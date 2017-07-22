July 22nd, 2017, 03:58 pm ms_mmelissa Justice League Comic-con trailer The film hits theatres November 2017.source Tagged: batman, ben affleck, comic-con, dc comics, ezra miller, film trailer / stills, gal gadot, wonder woman Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 322322 comments Add comment
i assumed he's who Alfred is talking to at the end.
I also love that he looks kind of scared, because let's be real: superpowers or not, I'd be scared if I actually had to fight. hahaha
that lanterns shout out 😭 i'm starting to think it's a green lantern alfred is speaking to at the end of the trailer. at first i figured it was superman, and it probably will be, but for now i'm betting my money on a green lantern.
@1:41... is that supergirl?
basically, she's been roaming? she's probably distrustful of society/a loner, but once kal comes back and batman lets him know what he's found, he'll go looking for her or she'll go looking for him. either way, i think they're gonna take some liberties with her comic book canon, which imo is a good thing.
but idk about supergirl, i think it's probably batfleck forlornly staring at, like, a superman hologram or something
It still bothers me that they cast another bad Barry Allen. I love Gustin's interpretation on the show, but geez did they have to cast another scrawny brunette? Why not just bring Grant Gustin in if you're just going to rip off his interpretation anyway? Also I hate the lightning he trails around. It seems excessive.
[This guy]
[and not this guy]
And I said Gustin's interpretation/version/whatever word you want to use. They're not different enough for more to see why they wouldn't try and merge the universes. (I'm talking purely visual. I know why logistically and economically you wouldn't.)
yeah, I'm confused rn. Is the robot a superhero or a villain...
Like I didn't feel connected or care for them or root for them because I didn't even know them. Like batman and ww were introduced in that movie and superman barely in a previous one so the things that were happening to them was like eh this would have been better if I already knew them
Or maybe it was simply because it was a bad movie lol
this looks good. idgaf. bring it.