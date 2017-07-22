July 22nd, 2017, 01:49 pm sandstorm READY PLAYER ONE TRAILER #1 sourceAre you ready? Tagged: film - action / adventure, film trailer / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 124124 comments Add comment
And who tf is the lead? He's giving me Eggsnort vibes.
I swear all the up & coming white boys are blending into the same doughy lump.
One more reason to not watch Xmen Apocalypse
This looks so cool but the car shit ruined the momentum for me... what the fuck is this???
That rendition of Willy Wonka's Pure Imagination is beautiful.
I remember not being overly impressed with the book but maybe because who recommended it to me really overhyped it.