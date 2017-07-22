Louis confirms what everyone already assumed about the 1D break and his friendship with Harry

Larries are so fucking delusional. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad he's being honest, it might make people warm up to him since he has nothing else going on lmao Reply

Thread

Link

This backhanded ass compliment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going have to check tumblr to see how the larries feel about what he said. They are probably saying he's lying lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Apparently PR firms are contractually allowed to fake quotes of their clients.

Louis is an out and proud gay man married to his long time partner he would NEVER lie! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its not liam in particular seeming like a child, men in general feel entitled to a girlfriend who will also be their mommy, since men are raised to be babied for the rest of their lives, which causes their competence and maturity to not fully developt. And women are raised to baby them for the rest of their lives. Its pathetic. They just want a mommy that they can fuck. They want a domestic slave that they can fuck and use for breeding. Thats really it for them. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't disagree with you on a bigger level, but I do think there's a difference between how Liam comes across compared to the rest of the boys. They're all pushing a more mature image. His body language and the way he speaks play into it as well, plus his thoughts seem a bit... unorganized. It was especially obvious on Graham Northon, where he was sat next to actual adults imo.



Edited at 2017-07-22 01:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Psst: do not engage Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah i have no idea how the 1d dudes are so i believe you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looks like you pushed a few buttons here :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1000% true. The attempts to silence you here are super transparent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idec about this post but I'm here to say you have a fan in me! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to quote beyonce: you know you that bish when you cause all this conversation, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The top post is how he's obviously lying and that he's doing memory recall. They said they've studied body language and Nuero Linguistic Programming. They are crazy. Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoooo I love those bogus "authority" claims. They're such fucking liars.



Or maybe they genuinely believe this shit. They're so out of touch with reality it wouldn't make me surprised that this person genuinely conjured up a couple of degrees for themselves out of thin air. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need to know the Larries reaction to this Reply

Thread

Link

they're just on and on about how of course he has to say this shit and because he says a lot of uhms and stuff it means he doesn't really mean it.



it's so strange to me how they know when it's louis the larry talking and when its "louis the team stunt monkey" talking... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i listened to a woman who trains interrogation people (lol eloquence) and she said (she was referring to jtrudeau) that the uhmms are a sign someone is carefully picking their words, not that they're lying





she seemed pretty realistics Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

probably that #management made him say its not really real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they will say he is lying and in denial. Larries will never admit they were wrong Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

someone please post larries' reactions i need to witness what will prob be an insane fandom fallout lolol Reply

Thread

Link

+1 This is what I'm here for Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah they already spend every second of every day denying reality, this will just confirm for them that there's some big "management" conspiracy still. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'll just comfort myself with the amusement i get over their delusional comments :/ i read some of the stuff posted below and man doesn't hurt to have to reach that much lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i still can't wrap my head around these people exist



where is the world going



is everyone insane Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Management strikes again Reply

Thread

Link

I like his honesty and everything he said about harry is really nice and fair. Its a shame larries (understandably) impacted them so much, they seemed really close Reply

Thread

Link

LARRY CONFIRMED!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What is fucking wrong with these people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao how do you get like this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know your question was probably rhetorical but a lot of them have really messed up lives.



There's a bunch of them in one of the fandoms I frequent and a while ago the thread completely derailed into people talking (crying) about their lives. Lots of problems like domestic violence, homelessness/couch surfing, alcohol/drug addition etc, marital problems, dissatisfying and unrewarding existence in general. One woman admitted she barely talked to her husband anymore. She was at her kid's birthday party the other day and was still thinking about her ship. It was messed up.



I think for a lot of them their ship is an escapist fantasy where they get to imagine perfect other lives and then live vicariously through them. It's a break from the miserable reality that is their actual existence. Some of them were self-aware enough to admit that, though they still think that their ship is true.



Someone needs to do some psychological research on these communities because what the hell honestly. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

bookmarking this so i can come back later, after y'all have posted the best tumblr reactions Reply

Thread

Link

Larries are the fucking scum of the earth. I fucking hate them. And I hate how they've migrated to other fandoms after the death of 1D and started doing the exact same thing there. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol which fandom got lucky? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

probably skam and twenty one pilots.



Edited at 2017-07-22 02:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

HOCKEY.



GUESS WHO WE ENDED UP WITH IN THE PENGUINS FANDOM. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

A number have joined the kpop fandom too ugh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Larries are basically the Tr*mp supporters of fandom. You can talk to them until you're blue in the face and show them evidence but it only makes them believe in it harder. There's no changing their minds. If they didn't even finally give it up when Louis had a child, and when he's literally saying, from his own mouth, the Larries basically ruined his friendship with Harry, I don't think they ever will



It's sad. It and ruined a fun friendship for the rest of us. I'll never not be pissed about that. Reply

Thread

Link

This, there's no reasoning with them. They see EVERYTHING as proof. They can twist literally anything you throw at them to serve their own interpretations - and they ignore anything they can't explain away.



I don't fuck with 1D but I'm part of a fandom with a huge larrie base and it's just......I want to spray them with water till they go away. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol @ ruined it for the rest of you. It wasn't really yours, was it? Fan entitlement is weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...ruined a fun friendship for the rest of us







Edited at 2017-07-22 03:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why can't fans just accept that louis and harry are good friends? Reply

Thread

Link

is there something like spn_gossip but for larries? i get my fucking life going to spn_gossip once a week and seeing what those sociopaths are up to Reply

Thread

Link

There are a few tumblrs that keep track of them and call them out, but nothing on LJ, I think. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cackling at the "about" part Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're a blessing, thank you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shit, I had no idea spn_gossip was still around. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link