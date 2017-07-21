Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch calls Chester Bennington's death "cowardly way out"

That hair tho? That was a choice. Reply

A white born again christian male with dreads is a shitty person who has stupid opinions that he desperately needs to broadcast despite nobody fucking asking? Quelle surprise...



It's all the ingredients for a shit sandwich. Reply

lol basically. I hate him so much. Reply

Pretty much this. Reply

for real Reply

I know, right? Who'd-a guessed it? Reply

Okay racist Reply

Why the fuck do people make these types of comments?!? Reply

attention Reply

for vindication from other dumbasses. Reply

Honestly, grief makes people crazy. It just does. It's a messy, awful state and I wish nobody had to go through it. Reply

people say this about suicide even when they're not grieving Reply

yeah thats kind of how i read this, everyone close to him is in shock for sure and grief like this totally takes a toll on people, it's emotional whiplash. it's a process, closure doesn't just happen and everyone is probably processing a lot right now and anger is totally a part of grieving. still i think what people take away right away is that he was accusing but instead it's true as he points out, it could easily have been himself and that's so true, we never know sometimes who is dealing with what. Reply

Eh, when your relationship is "we hung out sometimes and someone I know was friends with him", grief isn't a very good excuse Reply

It's a lot easier to be angry than it is to be sad. And being angry with someone who committed suicide is pretty common.

Not trying to be a dick with the comment but that's the best I can say it. Reply

they are self-aware trash Reply

Like he said, he's suffered through mental illness and he didn't kill himself so WTF is wrong with everyone else?! Reply

its literally a sense of superiority, always. 100% always what it boils down too. He feels so much better than because he's not like all those other ~cowards~ HE made it trough! So why can't you?



Mealwhile, he gives no fucks about how your situation could be different than yours Reply

people who place self righteousness above common decency. Reply

That's not how it works. It's a different struggle for everyone. Reply

He is fugly Reply

oh boy Reply

There's always that one asshole who says shit like this



Oh, oop, I didn't notice the apology with the second quote.



Edited at 2017-07-22 03:40 am (UTC)

further proof of never trusting white people with dreads Reply

I was about to write the same thing Reply

MTE Reply

LMFAO. MTE! He has white dreads, everything he has to say is invalid. Reply

CORRECT Reply

he legit looks like a thing out of a new Conjuring movie in that b&w video. Reply

exactly they deserve to get dragged, all of them Reply

mte Reply

Yep Reply

lmao basically Reply

mte Reply

I can't ever really see suicide as the cowardly way out. It seems like you need a lot of bravery to totally obliterate your own existence. Not saying it is exactly "brave" (I think thats wrong word). But it is an action that goes against your very nature as human beings. You must have to be in a very deep dark place to be able to do it. Reply

Saw this insightful quote a couple weeks ago that I think does a good job explaining why isn't cowardly or weak and the sort of mindset that is often attached:



The person in whom Its invisible agony reaches a certain unendurable level will kill herself the same way a trapped person will eventually jump from the window of a burning high-rise. Make no mistake about people who leap from burning windows. Their terror of falling from a great height is still just as great as it would be for you or me standing speculatively at the same window just checking out the view; i.e. the fear of falling remains a constant. The variable here is the other terror, the fire’s flames: when the flames get close enough, falling to death becomes the slightly less terrible of two terrors. It’s not desiring the fall; it’s terror of the flames. And yet nobody down on the sidewalk, looking up and yelling ‘Don’t!’ and ‘Hang on!’, can understand the jump. Not really. You’d have to have personally been trapped and felt flames to really understand a terror way beyond falling.” -David Foster Wallace, Infinite Jest Reply

This is a great quote. Reply

I need to share this for those who think how suicide is the easy way out/selfish whatever that means Reply

this is really good Reply

damn, i kinda wanna read that brick of a book now. Reply

thank you for sharing this quote, it's great Reply

It's okay to be angry and hurt when losing someone, but you dont say these things about them hours after their passing or ever really. Fuck off dude. Reply

MTE. Anger's a part of grief for a lot of people, but when you're angry, it's best to think to yourself about where the anger part is coming from rather than publicly mouth off the first thoughts that come to mind. Reply

lol shut the fuck up Reply

"I'm just processing" process quieter, tbh. Reply

Yeah, there was literally never any reason to say this publically.



