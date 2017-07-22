LauraruaL

Iwan Rheon is Living His Best Life at Comic Con




There was a Black Panther Marvel VIP party hosted by Lexus at Comic Con. In attendance was Dora Milaje cosplayers and Iwan Rheon of Game of Thrones, Misfits and now Inhumans fame felt some sort of way about it:
























Iwan almost didn't take the Maximus role in Inhumans until he realized the character was more complex than just Ramsay Bolton-lite.






Source, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9



He really deserves better than that Inhumans crap.
Tagged: , , ,