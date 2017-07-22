This wasn't very informative. Reply

i'm gonna watch this negl, i still have to finish the last season tho Reply

I think I'll watch it too lol, I hope s6 gets on netflix Reply

So they basically fucked up the show so much they needed to reboot it? Reply

i haven't watched the show in years, and i can't watch the trailer right now, but i'm curious...is captain-swan still an item? Reply

They got married last season, but she's not comming back. Mess all around Reply

wait what...jennifer morison isn't on the show anymore? the swan-mills family is broken up?

i have to look all this up!



i have to look all this up! Reply

I can't believe what happened to this show. I can't believe Hook is still here. If you'd have told me back in Season 2 that the show would continue without Emma and The Charmings, and this random addition from Season 2 would have taken over, I don't know if I would have believed you. Reply

i don't think anyone could have imagined it would turn out like this. this odd reboot with only three returning cast members? recasting of characters already seen? it's just so bizarre. Reply

fuck hook.

fuck captain swan.

i'm glad i stopped watching, but i'm still so sad. Reply

As long as there are showrunners who love writing fuckboy white men as romantic, these 'random addition' characters they always introduce in season 2-3 will continue to take over and ruin shows. Reply

Shhhh! Don't put that out there for me again. This is me and Supergirl right now. (I have a little tiny hope since they switched out show runners)



I'm having so many Buffy flashbacks, but I binge watched that show so I can't complain. Reply

okaaaaaaaaaay Reply

Well Adelaide and Lana look good. Reply

adelaide kane is on this now??



wow...i cannot believe this reboot. Reply

LOL is hook the sheriff now??? High turnover job. Reply

I mean he was basically Sheriff 2.0 at the end of the season.

Since Swan is MIA it's only natural for him to take the spot lol Reply

fridays? rip Reply

Friday death slot. Goodbye. Reply

Not even for Adelaide will I watch this mess.



i just watched the trailer and they're possibly turning henry into someone who abandoned his family? fuck this shit show. Reply

Isn't it more likely he didn't know she existed? And the family she meant was Storybrooke? Reply

it is, but i don't like that either and i'm not sure why tbh. Reply

I've never heard of a show so desperate to stay on the air. Reply

i know y'all shocked grey's anatomy last so long but this is the show i'm legit surprised has managed to stick around. i mean, the whole fairy tale shit was cute for a couple of seasons but this went downhill so fast, especially with all the dreadful CGI. i can't even believe it last so long with jennifer morrison as the lead, she's got the charisma of a whole foods bag,

at least grey's is still weirdly compelling although utter shit at the same time. this is just... bad Reply

