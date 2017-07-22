Dude for a second I read fast and read "John Legend Died" and almost got a mini-heart attack.



But Q.E.P.D. D: Reply

Thread

Link

Aw man rest in peace :(





I just submitted a post on this, mods feel free to ignore it. Reply

Thread

Link

they will Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was 72!!? Even so that's not very old. RIP. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I was surprised by that at first, too! Then I realized that Home Alone is nearly 30 years old, then *I* felt old. I agree, though, that's not very old. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My dad died at 72. My mom's now 73, but she looks at least ten years younger. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A lot of people from my childhood are in their 70's now and it just boggles my mind. RIP Reply

Thread

Link

Damn I was just watching Home Alone on tv this morning. Reply

Thread

Link

Me too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i remember this guy mainly from the sopranos and home alone. i wonder if he lived hard, but death comes when it wants Reply

Thread

Link

So sad. RIP. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh wow :( RIP. Reply

Thread

Link

YOU SPENT NINE HUNDRED AND SIXTY SEVEN DOLLARS ON ROOM SERVICE??!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My dad is 68. It's funny how your notion of "old age" evolves with you and your parents' ages. 72 doesn't seem old at all to me anymore.



I can't imagine being at an age where I know I probably don't have even another decade to live. How scary. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte

My dad is 62 and had a laparotomy last night. He is recovering but boy is it scary 😰. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These are the thoughts that keep me up at night & make me call my Dad almost daily. I know 32 in the scheme of things isn't old, but relative to say, my coworkers in their young 20s, my Dad in his 60s & my children under 10 yrs old, the perspective shift has been jarring in the past few years for me. Two more years & I'm into the back half of my 30s & my Dad is closer to his 70s. It doesn't help that I have no living grandparents & haven't since birth through early high school years, so I'm not exposed to truly "elderly" family & that also warps my perception of aging. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep both my parents are late 60s but they seem so youthful to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My grandpa died at 98. If your dad lives as long as my grandpa he'd have another 30 years to go. I'm not even 30 yet. That's more than an entire lifetime away. 68 is young. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's how the more rational side of me thinks too. I just wish I could be that level headed about it all the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so weird because it could go either way at that age, you know? My mom is 68 as well...she could die in less than ten years and it would be fairly normal (75 seems like a semi-normal death age?), but then she could live for another thirty. You just never know. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah but life can take an unexpected turn in the form of an accident, natural disaster, attack, terminal illness, murder/homicide, etc. Anyone can die anytime. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea. My dad just turned 69 and he keeps going on about how 'when he's gone'. I'm like...you're not that old. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was fine with my parents being in their sixties but seventy scares me, I don't like that my dad is in his seventies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all the women in my family (on both sides) have died in their 50's. i'm 31 so fuck me, right? :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shit my mom is 65 with full blown dementia that started when she was barely 60. And everyone else in my family is dead of shit by 75 so....



This whole notion that 72 is somehow young is pretty new to me. Not saying you're automatically doomed or decrepit and in the ground, and medicine has vastly improved even since many of those family members died but... let's just say im trying to take good care of myself, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My folks are pushing 60 and it really doesn't feel like it, but sometimes they bicker like the "old couple" stereotype which makes me giggle. But yeah, 72 doesn't seem nearly as old to me now as it did when I was younger. (I was surprised by his age, though; it's probably because I'm most familiar with him being in Home Alone and L&O where he was younger at the time and my mind just always kept him frozen at that age.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My grandma died at 73 and I remember my mom saying how unfair it was because that was such a young age to die, and at the time (I was 13) I thought that was a weird comment because 73 seemed ANCIENT.



Now I get what she meant though. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I read he'd been recovering from back surgery, so it may have something to do with that



RIP



he's in many of my favorite movies Reply

Thread

Link

:( may his memory be for a blessing Reply

Thread

Link

Aww rip ❤️ Reply

Thread

Link