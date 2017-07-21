oh shit it's been a while Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I love this! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





(I wish tbh) (I wish tbh) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-07-21 11:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People can be such idiots. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

~following you jsyk Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



first try: You Got: Busted! Too Much Noise



second try: You Got: Party Time!



You made it! Home free. Nothing else matters. Now you just have to start plotting how to sneak back in. You also may have to pay off your little brother if he saw you. But that's stuff to worry about later. Go have fun! You've earned it.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/audreyworb oys/can-you-escape-your-parents-house-to-g o-to-a-party?utm_term=.jinLDbnQ4#.uiqAaO oKY first try: You Got: Busted! Too Much Noisesecond try: You Got: Party Time!You made it! Home free. Nothing else matters. Now you just have to start plotting how to sneak back in. You also may have to pay off your little brother if he saw you. But that's stuff to worry about later. Go have fun! You've earned it. Reply

Thread

Link

3x until i got through Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You Got: Busted! Ball on the Kitchen Tile

Welp, you tried to throw the dog's toy and you ended up spiking it on the kitchen tile. The good news is, you pretended to be searching for a midnight snack and your mom sent you back up to bed. You didn't get to go to the party, but at least you didn't have to sit through a lecture. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You Got: Busted! Creaky Floor

Ah yes, the creaky floor always does you in. Not only that, but it was right in front of your parents' bedroom and they were none too thrilled about you trying to slink out of the house. Worst part, your mom is a schoolteacher, so you had to write "I will not sneak out of my parents' house" 100 times on college ruled paper. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can't rihlate to this bc my parents didn't care what i did as long as i had a ride home lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg so cute! i didn't know they were so pink Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HIIII ontd



how was your week ? Reply

Thread

Link

doing a review of korean.

started gmat planning. need to buy more books.

have a day trip planned for new york in the beginning of august. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shitty af but less shitty than the previous week. maybe next week will be less shitty still? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stresssssssful af waiting for major exam results, and then on Tuesday I had my first (oop @ me) smear and it was so savagely painful I basically screamed and was in tears.



But then by Thursday I got the all clear from the lab, and also my results and I passed the year and i'm moving on to the next year of med school so yassssss!



How was YOUR week? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been in San Diego for Comic Con. It's been lovely but exhausting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

meh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exhausting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was shit. Last week my abusive non-ex tried getting in touch in the most manipulative and gross way. This week my abuser at work tried to get me fired. It's been a helluva week or so.



How bout u?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf ? wishing you the speediest recovery from this week as possible lmao



I need the upcoming 3 weeks to over already like, i'm done and signed for lol.



IN ADDITION i'm seeing the guy I like for the first time in a month on monday so here's to praying Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

these guys gave me their bong and i only had to work 3 days so p good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kinda the worst. Two family friends died, got in a fight with my brother, had an anxiety attack, and I'm visiting my parents and it feels like my dad is judging me 24/7. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



https://www.instagram.com/cookingforone _isfun/ i have a lame cooking IG account! follow me, i will follow you back! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

http://instagram.com/onmyowndick



Edited at 2017-07-21 11:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

https://www.instagram.com/heykzk/

https://www.instagram.com/heykzk/

https://www.instagram.com/heykzk/



just a lot of me being boring in dc. just a lot of me being boring in dc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy Friday people! I'm hungry! What's for dinner?! Reply

Thread

Link

Leftovers from Chinatown ^_^ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

smoking, waiting for my salad and fries to be delivered!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I was debating between my dinner and a salad and fries, what kind of salad? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

general tso tofu, extra broccoli Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I might eat some stuffed shells. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I made carnitas in the slow cooker and had carnitas nachos, which were just okay. I can never get the cheese melty. It always melts and hardens. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stuff sweet potato and mojitos Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

prob pizza Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

vegan hot dogs and hard cider Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Chicken, pesto, cheese panini Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pesto grilled cheese, cucumber bean salad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I made a weird deal. I did a turkey burger patty with whipped cream cheese in the center. It ended up pancaking in the Foreman grill, so I grilled some zucchini, onion, and broccoli. Put the veggies on top. Then I microwaved the imitation cheddar cheese and more cream cheese on top with some salsa. Burgers had soy sauce, Worcestershire, cumin, chopped onion, imitation cheddar, cumin, red pepper flakes, and basil. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm going to a steakhouse soon and i'm planning on getting oysters and ceviche bc i don't eat meat lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm in a John Wick/Keanu Reeves kinda mood tonight~ Reply

Thread

Link

I login IG using FB but now I can't, idk what to do... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ever since that one post the other night I've been googling Royals.

I feel like little mohammed al jabber is a secret son of prince hamdan...the two look so similar Reply

Thread

Link





hai my bb! how is everyone? what did you do today? what are your weekend plans? Reply

Thread

Link

I got saketinis and sushi with a friend - actually a Bumble BFF I recommend it for anyone trying to make new friends in their city - and now I'm gonna hang out with my family who is all coming in for the weekend Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

debating if i should go to the cape or go to kendrick or go to the beach Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Got a new driver's license and this weekend I'm going wine tasting with my husband for my birthday. I'd rather just hang out with that kitty, though. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Started my new job. Updated a psych research database this morning.



I'm going to study, work, run errands, make some vegan beef and broccoli and watch 90s heartthrob films. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what a sweet kitty!



going to make an elaborate brunch for my bf, his kids and his mom will be joining us. kinda on egg shells about his mom since ive only met her once for dinner...so fingers crossed everything goes well! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hike tomorrow. Probably will be too tired to go out but you never know.



Working from home on Monday so trying to find something on Sunday Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hi there bb! 💖



Today I made that miles long Shadowhunters SDCC post whilst dog-sitting my mum's elderly Staffie... and my weekend plans are being glued to SDCC news and maybe taking my mum to the People's History Museum because she's a nerd who loves the Industrial Revolution lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm going kayaking and to the farmer's market. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had a long day of errands with my neighbor! Took her to get her hair done, lunch, miscellaneous errands, physical therapy, and now I am home! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know I'm hella late to the party but Riverdale is such a fun show. I watched all thirteen episodes in one and a half days lmao 😅



Veronica is bae tbh Reply

Thread

Link

lol yas join our sad lil ontd fanclub!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hahaha fo sho especially when the new season starts 😁 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha yeeees i love that trashy show so much! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YESSS I just caught up recently too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's amazing and i also love arrested riverdale on insta Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The show is so cheesy a majority of the time but it's fun to watch, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yas welcome to the club! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ronnie and cheryl are the only worthwhile parts Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes she is!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link