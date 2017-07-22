Riverdale Casts Shannara Chronicles' Vanessa Morgan to Play Toni Topaz
EXCLUSIVE: @CW_Riverdale adds @VanessaMorgan as bisexual @ArchieComics character Toni Topaz! https://t.co/HzkHx8ddmM pic.twitter.com/3PQovXU9KH— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) July 22, 2017
-She'll be a Southside Serpent
-RAS said they'll explore her sexuality (she's hinted to be bi in the comics)
-She could mean trouble for Bughead
source
I'm glad they didn't cast Linklater's daughter
yes please!
A) not being in enough episodes or appearing for minutes, when she's supposedly a lead character
B) her special "episodes" being more about Betty than Josie 😂😂😂
Like, I'm pretty sure light skinned Valerie appeared more than Josie (which is questionable.....)
I mean, I guess if they want to insert her into that for love drama then yeah, she will actually get screentime, but I'm already clenching at how they'll treat her. Like you know it really will be all about how upset Betty is that Jughead's moving on from her (though come on and have the guts to have Toni hook up with one of the girls, honestly)
Ahhh, I can't for the show to come back. I'm just afraid it'll start taking itself too seriously (like the back half of season one) or cater to shippers. We'll see 👀
After my experiences with Glee fandom and seeing what this show is like, I've resigned myself to the writers pandering to shippers now that they're out of the isolation bubble.
Josie's actress being busy with a movie during the filming for the season has that point at a stalemate for me so I'm trying to hope she gets better next season.
