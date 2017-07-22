Riverdale Casts Shannara Chronicles' Vanessa Morgan to Play Toni Topaz

now that is a forehead Reply

i think she has very pretty features Reply

LMAO Reply

You ol' hatin ass bitch. Reply

Yep. She looks like a beautiful doll. Reply

BYE XD Reply

see i know it said trouble for bughead and jughead and toni are friends but i'm crossing everything that it's some red herring and that its toni x betty Reply

toni x betty



yes please! Reply

Riverdale's record on black people ranges from questionable to offensive soooooooo Reply

Yeah, I want to be optimistic, but their track record gives me no faith Reply

Hopefully the longer episode count forces them to focus on other characters but from Chuck being made a vague sexual predator to Josie



A) not being in enough episodes or appearing for minutes, when she's supposedly a lead character



B) her special "episodes" being more about Betty than Josie 😂😂😂



Like, I'm pretty sure light skinned Valerie appeared more than Josie (which is questionable.....) Reply

You mean more episodes to focus on Bughead because their rabid standom is the most vocal contingent, right :P



I mean, I guess if they want to insert her into that for love drama then yeah, she will actually get screentime, but I'm already clenching at how they'll treat her. Like you know it really will be all about how upset Betty is that Jughead's moving on from her (though come on and have the guts to have Toni hook up with one of the girls, honestly) Reply

But then she'll deal with Beronica shippers, who although have mellowed out, are still crazy 😂😂





Ahhh, I can't for the show to come back. I'm just afraid it'll start taking itself too seriously (like the back half of season one) or cater to shippers. We'll see 👀

Ha, true. I like lightweight was hoping that Veronica's ex would turn out to be a girl just to crack open that possibility, but then they kept referring to the ex as a guy and then there's all that stuff about the girls banding together to destroy the ex or whatever



After my experiences with Glee fandom and seeing what this show is like, I've resigned myself to the writers pandering to shippers now that they're out of the isolation bubble. Reply

ITA, especially since it was almost Reggie instead of Chuck. Like why one of the MOCs instead of a faceless white boy?



Josie's actress being busy with a movie during the filming for the season has that point at a stalemate for me so I'm trying to hope she gets better next season. Reply

expose em Reply

mte they'll toss her aside Reply

What happened to s2 of Sahara Chronicles anyway? Its been well over a year



Edited at 2017-07-22 06:43 pm (UTC) Reply

they're still filming for some reason, Manu Bennett is on-off on the set lol Reply

Coming to SpikeTV this october Reply

god if she goes after jughead instead of betty -.-' Reply

Trouble for Bughead meaning Betty's gonna explore her lady-lovin' side? Reply

I binge watched the first season but definitely not for archie or veronica. so bland Reply

She's the girl next door, though.



So they're gonna bring more black women to the show just to still ignore them for Archie's manpain and boring romance tropes? Cool. Reply

Was linklater's daughter up for this, or any other role ??? she's awful Reply

https://vimeo.com/214550525 Lol, yeah, she auditioned which made everyone nervous as hell that they'd whitewash the role

Yikes this is not good at all, so glad they went with Vanessa! Reply

White wash the role how? Reply

Bristol Palin has competition Reply

I hope they treat her better than the have the other black women on the show so far =/ Reply

Unfortunately I'm not getting my hopes up for it. Really, I just expect the least when I watch the show Reply

I hope so but I have no faith in them lmao. Reply

Also I hope she's bi! Reply

Ugh I love Vanessa Morgan, nice job snatching her up Riverdale. Reply

Good sis needed some work, she was always on random family channel/teletoon shows lmao, hope this gig is steady (though with Riverdale's track record with poc, I doubt it). Reply

I can't wait for her to show up in a 30 second scene with no lines!!! Reply

yas vanessa! Reply

