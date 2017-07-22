'Once Upon A Time' Season 7 Trailer from SDCC
We're opening a new book. Get swept up in the first look at #OnceUponATime Season 7 from #SDCC! pic.twitter.com/w0bxKwVoaJ— Once Upon A Time (@OnceABC) July 22, 2017
SOURCE
i have to look all this up!
fuck captain swan.
i'm glad i stopped watching, but i'm still so sad.
I'm having so many Buffy flashbacks, but I binge watched that show so I can't complain.
wow...i cannot believe this reboot.
Since Swan is MIA it's only natural for him to take the spot lol