Do whatever you need to do in your inner world but don't put out that toxic shit into the already toxic outer world especially when it's so dam recent and this type of shit is known to be contagious 😡 Reply

He clearly cared about the guy and he's essentially saying that he knows his comments are wrong even as he says them. I read this as anger secondary to sadness, not actually Korn dude condemning CB. Reply

Mte but watch everyone in here bash him because they can't read and process things themselves Reply

YUP Reply

I agree! Reply

It's still a pretty insensitive and shitty thing to say, his intentions or personal feelings about this aren't an excuse, like Chester died yesterday and he is saying he is a coward? Nah, that's awful no matter what, he should have kept that to himself out of respect for Chester's family.



Sorry for all the edits, I'm on my phone.



Edited at 2017-07-22 03:47 am (UTC)

Yeah I agree. This is some messy grieving. I'm not holding it against him Reply

even ia and i've been in these posts criticizing people who think suicide is simple and selfish oop Reply

I honestly thought this kind of reaction was normal. I mean, anger is a huge part of grieving.

My dad died of cancer a few years ago and stuff after his death got messy. I found myself being so angry and typing up these huge letters but never sharing them. Mainly because I'm too private but also because I wanted to protect him even after death. But not everyone has issues with being vulnerable like I do so I can't judge them when they're public. Reply

he's essentially saying that he knows his comments are wrong even as he says them



I know, if only there was a way he could just... not say them.



I know, if only there was a way he could just... not say them. Reply

that's how i perceived it, yeah. Reply

Processing is fine, but throwing these kinds of statements out to the public is not fine even if you admit you know it's wrong



Edited at 2017-07-22 06:04 am (UTC)

He's being insensitive but it is a pretty shitty thing to do to your kids. Reply

when you're at that point, all you can think is that your kids will be better off without you. Reply

It doesn't matter what you think, if you committed to taking care of them, abandoning them is still a really shitty, selfish thing to do. There are dads who choose to leave town and not involve themselves in their kid's lives and say the exact same thing, but the kids are the only ones suffering the consequences from their actions. Reply

A LOT of people don't kill themselves because they have kids, or mother or a SO, everyday they find a way to stay because of them.

So when a person does it anyway you can imagine is not something they take lightly, is not selfish or careless. Reply

yeah, makes you wonder what horrible state of mind he must have been in to take his own life and leave everything behind Reply

i get that mentality, but as someone whose father killed himself when i was young, idk, i've never thought of him as selfish or anything else. granted, i was young and i've never asked my mother if she knows why he did it/if there was something specific going on with him, but idk Reply

No one can force themselves to live a shitty life for somebody else, and that includes kids. Reply

He had mentally illness and died from it. He died from his trauma and disease, but, yeah, he totally forgot about his kids while battling his disease. I'm sure you feel the same way with other people who die of other diseases. Reply

you should delete this tbh Reply

This is bullshit. My dad tried to kill himself after an awful soul destroying battle with depression, but (thank god) it wasn't successful. But I had to watch him in the bed the months after still suffering and sobbing uncontrollably because he thought he was a burden on me and our family. In that moment, I felt selfish for being this weight on him and for exacerbating his illness because he had to deal with this pain, and force himself to hold on because of me. Now I'm suffering from the same thing, but without kids, I can't imagine the suffering he must of gone through to have to deal with his illness whilst keeping it all together for his family when I can hardly last a whole day. Luckily he's recovering now and is helping me with my issues, but it was more upsetting to see him battle his demons for me than the actual attempt. My dad is the bravest and strongest guy I know, and his suicide attempt will never decrease my respect for him. Reply

yeah maybe don't process your feelings on facebook Reply

His hair probably smells as bad as Azealia's chicken closet. Reply

