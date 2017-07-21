July 21st, 2017, 08:47 pm ljtryout WOOOOOOO!! There's a Kingsman/Archer crossover!!!! As part of the promo for Kingsman 2 at Comic-con, they've released a Kingsman/Archer crossover in which Eggsy meets Archer!!!sourceI need Eggsy to be a series regular on Archer. Tagged: archer (fx), comic-con, film - action / adventure Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3030 comments Add comment
Swag was a shirt and fidget spinner
Just don't look up the voice actor
i find it sexy and soothing. and yet H. Jon Benjamin is not exactly a good looking dude lol
My thirst for Kingsman 2 is like Taron's thirst for daddies
lmao
omg I love this. i need more archer in my life.
Can't wait for the movie and I still need to catch up on Archer.