Channing Tatum Gives Updates on Gambit; Eyed For Dark Universe's Van Helsing









Gambit getting a solo movie before Storm? Oh hell no Reply

There are two things I want out of the X-men franchise; a Storm movie and a Rogue movie.



If they could actually do their stories right and get good actors for it I would die happy. Reply

I'm so glad these are the first two comments <3



I was thinking while reading this, why should he get a movie before Rogue? Storm and Rogue are def my top two to get their own movies. Reply

Yeah I love Gambit but Gambit just makes me think about Rogue and of the two, Rogue is a more significant X-men character. Her backstory and mutation itself are also a lot more interesting and could make for a fantastic movie if done right.



You could still have Gambit in a Rogue movie, and then I would understand doing a Gambit solo after that. But Gambit before even talking about a Rogue movie? Nah. Reply

It's so annoying that Fox refuses to utilise popular female X-Men and give them their due. They're just wasting a good property.



When I had Marvel Unlimited for a couple months, I ended up binging on a bunch of X-Men comics, and I fucking loved Rogue. She has such rich history and story, it'd be really great to see someone who really loves the character adapt her to screen. Reply

Yeah Fox has gotta make those 5 million Wolverine movies and the one time they do someone who isn't Wolverine it's Deadpool. I mean I like both those characters but it's ridiculous when Storm and Rogue are both popular characters but they are treated like unimportant side characters in the movie universe.



Rogue makes me cry in the comics, like when she touches people briefly just to get a taste of a normal life. I'd really like a movie that took on the weight of her mutation properly, not just that she can't touch people but also how she absorbs other people's memories and how it's essentially never just her in her own head. Reply

God I would love a movie that really dove into Rogue's headspace.



Ugh, I wanna get another month of MU to read more comics about Storm/Rogue. There so much I missed because there's so many years to go through, lol. Reply

Oh yeah I'm like years behind on X-men now, I used to have MU as well but I had issues with the reader and ended up cancelling the subscription. I used to pick up graphic novels here and there (best way to catch up in a traditional manner is to wait for the thick books to come out) but it's been a long time since I've even done that. Reply

Yes to a Storm and Rogue (my third and second favorite x-men) movies. Both are great characters with rich origins that would be killer on screen. Too bad it may never happen :( Reply

Who is your first favorite X-men character?



And I hold out hope that it'll happen! I mean it'll be the year 2,532 and I'll be dead by then, but it'll happen. Reply

They paid Storm dust in Evolution, but man that scene still makes my insides clench cuz you know when she gets mad shit is about get fucked up. Reply

gambit is as d-list as they come these days. give this never-gonna-happen movie to another character. Reply

Stop Reply

I just realized I've never seen a single x-men movie Reply

Don't be mean to Remy. He was my favorite back in the day. Reply

Gambit's one of my faves, but no to a solo movie. Reply

Let it go OMG!



Gambit's solo comics aren't even that good.

There are so many other X-Men characters who'd make better solo movies. Reply

Oh hell I haven't been keeping up, please tell me he hasn't been cast as Remy? Reply

A while back Reply

Ugh why. Maybe it's the fact that Magic Mike was the most painful movie I have sat through in a long time, but I have such an irrational dislike of him.



Plus Remy is supposed to look sharp/clever/cunning, whoever heard of a cunning potato, seriously why. Reply

I don't like this potato either 😒 lol Reply

Man just let him be a supporting character literally anywhere. I don't get why he has to have his own fucking movie. Reply

... the dark universe hasn't been cancelled yet? I assumed it would after the Mummy and Dracula Untold were panned, didn't do amazingly well... Reply

NO.



every time a large span of time passes and i don't hear anything about this movie, my little heart begins to believe they've scrapped this and recast gambit AND THEN POTATUM OPENS HIS MOUTH AND DASHES MY DREAMS Reply

You are me tbh. I keep awaiting the recast announcement then he opens his mouth and brings me back to the painful truth. Reply

why won't they take a hint? Reply

Lmao they're really going forward with the dark universe after the mummy completely flopped?? Reply

Will today's onslaught of awful movie news never cease? Reply

id watch this if it had Remy/Rogue Reply

Yesssss Remy/Rogue was my OTP as a kid.



*Though this should really be a Rogue movie featuring Remy. Reply

He'd be sooo perfect for Shazam. He'd play a kid with the body of an adult man so good lol Reply

Channing for all the movies please. Reply

I love the Potato King but unless Van Helsing is a comedy, no. (Then again, everything in the ~Dark Universe~ sucks so far so it doesn't really matter tbh.) Reply

lol, sad end note OP. Reply

Josh Holloway looks just like Gambit but I guess he's too old now.

It still hurts and I'll forever remain bitter that during the hay days of Lost (like s2) he was offered/approached to play Gambit (cause Sawyer was basically Gambit sans mutation and origins) and his dumbass turned it down because he didn't "want to be typecast" *rages* he could have had a franchise forget that, he could have made my wish of seeing Gambit in an x movie (and my forever otp gambit/rogue instead of that flop shit with iceberg) happen but he chose wrong and is now....last I saw he was in some dancing movie that flopped. We coulda had it all... Reply

I'm ok with Channing for comedy, but I prefer my superheroes to be hot and his face is just...not. Reply

Release gambit, channing. Reply

Gambit is my favorite x-men character (judge me. his origins pre-xsuit is one of the best). I keep praying whomever has casting control realizes the error of their ways and recast happens. Unfortunately movie gods obviously don't live me and he's still attached to it. I'm going to keep hopping it stays in development hell long enough for C to get tired and drop out the project: Reply

