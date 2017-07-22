Iwan Rheon is Living His Best Life at Comic Con
I went downstairs to find @iwanrheon excitedly yelling to my models about feminism and how badass they looked. 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻— MmMmMiya ➡️🐌💨 SDCC (@MmMmMiyaTamlyn) July 22, 2017
There was a Black Panther Marvel VIP party hosted by Lexus at Comic Con. In attendance was Dora Milaje cosplayers and Iwan Rheon of Game of Thrones, Misfits and now Inhumans fame felt some sort of way about it:
Iwan Rheon drunkenly leaving the party yelling "Fuck men!" is my new aesthetic.— Nicole ☽✧ 📷➡️🍻SDCC (@CyberBird) July 22, 2017
This happened tho pic.twitter.com/B2ulavUQWS— Nicole ☽✧ 📷➡️🍻SDCC (@CyberBird) July 22, 2017
Ramsay Bolton photobombed our selfie!!! @CyberBird @OMG_Dj_Judy— MmMmMiya ➡️🐌💨 SDCC (@MmMmMiyaTamlyn) July 22, 2017
.@iwanrheon was very gracious and articulate talking about @theinhumans. I'm still kind of scared of him. #sdcc pic.twitter.com/ToZ6akhnB0— Phillip Molnar (@PhillipMolnar) July 21, 2017
Wow. @iwanrheon's has such an intense presence in this press room. #Inhumans #SDCC— LaurenGallaway #SDCC (@LaurenGallaway) July 21, 2017
"Creepy vibes, that's what I'm known for." - @iwanrheon #Inhumans #sdcc— Michal @ SDCC (@inkasrain) July 21, 2017
Marvel's Inhumans: Iwan Rheon Was Scared The Show Would Typecast Him - https://t.co/JTWwMRNYEi pic.twitter.com/f4X3FbeoOs— ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) July 22, 2017
Iwan almost didn't take the Maximus role in Inhumans until he realized the character was more complex than just Ramsay Bolton-lite.
That was a lot of fun. Totally comfortable with the dog. Thanks guys. Really great to meet you @ThatKevinSmith https://t.co/iKR3QTWdVR— Iwan Rheon (@iwanrheon) July 21, 2017
He really deserves better than that Inhumans crap.
Then again, literally everyone is miscast for this crap show (except maybe Crystal?), so I shouldn't be so pissed. Maybe it's because Maximus is the only vaguely interesting member of the royal family. Idk, idk.
That's fine with me, tho, cause I hate the Inhumans and this means I'll never have to see them again
But I'm not interested in Inhumans...
he was creepy af in season 1 so idk how people got over that lol
vicious was fun to watch.
this is both uncanny and making me like him lol
Im glad he's not playing Ramsay anymore
and when I look at him all I see is Simon who was a disgusting creep and then the show tried to retcon the character into some great sexy hero (which apparently a lot of viewers bought into wtf) and really did Alicia dirty imo. but he's bland and british so I guess he'll be around more now lol.
eta: that moment when you realize you have more thoughts on a random celeb than you knew or is at all necessary
I also wish he made better career choices.