Riverdale at SDCC

i hate that "dark ____" is basically their weird interchangeable way of saying "mentally illness" like lol betty isn't "dark betty" just b/c she's dealing with anxiety and depression and if u want that angle to be taken seriously then don't have her put on a black wig and suddenly develop a multiple personality

Agreed. It's very embarrassing the way they talk about it, and then you've got fans eating it up and wanting more of it Reply

well damn. this is the first time i read "dark!" related to mental illness. Mostly I know it from a character going berserk for revenge or has been possessed by an evil spirit or a character from another dimension/alternative universe. Reply

yeah like here i assume they're using "dark veronica" to mean "bitch veronica" but whenever they refer to "dark betty" they're making some reference to how she's dealing w/ anxiety and self harm and shit lmao like it's weird af for real b/c then u have them acting like they're going 2 approach it in a really respectful way and it's like uhh no not rly if u plan to keep using the word "dark" in that connotation dudes Reply

Expand

mteeeeeeeee Reply

exactly, it's embarrassing at the least and harmful at the most Reply

Ugh so true Reply

Is it safe to say season 2 will suck? lmao 22 eps and everyone going dark, will it survive the cw curse?!!!!!! Reply

Oh, I'm totally betting that it'll continue to be bonkers in a bad way and yet I'll still watch every episode and make posts, lol Reply

going by the curve of every single cw show season2 will still be ok and season 3 is where all goes to hell Reply

I am sure they will have some typical CW themed party storyline every 3rd ep or so to make it through 22 eps Reply

lmaao that's what i was thinking Reply

probs but tbh that won't stop me from watching lol Reply

omg no i liked this show wasn't 22 eps long. Reply

also is anyone else morbidly fascinated by ~sprousehart~ shippers and their insanity? Reply

I am! I don't know if they're at 1D levels, but they seem to be working towards that Reply

Link

their obsession w/ analyzing photos and "BREADCRUMBS!!!" is like off the chain wild, i haven't kept up w/ any sort of fandom in YEARS so i'm just baffled by how unhinged they are lmao esp since i originally thought they were all 13 y/o girls so discovering a lot of them are 25+ has me shook Reply

They are pretty entertaining tbh.



... And some of them are legit scary. The sprousehart tag on Tumblr is something else. Reply

Link

so many fandoms these days are terrifying



i made the mistake of browsing the les mis tags on tumblr when the movie version came out and there were a concerning amount of personality cults for a fucking movie musical w terrible cinematography lmao Reply

Link

I might be if you send me some examples Reply

wtf is Cole wearing



is Cheryl going full on soap opera villain now? so hft Reply

did cheryl douse her mother in gasoline and set her on fire too b/c wtf at that days of our lives full body burn victim shit lmao Reply

and what happened to her poor nana Reply

i completely forgot what happened to her mom???? Reply

I can't wait. She legIt looks batshit in this promo. I love her and Mads so much. Cheryl's extra-ness cracks me up. Reply

cheryl is the only reason to watch this fuckfest Reply

why is the busted redhead front and center of everything? is her character even that important? Reply

madelaine petsch is the thirstiest hustler on the show so far as press etc goes, she probably shoves her way to the front tbh Reply

i can respect that hustle, but i don't even watch the show and im tired of her puckered anus lip injections Reply

That's cause she's gonna be a star watch her be Ariel swish swish bish. Reply

I like her but I've noticed this too, she used to date Aaron Carter though I'm not surprised. Reply

i cant stand her face omg Reply

busted?? you fucking wish lol Reply

Lol. I think she's pretty outside the show but they make her fugly with that awful styling. She looked like a ginger Marilyn manson most of the time.



Edited at 2017-07-22 08:08 pm (UTC)

I have NEVER heard someone refer to her as busted omfg change your contacts, sis! Reply

Busted? Byyeeeeee Reply

I was so confused upon reading her because that girl is a fucking goddess compared to the deformed Ken doll that is the redhaired dude. Reply

22 eps lmao...i don't have the energy for that Reply

That hair color looks worst in real life. Reply

Veronica is easily my favorite character Reply

Saaaame Reply

Same here, I wish the writing was better for her Reply

same but they need to stop having her be so basic omg Reply

mte Reply

yes, I love her Reply

i hope she gets the storyline she deserves tho Reply

It's amazing how stunningly gorgeous Josie and the Pussycats are compared to the rest of this cast. Cheryl is beautiful but she is nothing compared to them. Reply

Asha>Ashleigh>Madelaine>Hayley imo. Hayley wins the hair department tho. Asha is sf gorgeous I have to double-take on her all the time. Reply

Asha is so stunning which makes me even saltier that she got like no lines. Her little facial reactions are nice though Reply

it would be so fun if Neve Campbell played Jughead's mom Reply

the only acceptable casting Reply

that would be amazing Reply

NEVE CAMPBELL OR BUST TBQH Reply

asha is SOOOO beautiful omg Reply

She is unreal. I hope Melody has a lot more screen time next season. Reply

She really is, she deserves better! Reply

22 episodes of terrible acting my trash ass will still watch for some reason. Reply

can't believe i was ever excited for this mess Reply

lol ikr Reply

me too lmao

Reply

Maybe this has been answered before... I haven't followed too many Riverdale updates... will Sabrina show up for season 2?





Also yay at Veronica getting more plots. Love her. Wish the show was just about her and Betty and none of the guys... except maybe Kevin. Reply

They basically danced around the Sabrina question. SOmeone asked if supernatural elements would make it into the show, and they said they have plans for a character or something.



I need Kevin to be fleshed out more. Lmao, apparently he's going "dark" too, making the word lose all meaning Reply

