John Heard Dead at 72
Best known as the dad from Home Alone.
John Heard Dead at 72 https://t.co/w9JjvlVaGx— TMZ (@TMZ) July 22, 2017
Found dead in a hotel by the maid service.
Cause of death currently unknown.
No signs of foul play.
But Q.E.P.D. D:
I just submitted a post on this, mods feel free to ignore it.
I can't imagine being at an age where I know I probably don't have even another decade to live. How scary.
My dad is 62 and had a laparotomy last night. He is recovering but boy is it scary 😰.
This whole notion that 72 is somehow young is pretty new to me. Not saying you're automatically doomed or decrepit and in the ground, and medicine has vastly improved even since many of those family members died but... let's just say im trying to take good care of myself, lol.
Now I get what she meant though.
RIP
he's in many of my favorite movies