics, like when she touches people briefly just to get a taste of a normal life. I'd really like a movie that took on the weight of her mutation properly, not just that she can't touch people but also how she absorbs other people's memories and how it's essentially never just her in her own head.
Ugh, I wanna get another month of MU to read more comics about Storm/Rogue. There so much I missed because there's so many years to go through, lol.
And I hold out hope that it'll happen! I mean it'll be the year 2,532 and I'll be dead by then, but it'll happen.
Gambit's solo comics aren't even that good.
There are so many other X-Men characters who'd make better solo movies.
Plus Remy is supposed to look sharp/clever/cunning, whoever heard of a cunning potato, seriously why.
every time a large span of time passes and i don't hear anything about this movie, my little heart begins to believe they've scrapped this and recast gambit AND THEN POTATUM OPENS HIS MOUTH AND DASHES MY DREAMS
*Though this should really be a Rogue movie featuring Remy.