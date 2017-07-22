Usher Faces New $10 mil Lawsuit from Sexual Partner who says he exposed her to herpes
Usher Faces New Lawsuit from Sexual Partner, He Exposed Me to STD https://t.co/L3kVn9R9nq— TMZ (@TMZ) 22 juillet 2017
Usher is being sued by a woman for allegedly having sex without disclosing he had the herpes virus.
The $10 million lawsuit accuses him of emotional distress, negligence, and battery.
The woman “Jane Doe” says that they had two sexual encounters in April (Usher wore a condom the first time, but had unprotected sex with the woman during the second time)
She only learned about the illness from this week’s media coverage. this post
source
And the higher you ask for, the higher the settlement.
Sorry, but she was not really acting responsible, either.
wonder if the "you don't need to tell your partner if you have HIV" squad is going to show up
Like, I get that HIV+ people are stigmatized/demonized and them having to be 'out' is attached to that (but that's another story entirely), but... really.
completely agree re: the stigmatization of HIV and other STIs and how we need to combat them but....not telling people you're positive and sleeping with them is not the way to do so...and it's illegal
i think the argument they use is that HIV is no longer a death sentence/can be managed (which is true) but it's still an illness that you need to treat for life, not to mention not everyone has the resources to do so.
Oooooh u scumbag.
It is on every sexually active human to take precautions.
One should always take precautions with their health, but if you out there lying and knowingly infecting people. Fuck you and you're going to pay. Hopefully criminal charges are brought up.
