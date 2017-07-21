Young Justice @ SDCC Roundup

this looks 100x better than all the DC movies they've put out recently. Reply

qwhite interesting.

Yesss Spoilerrrrr! I have a soft spot for Stephanie Brown.

steph brown is a Queen

She is very underappreciated! I hope she gets her due in YJ!

Also I want to read more of her, so if you have any 'must reads' for her, pls let me know!

Pumped for this

I can't fucking waaaaaait!!

who do I have to pay to get Cassandra Cain in this, huh

Yes! Most excited that it's more adult now. This show deserves all the good.

meh. season 1 was my favorite. I hated how they aged them up so damn quickly and got a zillion new characters

I liked some things about the second season, but yeah the sudden aging up was not my favorite. And like yeah... having so many characters made things feel overstuff, but I liked a lot of them so I can't be too mad. haha

Honestly, same, I didn't love S2 as much as S1 for that reason.

Why is Tim stealing Damian's look?

lol maybe it is Damian? The post just says 'Robin'. Doesn't specify which!

they better not!

Because Dick stole his.

lmao



Edited at 2017-07-22 03:28 am (UTC) I would have DIED if Young Justice had Dick wear his like super old school Robin uniform.lmao

Steeeeph.



Hopefully we'll get Batgirl Cass too.



Edited at 2017-07-22 03:22 am (UTC)

Where tf is Superboy

Um I know that he explained that some have left and some have joined but I miss the character.

He is right there in the 2nd pic

That's what I was hoping

Also @God, please give me some Black Canary, thanks!

Who is the black guy with the OG team and where is my boo Kaldur'ahm?

that is your boy!

I think.

ummm...is there an explanation for why he looks like that? Not complaining at all, just confused

Greg doesn't do spoilers so nope.

-Jason Todd was not part of the team when he died



But he got a memorial in the Justice Cave or whatever?



Maybe he was a part of the team at one point, but not when he died? Idk.



ARE WE GONNA GET RED HOOD IN YOUNG JUSTICE? Reply

I think he was part of the team. Every teen gets recruited it seems lol.

I don't know, but there's hope of him appearing in something.



Someone posted: “In Justice League Action panel, they were asked about including Red Hood and they said he’s currently involved in another DC project!”



So it's possible the YJ people were being coy, or I don't know what other project they could mean. Reply

my girlhood wud tremble if redhood and arsenal teamed up in yj......

I am SO ready for this!!! Although Ninja Mask Dick is... odd...

Whatever... Donna!!!!



Whatever... Donna!!!! Reply

Lol, why does it look like someone still has to babysit Bart?

Wait so Wally is gone gone then?

GIVE ME MIA DEARDEN PLS GOD

omg if 'Arrowette' is Mia, I will be SO HAPPPPYYY

i love mia so much. as much as i like the new ga comic i'm still mad i tweeted the editor asking if mia would ever appear and he responded by asking me who she was. then once i explained he said emiko had filed that spot. UGH.

mia is the best thing kevin smith ever came up with fight me.



mia is the best thing kevin smith ever came up with fight me. Reply

Please let mgann be dead..

OMG SPOILER!!!



now give me cassandra cain! Reply

STATIC!?!?!?



yaaaaaaaaaas I cannot tell you how much I love Virgil Reply

BRING JASON TODD BACK, COWARDS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

So it looks like they swapped Tim out with Damien :(



Tim is the character that got me into Batman it's sad the DCAU pays him dust all the time Reply

