Evanescence share hopeful message on facebook

-life vs death-

STOP. Please. Listen.

We have to rise up against this depression together. We are literally killing ourselves. Hope is alive. It's in all of us. We just have to trust it. Quiet your cynisicm, stop hating yourself. Open your broken heart to the people around you.

You ARE worth fighting for. Talk to someone if you feel alone or crazy or sad. 3am. Fine. Your life is worth a billion times more than somebody being inconvenienced.

You are more than what you DO. You just as you, right now, apart from your job, your creations, your productivity, the role you play-JUST YOU is enough. Your life IS worth living, don't kid yourself. Human life is the most precious thing on earth, and there's no two of us the same. You are the ONLY you, and you are beautiful, unique. You are NOT alone- we are all hurting and sometimes feel like we don't know how the fuck we're going to get through another day of whatever we're going through. But I'll tell you this from experience, TONIGHT IS NOT FOREVER. Don't throw it all away when you don't even know what tomorrow is. This is not the end of the story. Love is the answer. You're not selfish or vain or a bitch to love something about yourself. You're not stupid to see something in yourself you want others to see. You are worthy. You are precious. And if you back out on life, you'll never get to see all that you are capable of, all that life has to show you. You have no idea what things will look like in 5 years, and it goes by in a BLINK. Hold on.

Don't envy the outpouring of love and grief for those we've lost. They're gone and we're all devastated. You wouldn't even be here to see us mourning you. Whether you realize it or not, people are counting on you. The incredible pain your mother, your brother, your friends would feel if you ended your life- the damage you would do in their lives if you did- they would never be the same. You don't want to do that to anyone. Be patient, be strong, call somebody.