Usher Faces New $10 mil Lawsuit from Sexual Partner who says he exposed her to herpes

the woooooooorst Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

adfjfdhkjdfhadkjfhkjafd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO it's too early in the morning for this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RIP to the thought of breakfast this morning. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOOOOOO! I <3 you! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just ate :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nnn i hate chu Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

then the clouds opened up & God said "Oh, I hate you, Usher" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GOOD LORD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn. Herpsher has no shame. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh men. I bet you he told her it didn't feel good. Well neither does herpes or losing $10 million Reply

Thread

Link

10 million seems excessive Reply

Thread

Link

Seeing as there's no cure for herpes. I don't fucking think so.



And the higher you ask for, the higher the settlement. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Seeing as there's no cure for herpes. I don't fucking think so."









Same! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You ask for a higher amount so it's more likely to settle for what you actually want (It's more likely, if you really want 3-5 mil, to ask for ten and they'll be happy to settle for less than that. But if you start out at 3-5, you'll gt in the thousands). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a fucking scumbag. Reply

Thread

Link

So she slept with the guy without protection? A famous man with a past?

Sorry, but she was not really acting responsible, either. Reply

Thread

Link

It doesn't matter. So you can stop trying to slut shame, now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Slut shaming? Well, then, shame on you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Slut shame? Reach. Sounds like you are having an outbreak. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Still illegal in some states to not disclose that you have something so 1) sis has potential to get money and 2) makes him just as irresponsible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think u can get herpes even if u use protection tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wow this is a different woman from the first settlement?



wonder if the "you don't need to tell your partner if you have HIV" squad is going to show up Reply

Thread

Link

There are actually people like that on ONTD?



Like, I get that HIV+ people are stigmatized/demonized and them having to be 'out' is attached to that (but that's another story entirely), but... really. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes there's a few of them, i don't have links handy tho



completely agree re: the stigmatization of HIV and other STIs and how we need to combat them but....not telling people you're positive and sleeping with them is not the way to do so...and it's illegal



i think the argument they use is that HIV is no longer a death sentence/can be managed (which is true) but it's still an illness that you need to treat for life, not to mention not everyone has the resources to do so. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

horrified but unsurprised there are ppl on ontd making that argument Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think they showed up in the last Usher post but we'll see. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they seem to always conveniently forget about all the other STIs you can catch when they're screaming IT'S FINE IF U DON'T USE CONDOMS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

April? This year? Isn't he married?



Oooooh u scumbag. Reply

Thread

Link

idr if he's married or eternally engaged tbh...either way, he's def in a long term relationship, smdh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first lawsuit was from a bridesmaid who fucked him AT HIS WEDDING, so he is definitely a scumbag. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was talking to manager at work and she was like "the woman deserves what she got." I hate that mentality. If you ask and they lie, that's a huge breach of trust. A woman can be trash in other ways and still not deserve to be infected with an STD forever because men are POS. Reply

Thread

Link

I see your point, but honestly, would you have unprotected sex with Usher? I certainly wouldn't, no matter what he tells me. And why, because of STDs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, I wouldn't, but I also wasn't in the room, either. I don't know how the situation played out. Nor do I know her level of sexual education awareness. American society promotes the hell out of sex because it sales but no one bothers to educate on the finer details beyond PIV in the barest terms. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't with you in this post. He's a lying POS and you're trying to make that her fault. How about he deserves this for lying and exposing her to the disease?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No. This is so wrong. Protection is a fucking thing. 2 consenting adults? Really?!



It is on every sexually active human to take precautions. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Agreed. No one deserves what they get when information is intentionally withheld. This is the thing that scares me about hook-up culture. Men are trash and will do anything to get laid. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

A part of me thinks he's trash, another part of me believes it's a two way street with STDs and wonders why anyone would fuck anyone without a condom. I've had guys tell me they're negative and say they can't fuck with a condom on and none of that has ever dissuaded me. Like you can tell me you ejaculate penicillin and I'll still make you put on a condom. Reply

Thread

Link

The part that amazes me is that he has an STI and he's still having unprotected sex. He's seen the potential consequences and doesn't give a shit about his own health. Like, dude, you can still catch other STIs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well here's hoping he catches some of that antibiotic resistant gonorrhea that's going around.



Edited at 2017-07-22 07:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You can suck dick and eat pussy without protection and get infected as well.



One should always take precautions with their health, but if you out there lying and knowingly infecting people. Fuck you and you're going to pay. Hopefully criminal charges are brought up. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Seriously. People are so fucking dumb about this. It is on YOU to protect yourself. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm allergic to penicillin 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm always rly shocked that ppl like don't use condoms outside of monogamous relationships tbh. but my sex ed was like all abt stds and less abt pregnancy bc i went to catholic school and they were a) trying to scare us out of having sex, and b) couldn't act like pregnancy was anything but a blessing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Uuugh what a scumbag. I wonder if more women will end up coming forward. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn son. Ugh. Reply

Thread

Link

good luck, gorl Reply

Thread

Link

how selfish of him not to disclose this information before having sex with people. He's such a dick Reply

Thread

Link

Is this a sex post?

I had the most amazing sex last night Reply

Thread

Link

Spill!



I had sex in my work's bathroom the other day. I'm such a cliche but it was goooodddd. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn sis! With a coworker?



My guy had the cutest smile and the hottest body because he's a track and field athlete. And I came on his face, he knew how to work that tongue. And his dick was perfection, i'm dickmatized Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao what!!! I'd be way too afraid of getting caught and losing my job Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Congrats, sis!



My boyfriend came to visit me this yesterday and because it's been three weeks since we last each other, we were both very horny and started having sex immediately after we arrived at my apartment. He was just tearing my clothes off and kissing me all over and damn that was hot, maybe the best sex we've ever had. And now we can't keep our hands off each other, we've had sex four times already and now he's complaining that his dick can't take it anymore lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm probably never having sex again 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link