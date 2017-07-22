July 22nd, 2017, 02:44 pm mspopstar Tiffany Haddish from "Girls' Trip" tells awesome story of taking Will and Jada to a Groupon tour Sources: 1|2|3|4Sis is hilarious. A+++, would pay for her standup show Tagged: actor / actress, film - comedy, jimmy kimmel, will smith Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3030 comments Add comment
omg i watched this last night and died. Shes so hilarious and great at story telling!
Bitch you from Baltimore 😂 😂 😝
i saw girls trip last night and overall it's great, funny, super fun. go see it! jada and regina are amazing and tiffany kinda steals the show. and she's also gorgeous.
Right! And she carried it really well. I didn't realize she was gonna be the narrator/protagonist.
And tbf they still managed to make Regina's character look like a complete ass during the parts where they were high and then theirs Kate Walsh. All these women were funny af. lol
amazing, I super want to see this!
I can't imagine what it would be like if she told this story on Fallon.