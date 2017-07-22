Iwan Rheon is Living His Best Life at Comic Con

Fuck my thrussy Reply

What's a thrussy, babe? Reply

Throat, maybe? idk lol ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

throat pussy Reply

Ah he's the good kind of drunk. Makes me like him more. Reply

He is such a shitty choice for Maximus. Ten years too young, for one thing. They just hired him on the basis of his GoT character, who is a Chaotic Evil psychopath instead of an unhinged Chaotic Neutral genius like Maximus.



Then again, literally everyone is miscast for this crap show (except maybe Crystal?), so I shouldn't be so pissed. Maybe it's because Maximus is the only vaguely interesting member of the royal family. Idk, idk. Reply

Ia but this show looks trash af lol Reply

I think it will go down in history as the trashiest superhero show ever.



That's fine with me, tho, cause I hate the Inhumans and this means I'll never have to see them again Reply

Ding ding ding Reply

He's precious. Ever since he showed us future Simon ~ I realized how hot he is.



But I'm not interested in Inhumans... Reply

i hated that because i could never get over him being a creepy stalker in the first season. also i hate his face. Reply

exactly



he was creepy af in season 1 so idk how people got over that lol Reply

Cutie Reply

I'm probably in the minority but when I see his name, my first thought is always his character in Vicious. Reply

Oh fuck, I LOVE this show and he was perfect on it. It's going to 102 (with a heat index of 110) here today so it looks like I'll be binge watching Vicious again! Reply

Is this on Netflix or anything? Reply

He looks so cute in that gif Reply

I read this as "Victorious" at first. Reply

vicious was fun to watch. Reply

aw little frodo with gollum teeth Reply

aw Reply

cymru am byth Reply

he's what the feminist movement really needed Reply

Sshhh... let me enjoy this one! Reply

LoL, it always makes me happy when he pops up something I'm watching but this post is making me want to go full Stan. Reply

He's adorable, tbh Reply

omg i have a friend/ex-coworker who looks exactly like him, face-wise



this is both uncanny and making me like him lol Reply

He's kinda cute for a midget. Reply

He's beyond adorable.



Im glad he's not playing Ramsay anymore Reply

oh is ontd stanning this guy now Reply

??? Has he done something to warrant people not liking him? He seems harmless. Reply

afaik he hasn't done anything I just don't find him remotely compelling as an actor



and when I look at him all I see is Simon who was a disgusting creep and then the show tried to retcon the character into some great sexy hero (which apparently a lot of viewers bought into wtf) and really did Alicia dirty imo. but he's bland and british so I guess he'll be around more now lol.





eta: that moment when you realize you have more thoughts on a random celeb than you knew or is at all necessary



Edited at 2017-07-22 05:34 pm (UTC) Reply

I wish there was video of him saying "fuck men" tbh

lol



I also wish he made better career choices. Reply

