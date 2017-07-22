Louis confirms what everyone already assumed about the 1D break and his friendship with Harry
(I copied the relevant quotes bellow, so maybe don't go to the source, since it's the Sun, they are trash and don't deserve your hits.)
On the meetings that lead to the "hiatus":
“It was an uncomfortable time more than anything. We’ve always had a level of respect for each other in these meetings and we always said that 100% honesty and openness is so important if you’re going to get on as a band. It made those situations a little bit difficult because I felt like I really was building up confidence in myself and in my place within the band and as a songwriter in the band. I could feel that potentially it was going to be a break. What was difficult was trying to understand how long that might be. So that process was kind of a little uncomfortable. You’re asking guys who have grown up being best friends to make selfish decisions, which they should do, based on themselves. But it doesn’t change the fact that it was difficult for me to accept at first. If you asked me now if I think it’s the wrong decision, I don’t think it was. I think the market and the fans and everyone had had so much of One Direction that regardless of any individual ventures, the market could do with a two-, three- or however long break away from us. There’s no politics or anything. Inevitably in a band, you’re going to get some people who get on really well and some people who get on quite well. I have forever had a very, very high level of respect for Harry. He’s great in this situation, he’s great on stage, he’s a great musician and artist. It’s just one of those things that happens naturally in a band.”
On how the Larry conspiracy affeced their friendship:
“It kind of happened naturally for me and Harry because a certain amount of the fans drew up this conspiracy. When it first came around I was with Eleanor, and it actually felt a little bit disrespectful to Eleanor, who is my girlfriend now. I’m so protective over things like that, about the people I love. So it created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did. It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything, I think on both fences, a little bit more unapproachable. I think it shows that it was never anything real, if I can use that word.”
If they'd consider returning as a three-piece:
“When Zayn left, it still felt like One Direction, but we still didn’t feel like the whole. So then to even take maybe Harry out as well — it’s something that I can’t ever imagine, really. I feel like it’s got to be for the fans, and not for the three that want to get back together. Harry is actually an inspiring person to watch as a businessman, as a musician. He doesn’t really lose, Harry. He’s a very, very hard worker and his potential is massive in so many different fields. So I don’t know the answer, but if I’m Harry . . . I don’t know yet. Honestly, I just think it’s too difficult to say, especially with someone like Harry, who’s got so much potential. It’s just kind of a confusing place for him to be as an individual, to be like, ‘OK, what is next?’ ”
How he felt after the last show:
“I’ve got this video from the last show. There’s a minute of me and Niall hugging, just kind of sobbing like, ‘This is fucking crazy.’ Niall’s the best. We just get so excited about each other’s shit.”
Comparing Doncaster to LA:
“I love it. I feel like I owe people from Doncaster. But I just get this feeling . . . I want to push Doncaster on everyone. LA’s very different to Doncaster. The people are chalk and cheese. I obviously cherish my time with my son and it’s fantastic for work and the weather is great, but I do cherish my time back home.”
On Liam and Cheryl:
“I’m not saying I didn’t buy it – of course I did. It was just a little bit surprising for me at first. I remember being outside and sharing a cigarette with them and him being excited and trying to play it cool. But I’m really happy for him. I think it’s important that Liam has someone around him who’s going to really look after him. I don’t know Cheryl too well. I’ve always thought she’s lovely, so hopefully she looks after our Liam.” (Why does Liam always come across like such a child??)
source.
Are you enjoying this new found honest, ONTD?
This backhanded ass compliment
Louis is an out and proud gay man married to his long time partner he would NEVER lie!
Or maybe they genuinely believe this shit. They're so out of touch with reality it wouldn't make me surprised that this person genuinely conjured up a couple of degrees for themselves out of thin air.
it's so strange to me how they know when it's louis the larry talking and when its "louis the team stunt monkey" talking...
she seemed pretty realistics
where is the world going
is everyone insane
I like his honesty and everything he said about harry is really nice and fair. Its a shame larries (understandably) impacted them so much, they seemed really close
There's a bunch of them in one of the fandoms I frequent and a while ago the thread completely derailed into people talking (crying) about their lives. Lots of problems like domestic violence, homelessness/couch surfing, alcohol/drug addition etc, marital problems, dissatisfying and unrewarding existence in general. One woman admitted she barely talked to her husband anymore. She was at her kid's birthday party the other day and was still thinking about her ship. It was messed up.
I think for a lot of them their ship is an escapist fantasy where they get to imagine perfect other lives and then live vicariously through them. It's a break from the miserable reality that is their actual existence. Some of them were self-aware enough to admit that, though they still think that their ship is true.
Someone needs to do some psychological research on these communities because what the hell honestly.
Lol which fandom got lucky?
GUESS WHO WE ENDED UP WITH IN THE PENGUINS FANDOM.
It's sad. It and ruined a fun friendship for the rest of us. I'll never not be pissed about that.
I don't fuck with 1D but I'm part of a fandom with a huge larrie base and it's just......I want to spray them with water till they go away.
iconic