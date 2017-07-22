Evanescence share hopeful message on facebook
-life vs death-
STOP. Please. Listen.
We have to rise up against this depression together. We are literally killing ourselves. Hope is alive. It's in all of us. We just have to trust it. Quiet your cynisicm, stop hating yourself. Open your broken heart to the people around you.
You ARE worth fighting for. Talk to someone if you feel alone or crazy or sad. 3am. Fine. Your life is worth a billion times more than somebody being inconvenienced.
You are more than what you DO. You just as you, right now, apart from your job, your creations, your productivity, the role you play-JUST YOU is enough. Your life IS worth living, don't kid yourself. Human life is the most precious thing on earth, and there's no two of us the same. You are the ONLY you, and you are beautiful, unique. You are NOT alone- we are all hurting and sometimes feel like we don't know how the fuck we're going to get through another day of whatever we're going through. But I'll tell you this from experience, TONIGHT IS NOT FOREVER. Don't throw it all away when you don't even know what tomorrow is. This is not the end of the story. Love is the answer. You're not selfish or vain or a bitch to love something about yourself. You're not stupid to see something in yourself you want others to see. You are worthy. You are precious. And if you back out on life, you'll never get to see all that you are capable of, all that life has to show you. You have no idea what things will look like in 5 years, and it goes by in a BLINK. Hold on.
Don't envy the outpouring of love and grief for those we've lost. They're gone and we're all devastated. You wouldn't even be here to see us mourning you. Whether you realize it or not, people are counting on you. The incredible pain your mother, your brother, your friends would feel if you ended your life- the damage you would do in their lives if you did- they would never be the same. You don't want to do that to anyone. Be patient, be strong, call somebody.
We all have to endure impossibly hard things sometimes. Sometimes that awful phase seems like it's going to go on forever. It's not. It's ok to be tired, desperately sad, lonely and lost. That's human. We need each other to get through it. The love we can feel through the communion of that almost unspeakable brokenness, once finally confessed, is surprisingly beautiful, and refreshingly real. People need people. It's time to help each other up. We are all here, bracing ourselves against the same shitstorm. You're not alone. Don't give up. You're not trapped, you're free if you say you are. Just stand up and run. Scream if you need to. Just hang on. Please, for the love of God hang on. We need you.
source
I really hope you can find some good coping mechanisms and get some relief, I wish you the best <3
Thank you for speaking out and sharing what you are going through.
I'm so proud of you for reaching out and going to therapy. That is a huge step!
Please, please, if you ever need to talk or vent, feel free to contact me.
You are loved and this world needs you.
Combination of medications and therapy is the best, in my opinion. Wish it can help you, wish you don't give up, and sending you hugs.
Evanescence was also a band that helped get me through high school. It warms my heart that they spoke out.
Ugh, everything just sucks sometimes.
All my info is on my bio.
I've been living with depression and anxiety for 20 years now and you can't ever "get used to it" or get over it.
Some days are amazing and some days I want to give up or go far away.
Some days I dance around and enjoy my day and some days I feel like I'm being suffocated from the inside out.
If you are having a shitty time right now, know that you are not alone. You matter and you are fucking loved. <3
stay strong y'all...
This is beautiful and I'm sure it will save some lives -- I'm sure they have a lot of angsty and depressive fans.
Damn, I listened to SO MUCH Evanescence in high school, I even found a lot of demo songs online back then that I really liked and should give another listen.
Linkin park and evanescence always went hand in hand for me, as they did for a lot of people - i always hoped for an amy/chester collab. This was a really sweet and compassionate message to post.