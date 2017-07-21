I love this and love me some Eggsy Reply

Taron looks way older than 27. Reply

No he doesn't. I feel like he looks younger if anything. Reply

I feel like he used to look a lot younger than his real age until recently. Reply

Was at the Hall H panel. We got 10 minutes of the opening and introductions to Channing and Julianne's characters as well as the Archer opening



Swag was a shirt and fidget spinner Reply

Yaaaaaaaaas Reply

Hahahaha great! Reply

lmao this is kinda perfect I love it Reply

This is fantastic. Wish it was an archer/Kingsman season. Reply

I need to watch the most recent season of archer Reply

I find Sterling Archer so attractive, like I actually wanna fuck a cartoon, help. Reply

MTE



Just don't look up the voice actor Reply

Right?? I don't even care, Archer is hot. Reply

jon benjamin's voice is so hot. like i'd probably fuck bob belcher too. Reply

Oh honey no. Reply

he has one of the all time great voices.



i find it sexy and soothing. and yet H. Jon Benjamin is not exactly a good looking dude lol Reply

I felt this way until I googled the voice actor and it quickly faded away lol Reply

Lmao! I'm seriously let down by the actor who does archers voice. Like, why can't his looks match his voice!! Such a huge let down. Reply

The frame rate in the beginning was an eye sore but this is so cute and I love how the faces are animated Reply

i still have to watch the most recent season. apparently my fave LAAAANNNAAAA isn't in it as much tho so idk. Reply

THIS IS THE BEST THING EVER! YAAAAS Reply

I need Season (8? 9?) tomorrow. Season whatever was neat in idea, but poor in execution imo Reply

My thirst for Kingsman 2 is like Taron's thirst for daddies



This is genius! Reply

too bad he never ended making that porn Reply

Yassss I was totally gonna post this. I love archer so damn much, he is such a competent idiot. I hope next season is less boring tho Reply

I'm always in such awe at the animation style of Archer (and how it's improved over the seasons, too!). Reply

"the guys who sang louie louie?"



lmao



omg I love this. i need more archer in my life. Reply

