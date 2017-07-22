Camila Cabello has blessed our ears with a brand new, hot song!
Karla, who opened the show for Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic World Tour, premiered a new song called "Inside Out"
Expect "Inside Out" to be on Karla's upcoming album, The Hurting. The Healing. The Avengers: Infinity War, out on September 22nd.
source
I guess the closest today for me would be Ariana -- her discography has a lot of good songs, but she lacks something on stage for me.
And they also just weren't born with the charisma of the others.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
she needs to chill a bit then she be good! but nope @ di song