Tinashe records at Westlake studios + new hair, shooting Ad for Ford, performing at San Diego Pride.
Tinashe has spent most of the summer in studio, as her instagram stories and snapchat show us, recording for the urban legend known as "Joyride". One of her latest updates show us she was at the Westlake recording studio.
She was also at a dance studio and getting her make up done. Her father was present and he usually only shows up to music video shoots... 👀
The blonde is gone! Tinashe is now a "brownie".
She was seen shooting a video for Ford, that is related to the Ford Front Row show made in partnership with Billboard, where she will be performing July 27.
"Aquarius" appears at #25 in Buzzfeed's "29 Albums Only Gays Know Were Years Ahead Of Their Time"
Tinashe performing at San Diego Pride
"Dollar Signs", "Just Say" (dancers), "Player", "Superlove", "All Hands On Deck", "Flame (Kaskade Remix)" and "2 On".
source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9
20 de julho de 2017
Love her live performances. I watched a bunch videos of her London concerts and it was soooo good.