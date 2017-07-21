Jenny Han's 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' is being made into a film starring Lana Condor
Lana Condor to Star in ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Movie Based on Jenny Han Novel https://t.co/XqFHFKgoMA— Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2017
- YA book about a girl (Lana Condor) "who starts her junior year content to spend lunch in the library reading. Her love life goes from imaginary to out of control when her secret box of love letters is unexpectedly delivered to the various boys she’s had crushes on throughout her life. To avoid confronting them, Lara Jean fakes a relationship with one of them — but starts to realize that she may not be pretending."
- Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart will play Lana's sisters while John Corbett will play their dad.
- Noah Centino, Israel Broussard,and social-media star Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor round the cast
Message from author Jenny Han
a little love note from me to you pic.twitter.com/vUxJvKUinn— Jenny Han (@jennyhan) July 21, 2017
When I saw @lanacondor @JanelParrish @CathcartAnna all together, my heart just burst. #toalltheboys pic.twitter.com/8fjLjsiq3d— Jenny Han (@jennyhan) July 21, 2017
Source: 1 | 2 | 3
And yay, Janel <3 She's fantastic
The Summer I Turned Pretty was so promising as a trilogy, but she completely upended it with the final book. Everyone acted out of character so she could get the ending she wanted. (Guys like Conrad don't change, at least maybe until a little later in life, and Jeremiah wouldn't have acted so callously or impulsively.)
Edited at 2017-07-22 03:22 am (UTC)
+1. The whole engagement to begin with was ridiculous and threw off everything else that followed.