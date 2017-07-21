Watch The Defenders' New Trailer

I'm so excited for this show! And it seems like there's going to be some angst when Matt figures out Elektra isn't herself so I'm here for that.



The cast has been adorable at SDCC today, especially Jon and Deborah. Reply

read somewhere that season one is gonna be iron fist focused? dead @ marvel/netflix thinking we want more of this pasty white guy Reply

but Iron Fist got his S2 greenlighted, i can't believe that. Reply

well its showrunner is the same as daredevil's so probably not Reply

I read that in the first ep he features less than the other three so hopefully not! haha Reply

I'm so ready for this!!! <333 Reply

Not here for Iron Flop but I have a great feeling that this is going to be awesome regardless. Reply

why don't Iron Man, Captain American, Spider-Man, etc join in to help them? don't they live in NYC too? Reply

they're dealing with "superior villains that are ready to control/destroy the world" while the defenders are just locals or a cover band. Reply

dead @ coverband Reply

Wait, so do I have this right... Sigourney Weaver & Madame Gao vs The Defenders?



And who am I meant to be siding with because tbh i'm Team Sigourney all the way and not even sorry. Reply

I don't think Madame Gao is with Alexandra.



ia like they expect me to hate her or...? Reply

Oh is she not?



All I know is I love ha and want her to be hot lady powering with Alexandra so my only previous fave can team up with my new fave.



Both the best characters should be on the same side afterall and joining forces to defeat and utterly destroy the evil-bland ~Defenders. Reply

GIVE IT TO ME NOW AJKAHSDGABJKSDAAJHKBSDND Reply

Is Claire going to be in this? Reply

i think i read she won't be Reply

That's The Punisher, she'll be in this Reply

why wouldn't she? she's the main connection throughout the whole series lol she's at 2:06 in the trailer Reply

she's at 2:06. if she dies in this i'm out though. Reply

She's in the trailer. Reply

Too much Iron Fist. Reply

Hopefully because he's in the trailer so much, he will be in the show less. #TeamMatt Reply

ELEKTRAAAAAAA Reply

I'm really excited for this! It looks like its going to be a lot of fun! Reply

T_T i thought sigourney weaver was umbridge from the video cap D; Reply

matt seeing elektra 😩😩😩😩😩😩 Reply

me Reply

I love that they had him calling Elektra followed by Luke calling Jessica <3 Reply

haha i notice that :3 Reply

