Iron Fist renewed + Simone Missick joining cast

Finally finished watching the show a few weeks ago because The Defenders starts soon and came away loving Claire, Colleen, and Ward (not sure how I feel about Joy at the moment) instead of Danny.



Misty will be another character I love over him. And apparently she and Colleen are teaming up? Here for it.

you'll just take any Ward you can, won't you?

Make the show about Misty and maybe ppl will care

Still haven't watched the first season, but I plan on watching The Defenders so I guess I should start watching soon?

iron fist was by no means perfect (whatshisface wooden acting, the slow fight scenes looking too fake etc) but overall it had a very coherent plot (a major issue I had with s1 of luke cage) and a lot of plot was carried over from daredevil (the hand & madame gao) so it was an easy enjoyable watch. claire got to shine and colleen wing was a nice addition to the universe.

Unless they suddenly become bold enough to kill off Danny and make Colleen the iron fist, they can keep it.

this is all i want

Daughters of the Dragon, yay

IF's secondary characters >>>>>>>> Iron Fist.

Mmmmm

i'll hit it.

they renew this shit and cancel Sense8??? ugh, I blame Trump

.... i love sense8, but you cant compare it to anything Marvel does.

plus, we're getting the finale movie.

blame netflix's incompetence at promoting the show. they gave the show less than the bare minimum of promo for s2. they just want it over already.

ia, sense8 is far superior

Fuck Netflix!!!

still not watching it. Sorry Misty.

I hope it's better the second season, the first was hella boring..

eh maybe I'm the only one who kinda liked iron fist. I think it had some decent twists and turns and some interesting characters. it's too bad Danny is so dull. The story itself was pretty decent I thought. I wasn't bored watching it.



Edited at 2017-07-22 03:32 am (UTC)

The women on this show are roughly 1000000000x better than the scrawny white boy

Even apart from the cringey race stuff, I kept hearing it was supes boring. Oh well, it's Disney and they rule the world, whatevs.

This show took me so much longer to watch than the other 3. I think I'll watch it at some point, but it'll probably take me a while.

okay, still haven't watch the first season and have no plan to



i just want an Elektra series and a She-Hulk one

sis what are you doing?

Suck on it, haters

garbage 4 wypipo

so we are really getting Dany & Misty as a couple ... tragic



*shrug* I found this show surprisingly enjoyable.



it's Daredevil that I don't understand getting the love. Literally all the female characters are props. Don't get me started on how they used Claire in that shit show. in fact, I think of all the Defenders shows, IF utilized Claire the best. She felt like her own person instead of being the emotional and physical crutch of all the other characters.

I expected to hate Iron Fist because people are so meh about it, but I really enjoyed it! I didn't love Danny, but I don't need to love the main character to love the show (see - Buffy). I actually came out of it passionately hoping there'd be a season 2 because I want more Ward.

