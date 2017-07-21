July 21st, 2017, 09:54 pm zeysech Vikings: Season 5 Official #SDCC Trailer source Tagged: comic-con, television - history channel, television promo / stills, vikings (history channel) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2222 comments Add comment
[pouring one out for this bi queen who deserved better tho]
For real though like, Ivar's my boy bc he's keeping Aslaug alive, srsly if it weren't for him there'd be no vengeance so I love him, oedipus complex and all! And I do like that they're showing Lagertha as a smart Queen forging alliances, I thought the implication that she viewed Harald as her direct threat and not Ivar to be very interesting. I also can't believe that Halfdan is siding with Lagertha and Bjorn against Harald? Like why??????
The other thing I found very interesting was how much they hyped the brothers war in this, bc there is going to be a lot of other shit going on this season as well. I've been trying to figure out the timeline, my guess, based on nothing but the trailers lol:
1. All the Ragnarssons split up
2. Ubbe journey's home to Kattegat, Bjorn goes to the Mediterranean, Hvitserk teams up with Ivar.
3. Ubbe and Lagertha strike an alliance and attack Harald which is why he looks so beat up when he tells Ivar that lagertha's days as queen are numbered.
4. In the meantime, Ivar takes over the city of York, grows his army and power and takes on Heahmund. They do the whole enemies with grudging respect thing.
5. Harald strikes his deal with Ivar at the same time Bjorn returns to Kattegat and both sides prepare for war.
6. Ivar at some point pits Heahmund and Ubbe against each other, which leads to Ubbe getting captured and getting those nasty wounds.
7. The final episode is the official brothers war with both sides up against each other.
Floki is off in his own world thinking about Iceland lol
Ugh, the trailer knew what it was doing, I'm getting exited about S5.
What the hell happens to turn Halfdan against Harald????
could also be a fake conflict..kind of like a spy in her camp.
1. what is going on with this child's eyeball?
2. why is bjorn this way? and why does he make this white nonsense look sexy?
3. is this iceland or greenland or wherever the fuck floki ends up?
2. Bjorn clearly hasn't learned from all of his s4b white nonsense, but at least the dude he's drawing the sword on seems hot.
3. yeah that's iceland.
i was worried he was growing a snake eye like his favorite dead brother
2. this 100% true. i hope his storyline in s5 is to just be surrounded by beautiful people 24/7, starting with kassia
3. ty! how much of their s5 budget went to making that volcano look real af?
But here I am, excited and dreading season 5. I'm looking forward to Lagertha kicking ass but forever worried she is going to be gone before we know it.
I'm also looking forward to Alfred showing back up. The sons of Athelstan & Ragnar better pull me in the same way. Though I'm sure for them it will be more fighting and blood but we will see.
I'm honestly confused though, bc he clearly has plans to remain in England but he also wants to be King of Kattegat?
Edited at 2017-07-22 04:11 am (UTC)
I dont know if i'll watch this new season,
I see Ivar is still batshit insane
Edited at 2017-07-22 06:51 am (UTC)