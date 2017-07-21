Watch The Defenders' New Trailer
New trailer. Happy now? #DEFEND pic.twitter.com/ILFYzqatlx— The Defenders (@TheDefenders) July 22, 2017
Four heroes realize they need to work as a team to achieve their common goal: saving New York City.
The first episode will premiere this August 18, 2017, on Netflix.
The cast has been adorable at SDCC today, especially Jon and Deborah.
And who am I meant to be siding with because tbh i'm Team Sigourney all the way and not even sorry.
ia like they expect me to hate her or...?
All I know is I love ha and want her to be hot lady powering with Alexandra so my only previous fave can team up with my new fave.
Both the best characters should be on the same side afterall and joining forces to defeat and utterly destroy the evil-bland ~Defenders.
lmao I love Luke so much <3
So excited about Elektra too <333
Looking forward to taking water and pee breaks during Iron fist's boring ass scenes.