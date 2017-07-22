It's basically an Alex Ross cover but irl & I am in love 😍 Reply

lmao i read this as Axl Rose and I was like wutt

I was thinking the same! It looks super cool

Make this the official poster. Poor Cyborg will never not be out of place with the Justice League.

I, for some reason, thought the Aquaman movie was coming out before this. Either way, looking forward to it!

It's so weird to me that it is coming out in November, I feel like besides Wonder Woman there has been no real hype for a project of that magnitude.

I agree, I literally keep forgetting that this movie is even happening!

lmao mte like THIS year?? mess

I've felt like this with every DC movie so far, I keep being surprised that it's even remotely soon

I thought so too, so when I saw the trailer for this before Spiderman, I was all YAY! because it showed Mamoa first. I nudged my sister to say I wanted to see it, but then the rest of them showed up and I was :/

Eva Green would be a great Wonder Woman villain. Maybe Eris.

she's always the best part of anything she's in.

sign me the fuck up

no she wouldn't lol

Look at that beautiful Alex Ross style poster

I like it. It actually got colors!

Made it my iPhone wallpaper for now. Reply

Batman seems weirdly placed and idk why



I like the brightness Reply

Probably because there's all this brightness and this one dark void right in the middle. For me, they should have switched WW and Bats.

They should give up on making everything about Batleck and realize that Wonder Woman is the star of this thing.

mte. i hope his solo movie (if it ever gets made) makes less than WW.

is it just me or has there been an influx of bad posters lately?

oh, you guys like it. okay.





oh, you guys like it. okay. Reply

I feel like with the DCEU we're grading on a curve. And this is better than BvS and MoS and SS poster, imo. So it's fine.

Lmao I do like how everyone is like "well, it has color so I like it". DC really lowered the bar for themselves

It is okay looking, I guess. It is better than Marvel's crappy Infinity War Poster.

thunderbolt and lightning very very frightening SLAY!



ezra has me so wet, ugh i can't deal rn Reply

Cool but needs more Cavill.

isn't he dead

Spoiler alert.

gay love transcends death and Cavill will be back to get it on with Batfleck

This is what makes their botched attempt at the Death of Superman storyline in the previous movie so stupid. We all know he's going to be in it. You can't have a Justice League movie without Superman.



But you can have marketing material without him, because that's what the fans want to see, right? What they want to hang on their walls? Reply

regarding cavill/superman



they're not having him on the promos because, i get it, while everyone knows he's coming back the characters aren't aware of this etc so I GET what they're trying to do



however in this poster they needed the "S" so they had to use his symbol thus throwing their marketing ploy down the drain... DC stays being am ess Reply

I can't believe it's coming out this year. I feel like it's going to be a mess.

*this* year? uh

