What we learned about Psych: The Movie at Comic-Con

also I almost met Cary Elwes at his Princess Bride thing two months ago but he disappeared out a side door and drove away THIRTY SECONDS before I got there like Desperaux.



I'm crying in the nighttime!!!! just bring the show back pL E A SE .also I almost met Cary Elwes at his Princess Bride thing two months ago but he disappeared out a side door and drove away THIRTY SECONDS before I got there like Desperaux.he was like

I read an interview with Cary Elwes that he wasn't in the movie but then his name is included in the article today so I don't know what to believe!

this has me suspicious, what if they just want to keep him a secret so he can dive out of a helicopter into a scene and surprise us all????

he needs to be in more things!

He's going to be at Cincinnati Comic Expo and I'm trying to decide if I should get a photo with him

I forgot this was happening, but I'm happy...never finished the final season, though, so I guess I need to do that. I'll miss Lassiter.

As a huge Psych fan I will say the last season was my least favorite, a lot of it seemed phoned in. I think that's why I am so pumped for the movie!

Mu facorite show! I'm so psyched for this!

I didn't realize that Timothy Omundson had suffered a stroke, until I read the EW the other day. :( I'm going to miss the lack of Lassiter (and was curious if he was gonna shave or not, because beard>>>>)

nooo, I need my queso loving Lassie :*(

He's in one scene! But I hope he's doing better. He just seems so young for that to happen :(

I didn't know that either. I will miss Lassie from the reunion but they said they'd include him.

When he tweeted about it I honestly thought he was joking. So crazy.

honestly this show is one of my favourite shows ever and when it ended i didn't think id find anything to replace it D:





until brookly nine nine xD



but fuck, i loveeeee psych *__*



this just cured my shiity day <3

I am so excited for the movie but also so sad that Lassiter will not be in it. It's going to be so weird without him.

That face bloat tho



It's distracting



Edited at 2017-07-22 03:04 am (UTC)

i'm excited for this! my nieces have pineapple obsessions due to their love of the show lol.



that video is awesome.



and glad to see lassiter will be in it, even briefly. hope tim is doing better.

Oh no I didn't know Omundson had a stroke ;_; I hope he's doing well.



Lassie was my fav, now I just want them to do another movie for when he's better.

He's supposedly recovering better than expected.

This is all great but speaking of Zach Levi I need a Chuck movie in my life

yes please, from your keyboard to the ears of whoever must make that movie!

hilarious as always

I thought Roday was so cute when Psych started.

he really was! he's still doable now, i mean, eh

I found him a little offputting & pretentious the time he said (in a stuck on himself tone) "I'm not like Sean at all. Sean's place is full of crap. I'm all about clean lines."

he's cuter now, i'd still fuck him

I wonder if he's still with Jules from the show. I thought it was so cute that they dated in real life.

