Jenny Han's 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' is being made into a film starring Lana Condor

- YA book about a girl (Lana Condor) "who starts her junior year content to spend lunch in the library reading. Her love life goes from imaginary to out of control when her secret box of love letters is unexpectedly delivered to the various boys she’s had crushes on throughout her life. To avoid confronting them, Lara Jean fakes a relationship with one of them — but starts to realize that she may not be pretending."
- Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart will play Lana's sisters while John Corbett will play their dad.
- Noah Centino, Israel Broussard,and social-media star Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor round the cast

