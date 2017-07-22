Channing Tatum Gives Updates on Gambit; Eyed For Dark Universe's Van Helsing



-He doesn't know what's happening with Gambit's solo film. Says Deadpool and Logan's successes have led to a "rethink" of the film (aka development hell and probably never going to happen).
-THR is reporting that Universal is eyeing Tatum to play Abraham Van Helsing in their Dark Universe. The project is currently in development, with the script being rewritten by Dan Mazeau.

Source 1 2

ONTD, do you think Channing Tatum is too bloated to be a lead actor?
