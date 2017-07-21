Iron Fist renewed + Simone Missick joining cast
BREAKING: #IronFist renewed for Season 2. Misty Knight to join series! #SDCC— Joe Otterson (@JoeOtterson) July 22, 2017
At SDCC, it was announced that Iron Fist was renewed for a second season. In addition, Simone Missick is reprising her role as Misty Knight on the show.
Misty will be another character I love over him. And apparently she and Colleen are teaming up? Here for it.
plus, we're getting the finale movie.
Even apart from the cringey race stuff, I kept hearing it was supes boring. Oh well, it's Disney and they rule the world, whatevs.
i just want an Elektra series and a She-Hulk one
it's Daredevil that I don't understand getting the love. Literally all the female characters are props. Don't get me started on how they used Claire in that shit show. in fact, I think of all the Defenders shows, IF utilized Claire the best. She felt like her own person instead of being the emotional and physical crutch of all the other characters.