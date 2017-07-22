Usher Faces New $10 mil Lawsuit from Sexual Partner who says he exposed her to herpes




Usher is being sued by a woman for allegedly having sex without disclosing he had the herpes virus.
The $10 million lawsuit accuses him of emotional distress, negligence, and battery.
The woman “Jane Doe” says that they had two sexual encounters in April (Usher wore a condom the first time, but had unprotected sex with the woman during the second time)
