the grounders/skaikru must've turned into cannibals since they only had supplies for 5 years and they've been down there longer. Reply

lmao nice recap? Reply

This reminds me I have yet to watch season 4. Reply

Uh Reply

So it's just a recap? Lol. Reply

I think none of the CW shows start filming until about now, so there probably just isn't much new footage for any of them (unless it's a new show that already shot a pilot). I think some of them start filming this upcoming week. Reply

This is still on? Reply

Uhh the lead absolutely hates the ship people want her with that's not Clexa. Holyshit. Reply

It hasn't started filming yet so it's just a recap. But there's a voice over now atleast.

Also the dialogue in this recap is atrocious. I hope that's not a glimpse of future writing Reply

