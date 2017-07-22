New Justice League poster
You can’t save the world alone. The cast of #JusticeLeague unites in Hall H TODAY. #WBSDCC pic.twitter.com/ATXtFZ95xO— Justice League Movie (@justiceleaguewb) July 22, 2017
Justice League hits theatres November 16, 2017.
source
Edited at 2017-07-22 06:55 pm (UTC)
Made it my iPhone wallpaper for now.
I like the brightness
oh, you guys like it. okay.
ezra has me so wet, ugh i can't deal rn
But you can have marketing material without him, because that's what the fans want to see, right? What they want to hang on their walls?
they're not having him on the promos because, i get it, while everyone knows he's coming back the characters aren't aware of this etc so I GET what they're trying to do
however in this poster they needed the "S" so they had to use his symbol thus throwing their marketing ploy down the drain... DC stays being am ess