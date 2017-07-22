DC Officially Announces Their Next Eight Films, Gives Few Details
-Shazam will be the next DC film in production, with a release date set on April 5, 2019. No casting announcements.
-The Flash's solo film will follow the Flashpoint storyline.
-Batgirl will go into production in 2018, with Joss Whedon at the helm.
-Green Lantern Corps will feature both Hal Jordan and John Stewart as co-leads.
-Wonder Woman 2, Suicide Squad 2, The Batman, and Justice League Dark were officially announced, but no further announcements were given.
-Notable absences were Gotham City Sirens and Nightwing
