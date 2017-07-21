Jenny Han's 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' is being made into a film starring Lana Condor

I'm still so angry at how underused she was in Apocalypse. She even did promo for a two second scene ffs. Glad she's getting roles ❤️ Reply

Thread

Link

GIRL SAME Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All of the "look at Jubilee, Storm, and Psylocke!!" during the promotion of XMA when none of them got a damn thing to do (except Storm... sort of) was so transparent. Someone on twitter said they were the equivalent of a kid playing a tree in a kindergarten play, and she wasn't lying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. i hate her "friends" for leaving her behind like that. jubilee girl get a new group to hang out with. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That scene pissed me off so bad. She can blow shit up, bring her along!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't even know who she was in Apocolypse. Reply

Thread

Link

I really want to read this series. Reply

Thread

Link

This can be so cute and I'm glad they didn't whitewash so I'm here for it. Reply

Thread

Link

YASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSs i loved this series and so glad they didnt whitewash it either



Reply

Thread

Link

This book was trash. Reply

Thread

Link

I have this book but school got in the way and never finished it, totally going to find it now. Reply

Thread

Link

YA adaptations can be tricky, in part because of the importance of narrative voice, which isn't easily translatable to film, in the genre. I like Lana though, and I hope this does well. Reply

Thread

Link





And yay, Janel <3 She's fantastic



That book's premise sounds really cute so I'm gonna check it out.And yay, Janel <3 She's fantastic Reply

Thread

Link

i read the first book and it was atrocious Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so glad an Asian-American author is finding success in this space and that her work is leading to more Asian representation through stuff like this film (and starring a Vietnamese actress, no less!), but I'm a bit disappointed by Jenny Han's writing.



The Summer I Turned Pretty was so promising as a trilogy, but she completely upended it with the final book. Everyone acted out of character so she could get the ending she wanted. (Guys like Conrad don't change, at least maybe until a little later in life, and Jeremiah wouldn't have acted so callously or impulsively.)



Edited at 2017-07-22 03:22 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

oh my gosh, I thought that the last book was so rough too! It had so much potential too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] That she had Jeremiah cheat, which was so ooc for him, just so she could make Conrad look good by comparison I hated how she ended that series I could not believe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

+1. The whole engagement to begin with was ridiculous and threw off everything else that followed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yea the final book just ruined it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think I've ever been as pissed off at an ending as the burn after burn trilogy. Jesus all that build up for an epilogue that undoes all your investment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imo shug is her best book but yeah absolutely @ the summer i turned pretty trilogy. i was so angry, that was horrible and ridiculous. i hated conrad lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh i liked the first book, i'll check out the 2nd and 3rd! Love seeing asian american actors getting starring roles and cant wait to support it even if its garbage lmao (i love all chick flicks to be honest) Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't read these books but I see them everywhere and this is so exciting!! asian lead, female director + female screenwriter omg Reply

Thread

Link

aw yay! these books are so cute. i just hope whoever is playing peter is cute. the first one really is the best. Reply

Thread

Link