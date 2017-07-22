Riverdale at SDCC
Panel wise:
-They still haven't cast Jellybean and Jughead's mom yet. May appear in second half of the season
-Jughead will have to pick a side as tensions rise in town
-Veronica's ex from NY will show up, and the girls will all band together in episode 5 to fuck him up
-Her ex will also bring out dark Veronica who is darker than dark Betty (who will be more like a "tortured soul" going through Romeo + Juliet BS) which doesn't mean much because it seems like everyone is going dark this season
-Cheryl will get meaner and colder and take back the reigns
-Josie's new love interest will be Reggie
-Kevin will get a new love interest too but deal with heartbreak before that (probably finds out Joaquin was a honeypot via postcard)
-Season 2 will have 22 episodes total
True underrated star of the show, POP TATE, finally gets lines in this first look at season 2
The season 1 gag reel
The Pussycats + Camila performed Sugar Sugar live with Madelaine also hopping up on stage
Best. Party. Ever. #Riverdale #WBSDCC #CWSDCC #Pussycats4ever pic.twitter.com/qYuwt0t70i— Kayti Burt @ SDCC (@kaytiburt) July 22, 2017
Heading to #comiccon2017 to support the #Riverdale kids! Missing from pic but not my heart: @madelainepetsch and @iamamurray and the 'Cats! pic.twitter.com/u4Ii5Yd5D6— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 21, 2017
#Riverdale Strong! Bulldogs @kj_apa and @_MELTON_ hitting the field! Fremenies Archie and Reggie are BACK! pic.twitter.com/XpJXLnq2Vx— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 15, 2017
#Riverdale fans, please tell @lilireinhart: DON’T. ANSWER.THE. PHONE. BETTY. pic.twitter.com/tVdhQvQxXn— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 13, 2017
Episode 5: When a Stranger Calls. This classic film is about a babysitter where the calls are coming from inside the house!
Casey Cott was in Sabrina Carpenter's latest music video (ngl, because I didn't know who the hell she was, I thought this was who they'd cast for Sabrina for a second)
... And some of them are legit scary. The sprousehart tag on Tumblr is something else.
i made the mistake of browsing the les mis tags on tumblr when the movie version came out and there were a concerning amount of personality cults for a fucking movie musical w terrible cinematography lmao
is Cheryl going full on soap opera villain now? so hft
Also yay at Veronica getting more plots. Love her. Wish the show was just about her and Betty and none of the guys... except maybe Kevin.
I need Kevin to be fleshed out more. Lmao, apparently he's going "dark" too, making the word lose all meaning
lmao
also neve campbell 4 jughead's mom, thx and god bless