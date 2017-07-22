A Q U A M A N Reply

Little kid asks the actors about Superman being in JL. Momoa pulls no punches: "Kid, I don't know if you saw the last movie, but S is dead." — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) 22. Juli 2017

Dead, but nothing on whether he'd be in the movie? I see you, Mamoa! Reply

Yeah about as dead as when Doomsday killed him

the film ended with him being alive tho didnt it? Reply

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0CfXzE hHQk you're right, it was heavily implied, what with the dirt on his coffin starting to float Reply

yes, or you're definitely supposed to think so



i assumed he's who Alfred is talking to at the end. Reply

but the final shot is one of the biggest JK! moments ever. Reply

And that unseen figure Alfred was talking to at the end was definitely Booster Gold. Reply

I'm feeling the fuck out of Ezra's Flash Reply

And I wonder if that was a Superman or Green Lantern tease at the end 🤔 Reply

i say green lantern 🙏🏽 Reply

i don't see how alfred would know about the lanterns Reply

if its gl i will shit all over the theater Reply

green lantern would be so much fun! Reply

a GL tease would be SO fun, especially after they missed their chance to have WW be a suprise in BvS Reply

sameeeee Reply

I loved the whole, "I've never done battle. I've just pushed people and run away."



I also love that he looks kind of scared, because let's be real: superpowers or not, I'd be scared if I actually had to fight. hahaha Reply

this looks so good Reply

Aquaman's hair underwater actually doesn't look bad at all. I was so worried about that. Makes me a little bit more excited about a live action Little Mermaid. Reply

It was a decent trailer. Still lots of CGI but it looks better then BvS. But if you are going to bring in Steppenwolf, at least bring the Female Furies. Reply

it's so fucking beautiful



that lanterns shout out 😭 i'm starting to think it's a green lantern alfred is speaking to at the end of the trailer. at first i figured it was superman, and it probably will be, but for now i'm betting my money on a green lantern.



@1:41... is that supergirl? Reply

AAAAAAAAAH! It does look like her!!! I've heard rumors of Kara showing up in Man of Steel 2 so maybe it's about that. But like timeline wise where would she fit in JL (since I'm assuming it's before Man of Steel 2)? Unless she's just here this whole time doing nothing. Reply

http://dccomicsextendeduniverse.wikia.c om/wiki/Man_of_Steel_Prequel



basically, she's been roaming? she's probably distrustful of society/a loner, but once kal comes back and batman lets him know what he's found, he'll go looking for her or she'll go looking for him. either way, i think they're gonna take some liberties with her comic book canon, which imo is a good thing. there's already an official answer to that question, kind of!basically, she's been roaming? she's probably distrustful of society/a loner, but once kal comes back and batman lets him know what he's found, he'll go looking for her or she'll go looking for him. either way, i think they're gonna take some liberties with her comic book canon, which imo is a good thing. Reply

Idk as the camera pans around it starts to look like a hologram and I see the blue of Supermans leg. It seems to start out as fleah above the boot though. Reply

ita on green lantern, i thought of that as well, that mention was too specific to be random!



but idk about supergirl, i think it's probably batfleck forlornly staring at, like, a superman hologram or something Reply

I definitely think Alfred's talking to a Lantern at the end Reply

the form looks pretty slim/feminine so i mean 👀 Reply

it looks like that person has a red shoulder so im assuming its superman Reply

I thought the lantern shout out was interesting cause the way Steppenwolf phrased that whole speech almost made it sound like the lanterns abandoned earth? which would honestly be fucking hilarious cause who hasn't abandoned this shitty ass world at this point in the dceu lmao. the amazons, the atlanteans, diana, bruce to some philosophical degree, and now the lanterns lol. Reply

I was kind of excited because WONDER WOMAN. AMAZONS! But this looks like a bloated mess. Reply

What is this movie??? Oh well fuck me up Diana.



It still bothers me that they cast another bad Barry Allen. I love Gustin's interpretation on the show, but geez did they have to cast another scrawny brunette? Why not just bring Grant Gustin in if you're just going to rip off his interpretation anyway? Also I hate the lightning he trails around. It seems excessive. Reply

they're not really ripping off Grant Gustin's anything? I mean by that logic the movies are ripping off the comics soooooo.......idk Reply

[ Ezra Miller ]



[ This guy ]





[ and not this guy ]





And I said Gustin's interpretation/version/whatever word you want to use. They're not different enough for more to see why they wouldn't try and merge the universes. (I'm talking purely visual. I know why logistically and economically you wouldn't.)



Edited at 2017-07-22 08:55 pm (UTC) Yes becauselooks more like:And I said Gustin's interpretation/version/whatever word you want to use. They're not different enough for more to see why they wouldn't try and merge the universes. (I'm talking purely visual. I know why logistically and economically you wouldn't.) Reply

Idk I love ezra miller from the trailers he seems good let's see what he'll do in the movie Reply

i "fuck yeah"ed during half the trailer but I'm keeping my expectations low Reply

I'm trying to figure out a way to give DC all my money now. I'm so in for this movie! Reply

I'm in! Where do I sign up?! Reply

totally going to watch but it kinda sucks they had no world-building leading up to this because there's not really an anticipation to seeing these heroes together for the first time like with the first avengers, WB really fucked up there Reply

mte they're cramming it all into one film wtf i don't even know what aquaman's powers are or what that robot thing is Reply

or what that robot thing is





yeah, I'm confused rn. Is the robot a superhero or a villain... Reply

Isn't he Cyborg?? Reply

Yeah even for BvS they should have first done a second MoS and at least one solo batman



Like I didn't feel connected or care for them or root for them because I didn't even know them. Like batman and ww were introduced in that movie and superman barely in a previous one so the things that were happening to them was like eh this would have been better if I already knew them



Or maybe it was simply because it was a bad movie lol Reply

I'm not excited about this lineup...Cyborg just throws the whole thing off. I dislike Geoff Johns influence on this world... Reply

lol omg Reply

MOMOA IS SO PERFECT I CAN'T STAND ITTTTTTTT



this looks good. idgaf. bring it. Reply

this looks like a mess tbh. I'm only here for the amazons. Reply

Mte >.> too much. It's gonna suffer from suicide squad syndrome Reply

