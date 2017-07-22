Kev

Riverdale at SDCC



Panel wise:

-They still haven't cast Jellybean and Jughead's mom yet. May appear in second half of the season
-Jughead will have to pick a side as tensions rise in town
-Veronica's ex from NY will show up, and the girls will all band together in episode 5 to fuck him up
-Her ex will also bring out dark Veronica who is darker than dark Betty (who will be more like a "tortured soul" going through Romeo + Juliet BS) which doesn't mean much because it seems like everyone is going dark this season
-Cheryl will get meaner and colder and take back the reigns
-Josie's new love interest will be Reggie
-Kevin will get a new love interest too but deal with heartbreak before that (probably finds out Joaquin was a honeypot via postcard)
-Season 2 will have 22 episodes total

True underrated star of the show, POP TATE, finally gets lines in this first look at season 2





The season 1 gag reel



The Pussycats + Camila performed Sugar Sugar live with Madelaine also hopping up on stage




---











Episode 5: When a Stranger Calls. This classic film is about a babysitter where the calls are coming from inside the house!

Casey Cott was in Sabrina Carpenter's latest music video (ngl, because I didn't know who the hell she was, I thought this was who they'd cast for Sabrina for a second)


source:1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8
Tagged: , , , , ,