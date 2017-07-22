Watch Oscar-bait Trailer #329 About J. D. Salinger's "Struggles" in 'Rebel in the Rye'
Opening in theaters September 15th
Directed by: Danny Strong
Starring: Zoey Deutch, Kevin Spacey, Nicholas Hoult, Lucy Boynton & Sarah Paulson
The world of legendary writer J. D. Salinger is brought vividly to life in this revealing look at the experiences that shaped one of the most renowned, controversial, and enigmatic authors of our time. Set amidst the colorful backdrop of mid-20th century New York City, Rebel in the Rye follows a young Salinger (Nicholas Hoult) as he struggles to find his voice, pursues a love affair with famed socialite Oona O'Neill (Zoey Deutch), and fights on the frontlines of World War II. It’s these experiences that will inform the creation of his masterpiece, The Catcher in the Rye, bringing him overnight fame (and notoriety) and leading him to withdraw from the public eye for the rest of his life. Co-starring Kevin Spacey and Sarah Paulson, Rebel in the Rye offers a tantalizing window into the life and times of a little-understood genius who broke the rules and redefined American literature.
Get that Oscar nom, Marcus
I love that move so much. The killing me softly talent show moment? Melt melt melt
edit: bc he directed this!! imagine him winning an oscar. wow @ 2017
Edited at 2017-07-22 06:28 pm (UTC)
Me and you both tbh.
TBH, I don't think he has what it takes to carry a film (he's like a few others, he keeps getting cast in films (because he was part of a big franchise), but his films never find an audience and get terrible reviews.
This is not Oscar bait, it isn't going to get anywhere near the Oscars. He comes across as weak in the trailer--if he isn't compelling in a trailer, he sure isn't going to be riveting for 2 hours. This movie is a stinker.
AND it's an American character played by a British actor? Please take my money.
I swear this film looks more boring and eyeroll-inducing than Salinger's writing.
Edited at 2017-07-22 06:30 pm (UTC)
I'm neither American nor British btw.
Edited at 2017-07-22 07:20 pm (UTC)
i might actually make an ONTD original
That said, I adore Nicholas Hoult.
I think it's a book that you can relate to if you read it at a certain age. I think I was 13 or 14 when I read it and I hated everyone at the time so it was perfect for me