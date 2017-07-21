jughead1

What we learned about Psych: The Movie at Comic-Con



A few things we learned about Psych: The Movie,

The movie will pick up three years after the series finale. They come together during the holidays after a mystery assailant comes after one of their own. The movie will be set in the their new hometown of San Francisco instead of Santa Barbara.

Timothy Omundson will appear in one scene but the writers have found other ways to make sure Lassiter's presence is felt throughout the movie. (Shortly before the movie started production, Omundson suffered a stroke.)

Zachary Levi plays the villain in the movie. His name is Thin White Duke.

Jimmi Simpson will be returning as Mary Lightly!

Dule Hill's real-life fiancee Jazmyn Simon will be the love interest for Gus.

Psych: The Movie will air on USA this December

