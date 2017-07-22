I'm actually kind of disappointed so far. Reply

I know nothing about the storyline and only skipped through the trailer with the sound off, so I'm confused about the fact that I think I saw the Iron Giant and Freddy Krueger in it. Reply

You did! Reply

Where was Freddy?! Reply

About 1 minute in Reply

The creator of the OASIS was a big pop culture fan, emphasis on the 80s. So there is a ton of 80s references. It'll be interesting to see if they were able to get the rights to show them all. Reply

so that was the iron giant! Reply

Well, the guy playing Wade definitely looks annoying enough to be him. Reply

Yes! After the shine of delight at all the 80s references faded, I started hating Wade and that was like even before halfway through. Reply

Lmao he's the wooorst, I kept hoping he'd croak and we could focus on the actually interesting characters. Reply

Meh tbh.



And who tf is the lead? He's giving me Eggsnort vibes.



I swear all the up & coming white boys are blending into the same doughy lump. Reply

The older boy from Jurassic World I think. Reply

Never seen it Reply

No, it's Cyclops from X-Men: Apocalypse. Reply

Okay I just looked it up and apparently that's a different beige person. This beige person is Tye Sheridan who apparently plays Cyclops?



One more reason to not watch Xmen Apocalypse Reply

I wish it was Nick Robinson tbh, he's actually really good. Reply

No that's Nick Robinson. This is Tye Sheridan, young Scott Summers in Xmen Apocalypse. Reply

Definitely oatmeal the younger. Reply

omg...so not here for all ya'll bein rude about Tye Sheridan. He's incredibly legit and will win an oscar one day. Reply

No thanks. Reply

Girls game as well, poc can do the nerd culture pop reference thing as well, bye Reply

One of the main characters is a girl. Reply

Not good enough. Reply

And there are two Japanese brothers as well. Reply

she's just a love interest tho Reply

boring book Reply

Lol I think it looks good!!! Reply

I saw the iron giant and got so puzzled and then fucking Freddy Krueger came out of nowhere and I screamed WHAT THE FUCK!



This looks so cool but the car shit ruined the momentum for me... what the fuck is this???



That rendition of Willy Wonka's Pure Imagination is beautiful. Reply

this looks terrible Reply

It looks interesting but the pop culture references feel a little overwhelming.



I remember not being overly impressed with the book but maybe because who recommended it to me really overhyped it. Reply

I started it because of all the recs and still haven't finished the first chapter. The tone is annoying. Reply

I got through the whole thing and found it very trope-y in the sense that it used a lot of them but didn't do/say anything interesting about them. That's not to say there's anything wrong with a straight forward adventure, just I wish more interesting books (written by women) got popular/ picked up for films rather than a guy's love letter to geek culture/pop culture trivia. Reply

huh Reply

I've got the audiobook for this. I've only listened to the first chapter so far. Didn't realise it was getting made into a film. Reply

I really like the audiobook - love the narrator Wil Wheaton. I listened to the book quite some time ago also not knowing it was getting made into a movie. This is the first I've heard about it Reply

Yeah his other book (Armada maybe?) is a real struggle, but I got through it because Wil does the audiobook, he's v good. Reply

I wonder if they got the rights to Heathers and John Hughes movies, to have Halliday digitally insert himself in them. I spotted the DeLorean as well, and that was cool. Reply

