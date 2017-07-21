It's still going? I thought that nobody is watching it. Reply

I wish I had the willpower to stop. Reply

same and honestly I quit shows constantly and never return but I keep coming back to this. Reply

lmao it's still going strong Reply

UGHHHH these trailers, I put up with so much shit while the season is airing and I swear I won't get hyped but then they release a trailer and I'm just immediately like "Take me!"



For real though like, Ivar's my boy bc he's keeping Aslaug alive, srsly if it weren't for him there'd be no vengeance so I love him, oedipus complex and all! And I do like that they're showing Lagertha as a smart Queen forging alliances, I thought the implication that she viewed Harald as her direct threat and not Ivar to be very interesting. I also can't believe that Halfdan is siding with Lagertha and Bjorn against Harald? Like why??????



The other thing I found very interesting was how much they hyped the brothers war in this, bc there is going to be a lot of other shit going on this season as well. I've been trying to figure out the timeline, my guess, based on nothing but the trailers lol:



1. All the Ragnarssons split up

2. Ubbe journey's home to Kattegat, Bjorn goes to the Mediterranean, Hvitserk teams up with Ivar.

3. Ubbe and Lagertha strike an alliance and attack Harald which is why he looks so beat up when he tells Ivar that lagertha's days as queen are numbered.

4. In the meantime, Ivar takes over the city of York, grows his army and power and takes on Heahmund. They do the whole enemies with grudging respect thing.

5. Harald strikes his deal with Ivar at the same time Bjorn returns to Kattegat and both sides prepare for war.

6. Ivar at some point pits Heahmund and Ubbe against each other, which leads to Ubbe getting captured and getting those nasty wounds.

7. The final episode is the official brothers war with both sides up against each other.



Floki is off in his own world thinking about Iceland lol Reply

I knew I could cont on you to try and piece together a timeline from the trailer.



Ugh, the trailer knew what it was doing, I'm getting exited about S5.



What the hell happens to turn Halfdan against Harald???? Reply

in the finale of last season, when they're discussing what they plan to do next halfdan wants to stay and harald wants to go off. halfdan gave him a look of 'wtf?' i mentioned it on the reddit sub, but no one seemed to agree they'd have a conflict *shrug*



could also be a fake conflict..kind of like a spy in her camp. Reply

1. what is going on with this child's eyeball?









2. why is bjorn this way? and why does he make this white nonsense look sexy?









3. is this iceland or greenland or wherever the fuck floki ends up?



1. That's what happens when you miss trying to put mascara on.



2. Bjorn clearly hasn't learned from all of his s4b white nonsense, but at least the dude he's drawing the sword on seems hot.



3. yeah that's iceland. Reply

1. lmaooo, i'm not convinced he didn't do it on purpose to look gnarly. i was worried he was growing a snake eye like his favorite dead brother



2. this 100% true. i hope his storyline in s5 is to just be surrounded by beautiful people 24/7, starting with kassia



3. ty! how much of their s5 budget went to making that volcano look real af? Reply

Good question, maybe the gods are punishing him for killing his brother. Or he has allergies and they're acting up now. Reply

When Vikings first started I didn't think it would make it past one season nor did I think I would love it at the start.



But here I am, excited and dreading season 5. I'm looking forward to Lagertha kicking ass but forever worried she is going to be gone before we know it.



I'm also looking forward to Alfred showing back up. The sons of Athelstan & Ragnar better pull me in the same way. Though I'm sure for them it will be more fighting and blood but we will see. Reply

I'm still not here for Ivan. I want to Alfred the Great crush him. Reply

I'm pretty sure Ivar's heading to Ireland at some point so I think even if/when he loses to Alfred he's going to have something to fall back on.



I'm honestly confused though, bc he clearly has plans to remain in England but he also wants to be King of Kattegat?



Edited at 2017-07-22 04:11 am (UTC) Reply

He wants to eat his cake and have it whole. Mostly I think he wants to take Kattegat away from Lagertha and be the one who does it. After that he can do what Ragnar did and leave someone to do the day to day ruling while he sails off on his adventures. Reply

ugh. fuck off ivar. Reply

I miss Ragnar, the episodes after his death pissed me off

I dont know if i'll watch this new season,

I see Ivar is still batshit insane



I see Ivar is still batshit insane

I stopped watching somewhere last season but this trailer makes me want to pick it up again. Reply

I used to love this show so much, but season 4 ruined it for me. I hate Floki and Lagertha, they ruin my enjoyment of the show at this point (along with the shitty writing, of course). I want them gone but they won't be written out. And yet I can't quit. Ugh. Reply

