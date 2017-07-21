Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch calls Chester Bennington's death "cowardly way out"
- Brian Welch of Korn had this to say in regards to the recent passing of Chester Bennington: "Honestly, Chester’s an old friend who we’ve hung with many times, and I have friends who are extremely close to him, but this is truly pissing me off! How can these guys send this message to their kids and fans?! I’m sick of this suicide s—t! I’ve battled depression/mental illness, and I’m trying to be sempethetic, but it’s hard when you’re pissed! Enough is enough! Giving up on your kids, fans, and life is the cowardly way out!!! I’m sorry, I know meds and/or alcohol may have been involved, I’m just processing like all of us and I know we are all having some of the same thoughts/feelings. Lord, take Chester in your arms and please re-unite him with his family and all of us one day. Be with his wife and kids with your grace during this difficult time."
- After Welch was called out on his comment, he followed up with this: "I didn’t mean to sound insensitive about Chester. Just dealing with a range of emotions today. Love you Chester. I’m pissed that you did this, but I know this could have been me back in the day after getting wasted one night."
The person in whom Its invisible agony reaches a certain unendurable level will kill herself the same way a trapped person will eventually jump from the window of a burning high-rise. Make no mistake about people who leap from burning windows. Their terror of falling from a great height is still just as great as it would be for you or me standing speculatively at the same window just checking out the view; i.e. the fear of falling remains a constant. The variable here is the other terror, the fire’s flames: when the flames get close enough, falling to death becomes the slightly less terrible of two terrors. It’s not desiring the fall; it’s terror of the flames. And yet nobody down on the sidewalk, looking up and yelling ‘Don’t!’ and ‘Hang on!’, can understand the jump. Not really. You’d have to have personally been trapped and felt flames to really understand a terror way beyond falling.” -David Foster Wallace, Infinite Jest
Do whatever you need to do in your inner world but don't put out that toxic shit into the already toxic outer world especially when it's so dam recent and this type of shit is known to be contagious 😡
My dad died of cancer a few years ago and stuff after his death got messy. I found myself being so angry and typing up these huge letters but never sharing them. Mainly because I'm too private but also because I wanted to protect him even after death. But not everyone has issues with being vulnerable like I do so I can't judge them when they're public.
So when a person does it anyway you can imagine is not something they take lightly, is not selfish or careless.