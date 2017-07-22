DC Officially Announces Their Next Eight Films, Gives Few Details

Batgirl will go into production in 2018, with Joss Whedon at the helm.



What does Nightwing have to do with hating women and gays?

sis Nightwing appeals to women and gays

Nice save lmao

His ass, maybe?

Reply with your fave pinup of Dick Grayson tbh

How is Suicide Squad getting a sequel

it made a fuck-ton of money and won an oscar, there was no way it wasn't getting a sequel

lmao I totally forgot about its Oscar

Link

they sure do take a lot longer to churn out movies than marvel's machine does. just pick obscure ass nobody heroes, make sure snyder isn't attached, and you'll get hits

that's because they aren't as organized as marvel. i can't believe they didn't get the memo that someone needs to step in and oversee these things, if only for the sake of brand/pr, and that somebody cannot be snyder

DC needed a Keven Feige type figure from the very beginning.

Looking at this grim dark lineup, it looks like that guy is Geoff Johns.



I don't care about Shazam, but if we have to get him, I want Ross Butler and boring Armie Hammer Reply

well that whole 'gcs is canceled and being replaced with birds of prey' now sounds much more legit.

Definitely. Thank fuck DC are shutting Ayer's nonsense down.

Batgirl setting up a BoP movie would be ideal.

Mte

thank god

i kind of want to see what they'd approach catwoman but at the same time we're better off without

Does Flashpoint mean we get to see Thomas Wayne as batman because yes please.



The line up looks nice aside from Shazam. Replace it with GCS and fire David Ayer. Reply

Wait no more Sirens?



That Flashpoint movie is going to be dope as hell. Reply

Ayers wanted to cast a teen Catwoman and make the movie all about Harley Quinn. DC said "um, no". Ayers said "um, yes". DC said "fuck you, it's Birds of Prey now"

harley isn't in birds of prey tho is she



if she and the joker are getting their own movie i will laugh my ass off Reply

i legit don't know where y'all are getting this from unless it's all from r/DCEUleaks lmao

I'm ok with this.

I wish Batwoman would get a movie

i have no faith in them making her gay

Mte

also the only shazam i recognize is the iconic shaq film

(I'm gonna be that person and say the Shaq film is Kaazam but there's a whole internet conspiracy that people swear there was a Shazam movie but with Sinbad as the genie)

lmaoo all this time i called it shazam i'm not even kidding so i fuck with that conspiracy theory

i believe The Batman happening when i see a trailer

Flashpoint already? lol wow

i feel like they have no idea what to do with Flash, how many years has this movie been in pre-production now?

They should have just saved it for the second flash movie because if they do it now nothing will top it moving forward

I want to believe they're gonna use Flashpoint to recast Battfleck.



Barry will come back from Flashpoint all "Oh hey Bruce is younger and better looking now! Less alcohol bloat! That's a weird effect of my time travel shenanigans..." Reply

I swear it's like no other Flash story exists outside of that one.

ikr ... that said i wish the dctv show did it justice so imma take it wherever i can get it.

excited for Flashpoint (as long as we see thomas and martha), Justice League Dark, and Wonder Woman 2. why no Gotham City Sirens?! I'm still so pissed over how bad suicide squad was. I have no faith in The Batman or Batgirl.

flashpoint? are u sure about that, dc?

