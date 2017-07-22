Watch Oscar-bait Trailer #329 About J. D. Salinger's "Struggles" in 'Rebel in the Rye'

That gif makes me wanna watch About a Boy again. Reply

Prime Hugh Grant and Always Prime Rachel Weisz. Reply

hoult and collette singing with their eyes closed makes me lol every time i think of it. he was so into it Reply

I haven't seen that movie in forever -- I need to do a re-watch now.. Reply

I love that move so much. The killing me softly talent show moment? Melt melt melt Reply

i really can't get over jonathan from buffy being a bigshot hollywood writer... what kind of superstar teas...



edit: bc he directed this!! imagine him winning an oscar. wow @ 2017



Edited at 2017-07-22 06:28 pm (UTC) Reply

lol same. Reply

Me and you both tbh. Reply

I know! I'm surprised every time Reply

Same lol Reply

That's one of my favourite eps. Jonathan is probably my favourite minor Buffy character too. Reply

For some reason I thought he had won an Oscar but he's won a couple of emmy's. Reply

for a sec, i thought that gif was tswift in a wig Reply

hoult needs to pick better projects. and catcher in the rye was garbage Reply

i checked it out from the library when i was 16 and absolutely fucking hated it, then someone must've knicked it off the returns shelf when i gave it back before it could get scanned in, so the library tried to fine me for "stealing" it. i got so angry like this book was bullshit i would never ever steal such a bad book!! Reply

I really don't know what he's doing. Fine if he's going wherever he wants, but can't he add some taste then. Reply

MTE! I've tried to read it multiple times and always get to about half of it before putting it down... *I still do not understand how it is an American classic tbh... Reply

Hoult needs to prove he can open a film on his own before he gets better offers. It often isn't a matter of an actor "choosing" roles so much as it is them taking what's offered.



TBH, I don't think he has what it takes to carry a film (he's like a few others, he keeps getting cast in films (because he was part of a big franchise), but his films never find an audience and get terrible reviews.



This is not Oscar bait, it isn't going to get anywhere near the Oscars. He comes across as weak in the trailer--if he isn't compelling in a trailer, he sure isn't going to be riveting for 2 hours. This movie is a stinker. Reply

Oh, a biopic about a white male 'genius' living in the mid-20th century that has fewer than three female characters with lines? Sounds riveting.



AND it's an American character played by a British actor? Please take my money.



I swear this film looks more boring and eyeroll-inducing than Salinger's writing.



Edited at 2017-07-22 06:30 pm (UTC) Reply

aahahah i was going to use something like that as my post title: "oscar bait trailer about another white male struggling with life" Reply

What's so bad about a British actor playing an American character? Reply

There's nothing problematic about it as far as I can tell. I'm just bored of weird-looking upper-middle-class white British men who went to the right London school/Cambridge college monopolising big roles. Like, are there no actors to be found anywhere else?



I'm neither American nor British btw.



Edited at 2017-07-22 07:20 pm (UTC) Reply

lmao mte Reply

i am so sick of biopics about straight white men!!! j.d. salinger sucked and catcher in the rye was a waste of paper. i literally have a long list of all the women i would kill to have biopics about. Reply

MTE Reply

List em sis? I'd watch films about Nellie Bly and Yoko Ono for sure Reply

there's soooo many lol. Nellie Bly for sure! Princess Sophia Duleep Singh, Ida B. Wells, Eartha Kitt, Josephine Baker, Artemisia Gentileschi, Julie d'Aubigny, Hatshepsut, Nefertiti, Olga of Kiev, Queen Lili'uokalani, Ada Lovelace, Hedy Lamarr, Sappho, and the list goes on and on.



i might actually make an ONTD original Reply

Hell, make an ONTD original! Reply

whenever i think of jd salinger, i think of a teenage joyce maynard. and i will never be able to get that image out of my head over his various failed attempts to penetrate her (she wrote about it, okay!). Reply

I was advised at a very young age to avoid this book so I have. Now I only know it as the book that helped kill John Lennon.



That said, I adore Nicholas Hoult. Reply

If someone told me that, it would have encouraged me to read it more. It's a well written book but not my favorite. Reply

I think I just put it on my "maybe later" list and simply forgot about it. Maybe this movie will actually inspire me to give it a try. Reply

Yawn! I'm only here for Sarah paulson's continued success. Reply

Oh, so That's where nicky went. Reply

He looks so weird with brown eyes. Reply

yeah he doesn't look like himself. he reminds me of someone else but i can't think of who. Reply

Yeah let's talk some more about the genius and not the serial child predator Reply

ummmm what? Do I even want to wiki this shit? :/ Reply

Looks basic...but goddamit if I don't just love Nicholas Hoult. Get that oscar nom bebs! Reply

this looks interesting and i like the cast. Reply

I had such a boner for this book when I was 20 but I have the distinct feeling that if I read it again these days, i'd hate it. It was nicely written but I don't remember a single thing about the story. Reply

LOL, this, word by word. Read it at 20, liked it, don't remember a thing about it now. Reply

